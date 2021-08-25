Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
Wayne and I held our annual “Cousin’s Camp” on Friday and Saturday August 13 – 14 at Moose Spring Lodge up the Oxford Loop. Twenty-four family members were there plus one very popular dog, Hinson. The Mansfield family from Grace were unable to attend courtesy of a COVID quarantine on some of them. Our youngest granddaughter, Annalyn Smart age 7, was heard to loudly announce upon arrival at the lodge, “This is my dream home!” The top floor in this three-floor lodge has approximately 12 twin beds and some couches, which the youngsters quickly claimed as their own domain. The kids had a blast!
There were some fun games played, including a very spirited game of water balloon volleyball. The food and snacks were good and visiting amongst the older group was enjoyed. Grandma’s (that is me!) favorite activity was the sharing of short personal histories from the grandkids. That was a request from me as I hope to encourage my grandkids to write their histories and keep journals. They each gave me a copy of their histories and in turn received a large favorite candy bar. I would recommend other grandparents doing this at a reunion. It was interesting to hear the experiences and feelings they shared. Now if I could just get my five grown kids to write and share their histories. That would make a great Christmas present to their parents!
Some of older family members awakened early from Cousin’s Camp and joined Oxford's 5K race. Our son-in-law, Brandon Taylor from Plain City, was heard to say to the participating football team, one of them being his nephew Brenden Ballif, “I can’t believe I am beating you guys. I thought you were the STATE CHAMPIONS!” Lots of fun and a very worthy cause. We hope for a great school year for all of our kids!
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Eldon and Danita Wilcox have had family members on the doorstep much of the summer months. The David and Lesli Evans family live the furthest away, in the Dallas, TX area, and this summer were able to come for a lengthy stay. They took in a trip to Yellowstone and Teton National Parks and Lesli’s siblings dropped in and out all through the stay for family fun: mostly local small town stuff and a trip to Lava Hot Springs. Siblings are Brigham, Elise, Ami, MacKenzie, Brittany, and Jesse. Jesse is the only one who now lives in Mink Creek.
Jeannine and Johnny Iverson have done considerable entertaining lately. Jeannine’s sister from Herriman, UT, a brother from Colorado and another brother from Delta, UT, has all come by for some good time with the Iversons.
Brooke and Josh Reichman, students in Provo, UT, are staying with her parents, Sherrie and Shane Corbett, while anticipating the start-up of college studies this fall.
Robert and Phee Crosland embarked on a cruise to Alaska. This was to celebrate their 40th Wedding Anniversary, but a year later, due to last year’s restrictions. They enjoyed the beautiful country, did some hiking and discovering. One discovery was to notice the fragile economic situation of the Alaskan tourist industry with a number of things shut down.
Our youth combined with those of the Riverdale 1st Ward to have a Spartan Race at the Erickson pond. They made up four teams of five individuals, each team required to overcome various obstacles, being timed as they proceeded. Obstacles were: a rope climb on a cliff made of three stacked hay bales, trudging through knee-deep mud, swinging on a rope across a large mud hole, carrying a five-gallon bucket filled with water a specified distance, throwing a spear at a target, and running up a hill to reach the water slide that would bring them back to the starting point. Organizers were Bishop Paul McKay, Bret Rasmussen and the young men of the priest’s quorum.
We have had a quick, sharp change in weather. Much needed rain came through the smoke filled skies and continued in various degrees of intensity for a couple of days. The temperature dropped significantly and reminded us that the fall season is approaching.
Cub River
By THAYA GILMORE
The Canyon Book Club met in July hosted by Rhoda Azevedo. She chose for the group to read “The Pecan Man” a work of Southern fiction that takes place in 1976 by Cassie Dandridge Selleck. “I enjoyed the book and thought the group would like it as well,” said Rhoda. Ora Lee Beckworth, widowed and childless, hires an old black man, named Eddie, who is homeless to mow her lawn. The neighborhood children call him the Pee-can Man. When the police chief’s son is found stabbed near Eddie’s camp, he is arrested and charged with murder. Twenty-five years later, Ora wanting to tell about the Pecan Man discovers truth about herself while writing the story about him. The Canyon Club had a Zoom conference with the author who lives in Florida. “In the back of her book, the author said she would have a Zoom meeting, so I emailed her and set it up for our meeting. It was great to hear her input about her book writing process and about the next book she is writing that continues the story,” said Rhoda. They had cookies for refreshments.
Family and friends celebrated with the Belnap and Erickson families. McQuinn Belnap and Lily Erickson were married on Aug. 20 in the Logan Temple. Wendi Hill made fabulous chocolate creations for refreshments.
Micah and Aaron Serr, brothers, were inducted into the ranks of Eagle Scout by their older brothers, Caleb and Nathan, who have already earned the rank of Eagle Scout. In addition to recognizing their parents, Ammon and Rebecca Seer, for their help, Micah pinned Russ Durrant as his mentor, for making a difference in his Scouting efforts as Micah's 11-year-old leader. Aaron pinned his brother, Micah. For his project, Micah put in 300 hours, plus the help he received from friends and family, to clean-up, build shelves and organize "the dungeon" at Preston High School. The dungeon is the space benign the school's stage. Aaron organized improvements at Hull Valley Scout Camp, including the installation of a flag pole, new fire pits, and creating a new trail. The camp is now owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Dayton
By THAYA GILMORE
The youth in Dayton held a youth conference at the Preston North Stake Girl’s Camp Kolob in Treasureton. The young men, young women and their leaders met at the church at 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 7 to drive to the camp. They participated in team building games such as volleyball, water balloon fight, ladder balls, hulu hoops lift higher game, spike ball, and bean bag toss. Jacob Rees spoke, and the youth enjoyed some free time, during which they went hiking and explored Niter Ice Cave near Grace. They ate breakfast burritos, hoagies for lunch, Dutch oven potatoes, barbequed chicken, and cobbler for dinner, reported Robert Hendrickson, Priest Advisor.
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
“Be Strong” to do a great work was the theme for the Riverdale 2nd Ward Young Women for their girl’s camp held at the 4-H Girl’s camp in Alpine, Wyoming. The 15 girls and five leaders stayed in cabins with bunk beds. They attended a performance of the Bar J Wranglers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. They went on hikes, swam in the reservoir, made a wood placque with the temple on it, a paracord bracelet, and earrings out of leather. It rained the first night and intermittently throughout the week of August 2-6 while they were there. They ate Dutch Oven chicken cordon bleu, Dutch Oven potatoes, barbecued ribs, breakfast burritos, sandwiches, fruit and yogurt parfaits, and packed lunches when they hiked.
Fairview
By THAYA GILMORE
The Hull Valley Boy Scout Camp in Cub River is now a camp for ward members, youth and family reunions where senior couple missionaries host and maintain the camp on a rotation basis. Lee and Janice Purser of the Fairview 2nd Ward served at Cinnamon Creek Girls Camp for six years and have been called to serve from May to September 2021 at Hull Valley.
“We do lots of maintenance work at the beginning of the season getting ready for people to come to the camp. It is hard work to do,” said Janice. They clear the trails and lay bark and chips on them, split wood, do tree removal, fix fences and gates, mom the lawn and do weeding, maintain the lodge and the campgrounds, remove snakes and dead deer and keep the free-range cows out of the water on the property. “We also have a speaking assignment when the guests arrive to know about the place and how it makes you feel when they are here,” said Janice. The Pursers stay there in their camper every other week.
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
The young men and young women went boating, tubing and tried skiing on Oneida Dam for their activity August 10. “Most of them preferred tubing. They all seemed to have a great time,” said Marie Knapp, Young Women’s President.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
The theme for the Weston 2nd Ward Girl’s Camp was “Disney.” They stayed in cabins at Bear Lake for three days. They made key chains, bracelets, had a scavenger hunt and played in the lake. The girls fixed tacos, sub sandwiches, sweet and sour chicken and rice. They also had a cookout at a member’s property.