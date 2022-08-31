Clifton/Dayton
By CAROLYN SMART
Welcome home Elder Alex Winward from his LDS mission to Indianapolis Indiana. He is the son of Bryan and Margaret of the Clifton 1st Ward.
The Clifton 2nd Ward has a new Young Women presidency. Mandi Moser is the President with her counselors Amanda Walk and Melissa Thomsen, and secretary Janie Peterson. The 2nd Ward also has a new Primary presidency. Jaymi Nance is the President with her counselors Teresa Pendleton and Tawna Fuller and secretary Amy Pedersen.
Congratulations to Jared and Laura Moyle from the Oxford Ward on the birth of their new baby son who will be named John. This little guy wasn’t so little – over 9 pounds! At home to spoil him are siblings Henry, Daisy, Shirley, and Jane.
Stake Conference for the Preston Idaho North Stake will be held this weekend on August 27 and 28.
Jarra Baird from Dayton reports that her activity-day girls had lots of fun at their activity on August 24th. 5 girls attended and they could choose one of two activities. They could either do some needle point on plastic canvas or boonedoggle with para cord. Lots of frustration to start with but once they got the hang of it they all thought it was fun. Perseverance pays off! Fruit snacks, Oreos, and gold fish crackers for the treat.
Nola Garner’s family met in Logan at Café Sabor to celebrate her 84th birthday on August 20th. Happy Birthday Nola!!!
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
With monsoon season this year it continued to be very hot in the daylight hours and we are always grateful that it cools down at night. We have had several crashing storms with thunder and lightning putting on a show and sudden great cloudbursts yielding large amounts of water. Rain gauges throughout our village indicate a huge variety in the amount that has been received.
The grasshoppers come with the hot days and our gardens are feeling the effects of their ravenous appetites. A hopper full of harvested grain is bound to collect a goodly share of grasshoppers caught up as the headers sweep up the kernels of grain.
Kurt and Margret Iverson and their sons, Andrew and Conner, have recently returned from a trip to some of their ancestral lands in Norway. The summer months are the perfect time for this visit, both in scenery and temperature. They did get rained out of a couple of intended hikes, but were able to find other venues. On one of their hikes they met someone who knew Margret’s niece when she had visited Norway in 2013. How likely is that? The scenery was report as “fantastic” and the family reported saying, “Hey, look, there is another postcard” repeatedly, to collect for memories now back in Mink Creek. The Iverson tried some new sausages, these made from reindeer, whale and moose. It is nice to have them back home.
Max Haws and his family have been at the Haws residence in Mink Creek. This Haws family live in southern California and quite often will bring with them a large box of avocados harvested from their home to share with the Mink Creek community. They did so this year and it was much appreciated.
The young men of the village gave some assistance to the family of Robbie and Taniesha Greene in the building of a shed on their property. Extra hands make the task more possible and those young helpers learn as they are doing. The basic frame went up in just one evening’s efforts. Leader Bret Rasmussen has considerable building experience to direct this project.
Riverdale
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
This is perfect weather for anyone wanting to go for a ride on the Bear River, not too hot, but warm enough. Lark and Dan Diesel have all that any one might need for this activity at their Family Fun Tubing, located just off of Highway 36. They are open Monday thru Saturday and have tubes of all sizes and kayaks. On weekends their son even runs a snow cone stand to tempt the thirsty river rider. The Diesel family provides a shuttle service to the point of entry on the river and back for those in need of that transportation.
The Lunch Bunch ladies of Riverdale 1st Ward met in the park this past week. This being the first week of school for the kids it freed up some mothers to have a lunch hour of relaxation and friendship. Summer, 2022, is a thing of the past.
Linrose
By THAYA GILMORE
Isabell Roberts has returned home from her full-time mission to Portland, Oregon. She reported her missionary experiences speaking in church in August.
Other full-time missionaries in the ward continue to serve and are doing well. They are Ryan Lemmon in Austin, Texas; Zach Groll in New Jersey City, New Jersey; Grace Turnbow in Nashville, Tennessee’ and Zeth Groll in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Congratulations to several couples who got married: In July, Connor Waldron, son of Blair and Lisa Waldron, and in August, Alexandra Jensen, daughter of John and Lynette Jensen.
Winder/Banida
By THAYA GILMORE
Congratulations to Debra Sharp of Winder who said she “was blessed” with 28 blue ribbons and 10 red ribbons at the Franklin County Fair for her spoon collection, Grandmother’s crochet, mother’s scrapbook, flowers, cookies, herbs, chickens, bottled items of freezer jam, and one Honorable Mention for a blooming house plant. “It was a good fair,” said Debra. “I enjoyed the Bloomfest and Bull Bonanza.”
With new people moving into the community, the Relief Society had a get-acquainted night in August playing games and winning prizes of chocolate. Everyone brought their favorite treat to share.
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
The older girls group hiked up a small hill on the Knapp property for a Sunrise breakfast at 7 a.m. They ate berries, fruit and orange juice as the sun came up at 7:30 a.m. They talked about how many miracles happen after the sun rises, reported Marie Knapp, Young Women’s President. The younger girl’s group had a cookout at Carrie Ford, their leader’s house, roasting hot dogs.
Congratulations to the youth who won awards for their 4-H entries in the Franklin County Fair: Ryley Knapp, age 15, placed 8th in Top Quality for her steer; Zoey Knapp, age 11, and Tytan, age 16, also raised and entered a steer this year.
Franklin
By THAYA GILMORE
Teresa Earley had a free “Edible and Medicinal Herb” Class Saturday, August 27, at the Red Barn, in Franklin.
A Women’s Slow Pitch Softball League has been organized who began their tournament games on Thursday, August 4, where all of the games are played at the Franklin City Ball Diamond south of the pavillion. There are five teams made up of women all over Franklin County. The League was started mainly because most of the girls either played or their moms played leagues in Franklin over 25 years ago, reported Sara Jenkins of Franklin, who is on the Scared Hitless team. The teams are the Pink Ladies (Hot pink shirts), Base-It Pitches (Royal blue), Mother Heifers (Raspberry), Scared Hitless (Teal) and Preston Pitches (Purple). Each team plays every team twice and gets to be home team four times. The hamburger stand is also open to get a hamburger while spectators watch the games.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
The Lone Rock Daughters of Utah Pioneers members participated in the Franklin Company Daughters of Utah Pioneers at their annual Jubilee Centennial and Officer Training Seminar, Saturday, August 27, at the Preston South Stake Center. They were one of five camps who were assigned to give a history of their DUP camp. Five Lone Rock DUP members wearing pioneer attire with long skirts, bonnets, and shawls each read a part about the forming of their camp, about the Rock (discovered by John Muir), the school house, and the Grist Mill along with some personal experiences. A variety of fruits, vegetables and dip, cookies, cake and water were available in-between the second half of the meeting which was the Officer Training Seminar. Several DUP artifacts were displayed.