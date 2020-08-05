Mink Creek News
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Hooray for the July 24th display of fireworks. It was terrific to have an activity that could be done safely, all within restrictive measure. We were given the backdrop of a beautiful night sky for the performance when there had been black clouds threatening from the north just a few hours prior to the first rocket launch.
Thank you to the Rotarians, KACH, and all the businesses that sponsored this event for the county.
Russell Mower and his family, spent some days in the beautiful hills of Station Creek headquartered at the home of his uncle, Jeff Olson. Nearby relatives Nate and Dana Olson and Jimmie and Anna Beth Olson added to the fun. Russell was sharing his grandchild memories and environment with his children. He is the son on Ron and Millie Olson Mower of American Falls, ID. The family got in lots of hiking and old-time activities.
Dean and Michelle Wilde have officially moved into their brand-spanking new home. The house has been in the construction process for several months, located on the slopes just below the Mink Creek Cemetery. Dean is the son of Merlin and Naomi Wilde and grew up in a home just north through the field adjacent to his new home.
Yellowstone Park has provided a brief vacation spot for several Mink Creek families. Patti and Forrest Christensen took a few days there. Kent and Tammy Beardall joined with son Shawn and Callie Beardall and their five kids from American Fork, UT, to enjoy the park with a child’s view in mind. With ages from 13 to 1 there were endless points of interest to be checked out.
Jasmine and Miles Erickson, two girls, Brint and Britnee Phillips and their trio of children have been camping through Yellowstone and took in those exciting features like burping mud pots, sulphur scent, buffalo and bears, all memory makers.
The Hansen House, on the banks of Mink Creek and the farm of Hugh and Bonnie Hansen, had a round of activities going on recently. Their frisbee golf field appeared to be in action.
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
Many of our Clifton residents have finally ventured out of the county on some fun trips to celebrate summer. The Bruce Winward family traveled to Island Park for a family reunion. Dan and Sherri Garner and family recently returned from Kellogg, Idaho, where Dan was on a business trip. Jerry and Audrey Hatch along with Jeramie and Aubrey Hatch and family spent some fun days at Bear Lake. Dennis, Janeen, and Jenny Ballif, along with Grandma Sara, plus Robert and Kelly Ballif and kids took a few days to visit Yellowstone. Dru and Jason Westover had a real adventure rafting the Green River. They encountered some really bad weather, got hung up on a huge rock, and had trouble getting unstuck. Wayne and I headed north to Pocatello for three hours to celebrate my birthday ... at least we finally left the county. First time in four months!
Rylee Beckstead, a sister missionary from the Oxford Ward, spoke in church on July 26, about her experiences serving as a church service missionary at the Deseret Industries and also at the Logan Temple grounds.
The bishopric in the new Oxford Ward continues to issue calls to staff the ward. The Sunday School has been organized with Levi Waldron as President and Dean Westover, Michael Hartvigsen and Blake Atkin as counselors and secretary.
The Primary will have Susan Atkin as President, Dru Westover and Laura Sant as counselors, and Jenessa Waldron as secretary, Katie Wilde will serve as chorister and Elise Cox as pianist.
Primary Activities leaders for the girls are Tristan Geddes, Sharon Hatch, Hollie Mumford, and Kristi Westover. Activities leaders for the boys are Chris Ralphs, Larry Ralphs, and Samberly Westover.
Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
Congratulations are in order for Adalynn Dryden, fifth-grade daughter of Joseph and Lisa Dryden of Franklin. Adalynn was recently notified that she was the first place winner from the East Idaho District in the “What Does Freedom of Speech Mean to Me” writing contest. She was awarded $50 to add to the $90 she won earlier in the year from the Preston Elks Lodge as their second place winner. It was back in February that Miss Ford’s class at Oakwood was given the 300-word assignment, and Dryden reported, “It was hard to start, but it got easier as I kept going.” The money will go into her savings until she decides what to spend it on.
Josh Denton, Housten Hokanson, Eli Hansen, and Klayton Hobbs participated on the Preston City Baseball U-14 Pony League this summer from June 15-July 22. Competition with the Cache Valley League involved two games a week for the season. Their team captured the winning trophy in the tournament – Great job!
Family and friends descended on the Earley home at 4017 South 4650 on Sat., July 25, to assist in moving Ken and Teresa out. Their new home in the meadow is not quite ready, but they have plenty of family close to assist the “homeless.” Robert and Robin Beatle from Seattle will be moving into the home in August.
Misty and Georgie Wheeler of 5850 East Maple Creek Road have relocated in Smithfield. The new residents are Doni and Paige Hobbs with their 12-year-old daughter, Trinity. Doni works in North Logan at Inovar Inc., and Paige is the manager at McDonalds in Smithfield. They are happy to be back at the home where they were married.
Alyssa and Easton Dyer have moved out of James and Rebecca Kirkbride’s home and into McNett’s home at 5437 East Maple Creek Road.
‘Tis the season for family reunions, and Greg and JoBeth Morrison commandeered a 40-person lodge at Lava Hot Springs July 17-19 for their summer retreat. Their four boys Levi, Ammon, Caleb, and Luke, together with their spouses and four grandchildren loved the roomy, air-conditioned accommodations, and also enjoyed four-wheeling in the area. “Due to the virus we didn’t go swimming, but we didn’t even miss it!” JoBeth shared.
Julie Johnson coordinated the reunion for her father, Ken Thurston, and his siblings on the Fourth of July weekend. The job entailed feeding, entertaining, tenting, and welcoming 150 family members at the Johnson’s campground up Cub River and in Franklin’s park. The climax was the fireworks display in the Johnson’s backyard at 257 Maple Creek Road which was appreciated by the entire city. “Basically we lit up the whole town of Franklin!” Johnson exclaimed. Multiple calls and texts from neighbors and admirers made the extra effort worthwhile. Johnson organized two other reunions in July, and looks forward to heading up one more in August.
Winder/Banida
BY THAYA GILMORE
The smell of wet hay, safflower, wheat, rolled bundles of hay, and freshly mowed grass following a July 24 thunder storm was a refreshing experience. The rain watered the green hills and the sun’s rays streaked through puffs of beautiful clouds while cattle dotred the green fields, and goats romped on stacks of hay. It was a beautiful moment in our fertile valley.
Josephine and Miles Geddes’ property is picturesque with 50 clay pots of petunias, geraniums, vinka flowers, and many more varieties of color. “I’ve always loved flowers,” said Josephine. The Geddes built a big greenhouse this year and got a start on growing flowers in March. “It was exciting to have a greenhouse as I can work in our ‘yard’ in the greenhouse anytime rather than being outside during this time of not being able to go anywhere. We had instant color for Mother’s Day,” she said. Their family also joined in using the greenhouse to grow vegetables and flowers for a niece’s wedding. “I could hardly wait each day to go down to the greenhouse to see how the plants have grown,” admitted Josephine. “This was the perfect year for us for have the greenhouse as it gave us something to do each day.”
The Geddes also, along with other residents in the community tend to the park across the street from their house. A crew from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints mows and sprays the grass. Josephine has planted flowers in front of the historic rock, and there have been many Eagle Scout projects to beautify and improve the park over the years. “It takes a lot of upkeep plus trim trees all by volunteers,” said Josephine.
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
Boyd Bradford, Riverdale 1st Ward Teachers Quorum Advisor, and four boys have spent the last couple of months making knives at one of the young men’s leader’s shop in Preston. The boys ordered a blade to fit a handle they are each making for their individual knife.
Christian Wolfley, son of Janna and William Wolfley (deceased), and Rachel Hibbard, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Hibbard of Fresno, California, were sealed in the Boise, Idaho, Temple on Sat., July 25.
Janna has a new grandchild: he is the first child of son Zachary and Lizzy Wolfley, and was born on July 16. They live in Arizona.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
The Primary Presidency in the Weston 1st Ward wrote a personal handwritten note to each of the children their ward. “It was fun to see their smile when we handed the note to them,” said Rikki Stewart, Weston 1st Ward Primary President. “We asked questions in hopes they would write a letter back to us, like a Pen Pal,” said Rikki. “We did get several letters back.” Another time they took a small bag of donuts to each child with the note “DONUT forget that we love you.”
Isaac Frankman, son of James and Xochi Frankman, left July 21 for the Wichita Kansas Mission after training for his mission at home. In the mission field, he is teaching the gospel online and recently received permission to teach family and friends from home online.
Madison Rich, daughter of Ericka Rich, came home from her LDS Alaska Anchorage Mission in May 2020. She was able to serve a full mission. She reported her mission in church on July 12.
A Court of Honor was held for Eagle Scouts: Jaxon Olson, son of Tyler and Corina Olson. Jaxon’s scout project was putting in a Ga-Ga Pit in the Weston Park. Lane Ashby, son of Travis and Dawn Ashby, installed cemetery signs and benches in the Weston Cemetery. Congratulations to them both for obtaining their Eagle Scout Award.
Linrose
By THAYA GILMORE
A graduate of West Side High School, Zachary Groll played football and was on the team when they won the Idaho State Championship last year. He was also on the wrestling team. “I loved the wrestling program where I set personal goals and achieved them. I loved the comradery as we looked out for each other and supported one another,” he said. Other highlights were taking a science class with Mr. Leavitt. During the summer he is living with his brother in Logan, Utah, to be closer to his job as a finisher at Valley View Granite in Tremonton, Utah, where he will work until September. He leaves for his mission to Morristown, New Jersey, reporting October 7. He is the son of David and Deidra Groll.
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
Recent PHS graduate Jessica Nelson, daughter of Cory and Bartt Nelson, said she learned time management skills in high school. She went to Box Elder High School previously where she was president of the Spanish Club, on the tennis team, and a member of the HOSA (Health Occupation Student Organization) Medical Club. “I suggest you take as many college classes as you can in high school because it will make it easier for you in college,” suggested Jessica. She has a scholarship to attend Utah State University in the fall, majoring in nursing. She is a CNA at Heritage Senior Living in Preston. She recently received her Medical Tech Certification from Idaho State University in Pocatello.
Dayton
By THAYA GILMORE
Long-time residents of Dayton, Reed Nelson, director of Stokes Marketplace, his wife Kathy and their daughter Lexie, all retired from their tenure at Stokes recently. We wish them well.
Condolences to the Earl Baird family at his passing on July 19. His was born on Sept. 17, 1932. His funeral was on July 28, 2020.