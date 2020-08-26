Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
The rumors have been flying, speculation has run high, and finally the mystery has been solved! North of Franklin and east along the Cub River bottom, trailers arrived and road construction began early in the summer. What new development could it be? The answer is appropriately named – N.Y.B. – “None o’ Your Business”. The property was owned by the Robin and Shelly Owens family, and their son, Ryan Owens from Brigham City, is finally creating a private family campground. Over the summer they have fenced the property, built a ramp along the river, added culverts to get to the meadow, and carved out a comfortable niche for themselves on the 23-acre estate. They did it with valuable help from John and Barbara Packer.
Brandon Woodward, son of Don and Silvia Woodward, was married Mar. 28, to Shelby Christensen from Bountiful. They were finally able to return to the Bountiful Temple for their sealing on Tues., Aug. 18. Both young people served Spanish-speaking missions – Shelby in Arizona and Brandon in the Dominican Republic. Best wishes!
Haley Dietrich, daughter of Mark and Julie Dietrich, was married Sat., Aug. 22, in the Ogden Temple to Corban Young from Duchesne, Utah. The couple met at Utah State University’s Eastern campus in Price after they both completed their missions – Haley in Chile, and Corban in Arizona. A reception was held at the American West Heritage Center, and the couple plans to make their home in Logan. Congratulations!
Marty Short has moved his two horses back home from the Maple Creek land owned by Gio Crosland, west of Robert Shipley. After only a couple weeks on the property, one had received claw marks on its chest and shoulders. It seems the big cats are still roaming.
Three children in Franklin First Ward have recently been baptized. On July 2, it was Kenter Willis, son of Kwin and Megan Willis; on July 11, it was Sayler Hokanson, daughter of Sean and Tyree Hokanson; and on August 15, it was Ivy Crosgrove, daughter of Steve and Julie Crosgrove. Welcome to these three newest members!
Dayton
By THAYA GILMORE
What do school teachers do during the summer? “I work on my yard, go fishing at Twin Lakes, Johnson and Foster Reservoirs, and do stuff you can’t do all year long,” said Dawn Taylor. She also helped her daughter, Danelle Willes, a Stokes employee in the bakery. Dawn helped Danelle with a fundraiser to help pay for co-worker Daniel Zook’s medical expenses for cancer treatment. Badger Screen Printing in Logan designed the T-shirts, and with Danelle’s approval, 250 were made to be sold at Stokes. For a couple of weeks, Dawn, Danelle, her sister Katie Willes, sat in front of the store eery day and sold the T-shirts and accepted many donations. “I just wanted to help my daughter reach her goal for her boss,” said Dawn, who is a teacher in the Extended Resource Room at the Oakwood Elementary School in Preston. “I also do some preparation for the new school year to start. I’m excited to see the children again.”
Cub River
By THAYA GILMORE
Michael and Julie Stenburg were thrilled when they received their first mission call to serve in the Family History Library in Salt Lake City 17 months ago. “We loved the guests coming in that we worked with, to see their eyes light up when they see their records,” said Julie. “But now since March 13, Temple Square is closed down and we can’t see our guests. It’s all very sad not being able to go into the library anymore and we can’t be together with the other missionaries and patrons.” The Stenburg’s reside across the street in the Garden Apartments and now work from their apartment by virtually helping guests navigate FamilyTree and answer their genealogy questions. “We’ve learned a lot and for family history work the virtual technology has been wonderful. We don’t feel that things will be going back to normal. Instead we say are going back to the future with what we have learned the past three months during this time. We love it down here. It’s been wonderful,” said Julie. They found that indexing has also been flourishing because people are looking for something to do. Their mission will be over in September.
Fairview
By THAYA GILMORE
The activity day girls (8-9-year-old girls) leaders have been trying to keep in touch with the girls. Leaders Britny Field and Brandi Gleason hosted a few Zoom calls earlier during the pandemic when the stay home order was in place. On those calls they chatted with the girls about what they had been doing, played games, and did a show and tell with crafts that they had made out of a favorite “something.” They also made a friendship chain letter that has almost made it around to each of the girls in their group. Most recently they went for a “social distanced” bike ride and played “social distanced” water games. “We have no doubt had to become very creative, but we have felt that it has meant a lot to the girls to be able to interact with each other in some way,” said Britny. “My daughter is in Primary, and I know how much it has meant to her to have her Primary teachers remember her. They have brought goodies and activities that they would have done if they would have been in class.”
Katie Bodily loved high school and feels that it helped prepare her for life. A PHS May graduate, and daughter of Maurice and Jeannie Bodily, said she learned "how to live life full out and be brave in all aspects.” She was in Phi-Dels for all four years of school and loved to serve and help people by being a member of the National Honor Society. She looked forward to graduation but she had one fear about it. “I didn’t know what to expect but my fear was that I would trip going up the steps,” she claimed. “So I was glad that it happened the way that it did. It was the highlight of my last days at school to have a ceremony. And I didn’t trip!” She is working at BD Sales Pipe and Irrigation Company in Preston pulling parts, shipping, and cleaning the office and the plant. In the fall she plans to go to Weber State University Dental School where she will become a dental hygienist. “Ever since I was 5 years old, the dentist let me squirt water into my mom’s mouth. I thought it was fun,” she said. Also taking a fundamentals of health profession class at PHS helped her to decide to be a dental hygienist.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
Congratulations to Travis and Brittany Johnson on the birth of their son, Riggs Alvin Johnson, born May 27. He joins five siblings. He was blessed at the Johnson home on Sun., June 28 by his father Travis. Grandparents are Jim and Cathy Johnson of Weston and Alvin and Lisa Guthrie of Lava Hot Springs, Idaho.
Winder/Banida
By THAYA GILMORE
Primary chorister, Colette Ransom and her mom, Jo Geddes, the Primary organist, decorated an old Kia Sportage 2000 car with pictures of ice cream taped to it, played music from a CD they made of the songs they were supposed to learn this year in Primary, and sent out a notice that they would be coming to the neighborhood of the Primary children on a certain day. There was a sign on the car that listed the choices of ice cream on a stick they could choose: Fudgesicle, Eskimo Pie, Crunchy Bar, rootbeer or orange. “The children were really excited and were waiting for us on their porch,” said Colette. “It was good to see all of the children and to say hi.”
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
Libby Barnard, a young women spearheaded a service project for the 15 girls on August 11 at the church pavilion to help Teri Green, a kindergarten teacher who needed to have papers sorted before school started. They also combined with the young men to go floating on tubes at the Oneida Narrows the week before for their weekly activity.
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
Congratulations to LaRee Westover, from Clifton, on the publication of her new book “Educating.” She has written this book to encourage parents that are faced with the new normal of online or at-home schooling. LaRee and her husband Val are the parents of six children, all home-schooled.
Ryan Beckstead, son of Wayne and Jane of the Oxford Ward, has received a call to serve an LDS mission in Detroit Michigan. Ryan begins his service on November 18. We are excited for him and his family.
Wayne and I had family visitors from Gilbert, Arizona this past week. My brother Colin Kelly and his wife Mary left the 115 degree weather to drive north to Idaho and cool off. It was around 98 degrees that day so they felt right at home. They didn’t even need their jackets! We had most of our children and grandchildren gather with us at the Clifton pavilion for a delicious meal and a fun afternoon of visiting and playing for the kids.
A couple of Covid-19 quotes: “The dumbest thing I’ve ever purchased was a 2020 planner” and “The buttons on my jeans have started social distancing from each other.” Take care and enjoy the last days of August.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Eldon and Danita Wilcox have had a constant run of family visitors this summer, often arriving to help with work on the finishing touches of the Wilcox’s new home. About half of their children now live in Utah. Elise and Jeff Hardy and their children live in North Ogden. Ami and Tom Fenton’s bunch are in Tooele. Brittany Durrant and her youngsters claim Salt Lake City. Idaho Falls became home for Brigham and Jennipher Wilcox’s family when Brigham became a pharmacist there. MaKenzie and Tyson Gunter have come back from Utah and are in Arimo, ID. It is nice for Eldon and Danita to have most of their family within easy driving distance. Only Lesli lives in Texas.
Mink Creek has a new family in town. Joe and Pearl Lloyd have moved from Weston. Their home is located on the hill with the Valley View Road looping through the expanding residence.
We were sorry to see Chet Jensen find himself a house and move to Weston. Our loss is Weston’s gain.
A group of siblings and a cousin or two from the William Crane family gathered at the Mink Creek home of Bruce and Shauna Crane for an annual reunion and lots of reminiscing. Bruce, Sheryl, Linda and Lynn kept the memories rolling, especially when they visited the local cemetery and took stock of all their old family and neighbors that are gathered there.
The community embarked on a river ride, with the Bear River situated handily in our back yard. Around 35 people enjoyed the wetness in kayaks and tubes, with no mishaps. After this cooling down the riders met with the rest of the village at our Mink Creek Ballpark for a dinner of hamburgers (three varieties offered) with all the fixings, corn on the cob, potluck salads and desserts provided by the families in attendance. The event was well attended and included several of the summer-time visitors. We are fortunate to have the space for safe distancing