Mink CreekBy CLAUDIA ERICKSON
School has started, for our Preston School District, but for all over the nation. This event brings families visiting one more time before their routine changes in their own locations. Kent and Tammy Beardall enjoyed some time with two of their daughters. Michelle and Gary Wall and children drove up from Grand Junction, CO, Nicole and Nathan Denny timed it right to join the group, coming down from Idaho Falls with their children.
Julie and Kasey Haws and extended family were here from their California home. As empty-nesters Julie and Kasey can come and go to suit themselves, but bringing family often affects the choice of spending time in Idaho. It is a beautiful time of year.
James and Rebekah Baird and their two littles, Ruth and Reuben, came down to his parents, LaRon and Liesa Baird for a few days. They live in Heyburn. ID. The senior Bairds were baby sitting while James and Bekah celebrated an anniversary. LaRon had volunteered for some grandparenting time.
We have a new family living in the center of Mink Creek. Carl and Jenny Osborn have purchased the former home of Ramona Lower Hatchett and are getting acquainted within the community.
Stuart and Stetson Ostler, a father/son team, traveled to Alaska to do a roofing job for friends. Stetson has worked in Alaska in the past. This was combined with some fun fishing, so it wasn’t all about pounding nails.
The Relief Society enjoyed a fun end-of-summer activity this month, kayaking on the Bear River. Husbands were invited and some took the ladies up on it. They drove up the Narrows and gathered at Red Point, using that spot as their headquarters. Along with the water fun some of the people went as observers and had some moments to visit, play board games, and catch-up on each others lives, comparing notes as to how the summer months are going. Of course there were refreshments, all part of the party.
The sounds of harvesting permeate the area. Third crop hay, baled and either hauled and stacked on the farm or being hauled to a buyer down the road. Grain combines are busy collecting the kernels and shaking out the straw from golden fields. To match the summer’s finish for our farmers, the kids are off to school and reconnecting with teachers and friends. Those doing home-school are getting their individual curriculum lined out and underway.
Clifton/DaytonBy CAROLYN SMART
We have lost two special people on the west side this past week. The first sister was Ruth Ellen Bouck, age 59. Most of us knew her as Ruthie and she passed away in her sleep on August 18th. Ruth was the daughter of Dave and the late Gayle Bouck of Dayton. She was a joy to her family and will be missed.
Our second death happened on August 21st. This was brother Bryan Jack Choules, son of Warren and Sessilee from Clifton. Bryan was also the father of Sophi and Jaxon. His death was quite sudden and he will be missed very much by his children and extended family.
Our weather these past few months deserves some ‘rude remarks’. Our farmers aren’t used to having their hay windrows rained on for several days in a row from a hurricane named Hillary. We finally got rid of our lake, and cute ducks that called it home, and now that the field is dried and back for our use we have felt the wrath of a hurricane, which I didn’t think existed in the state of Idaho. We have also had a tornado up around Grace, and more snow than Alaska ever dreamed of having on our farm last spring. However, the reservoirs are looking good!!! That was the fastest summer I have ever seen!
The kids are back in school now and things are very quiet in Clifton. The Preston North Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had their semi-annual conference on August 27th.
Joke time — ‘Dogs are living proof that good still exists in the world’ and ‘What do you call a rabbit with fleas? Bugs Bunny!!’ That’s All Folks!!
RiverdaleBy CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Local gardens are making their presence known. The Riverdale Second Ward Relief Society held an evening this month for sharing ideas for preservation and canning. Some brought examples of produce and samples of food they bottled along with the recipe. It was a time to share the bounties of gardens as well — squash, tomatoes, green beans, cucumbers, whatever might be producing excess for personal use. Friendship was high on the list of items given out and increased as the ladies had time for visiting and socializing.
Much appreciation is felt for the state highway crews that have painted bright new lines on our roadways. They have given a renewed look to Highway 34 up through Thatcher and East Highway 36 north and east into Bear Lake County. Another wonderful service is when they mow the high weeds and grasses bordering these highways. It helps drivers to see the approaching wildlife and avoid collisions which are all too frequent, especially during the night hours.
