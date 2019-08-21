Mink Creek News
Members of our community gathered in the Oneida Narrows to join in a float down the Bear River. Instructions had been to bring life jackets and wear sunscreen. Forty-seven people showed up to participate in this annual event. For some it was a first-timer’s adventure. Arrangements had been made for a village dinner at the Mink Creek Ballpark to begin at 7 p.m., with the land lubbers waiting for the arrival of the wet river-runners. The menu was hamburgers or hot dogs with all the fixings. Salads were furnished by surnames A thru K, and desserts, letters J thru Z. The weather smiled upon us and the evening could be described, ‘just right.”
The family of Jeannine and Johnny Iverson who have had nine children, have been in and out all summer long. Their big family event is that of hiking the Wind River Mountains in Wyoming. This year they had a family attendance of 120 at their family reunion, coming from Texas, Utah, Idaho, California, Virginia and Washington D. C..
Jimmie and AnnaBeth Olson held Cousin Camp for grandchildren at their place on Station Creek. The age bracket is from ages 8 to 12. This year they had eleven young ladies. They came from Brigham City, UT; Rigby, Meridian, St George, UT; and Richmond, UT. Three days of hiking, crafts, singing and having a grand time. No one wanted to go home. This group echos the strains of the song, “It’s always fun at Grandma’s house,” for parents and kids. Now Grandma and Grandpa Olson are recovering, but say it was worth it!
Ken and Loren Nash brought family up from the heat of California to enjoy the warmth of Idaho at their Haws home on a rise above Mink Creek.
Eldon and Danita Wilcox soaked up some grandparent time with a visit from MaKenzie and Tyron Gunter and their little boy Dryden and baby girl Preslie. The baby is only about a month old.
Able-bodied men of the community met at the farm of Craig and Elaine Larsen to get in their hay crop. Craig is struggling with health issues at this time.
Children of Layne and Karen Erickson came together to wish their dad a happy birthday this month. Connie and Adam Westenskow live in Woods Cross, UT, Julie and Todd Kunz and their two children are in Idaho Falls, Terrie and Paul McKay, right here in Mink Creek, and Bryan and Shannon Erickson and Jesse are in Wellsville, UT.
Our Boy Scouts enjoyed their time at Camp Bartlett. They had a challenging event requiring knowledge of tying knots. Their leaders, Steve Baldwin, Bishop Paul McKay and La Ron Baird had built a flag pole, with knots, ropes, stakes, etc., and the boys were to construct a replica of the same.
They needed clove hitch knots and found they needed their lashing to be a bit tighter, but finaly ended up with the replica being straighter than the original. Attending were Hazen Baird, Conner Iverson, Jacob Stanworth, Calwell Forbush, and a guest from a Cub River troop. Other than getting some bad sunburns they all had a good time.
Clifton
Best wishes to Kelsey Moyle, daughter of Doug and Tammy Moyle of the Clifton 1st Ward who is excited to serve in the Pennsylvania Philadelphia Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her co-workers have enjoyed serving with her at the Logan Temple for the past couple of months.
Spencer Ward of the Clifton 2nd Ward reported his mission to Spokane, Washington on Aug. 11. There was a large crowd, many of them family, that came to support him that day.
Many thanks to McKay Mumford for representing Clifton 2nd Ward at the Preston North Stake Talent Night, at the Dahle Performing Arts Center, in Dayton. It was well attended, and Katie Mumford was in charge of the evening.
The Wayne and Carolyn Smart family had its annual Cousin’s Camp Aug. 10, on the North Shore Beach at Bear Lake. The weather was wonderful, the water clear, and they had a blast! However, a Saturday just before the start of school was probably not such a good idea. It was so crowded the kids on the beach were having struggles finding their own families when they got out of the water. The beach closed down by 10:30 a.m. as it was full!
For the sake of my children, I must note that none of them took after their father — the guy who got three college degrees with one pencil. I distinctly remember all of my girls EACH year begging, and receiving, a box of 64 crayons and their dad paying for it.
Speaking of back-to-school, things are definitely quiet in the town of Clifton with everyone back on the yellow bus.
Dayton
The cricket story goes on at the Lain and Tyler Telford home. While no one else in Dayton seems to have crickets, the Telford’s have had crickets since July 17. “They’re still here,” said Lain. “I keep spraying them but that just seems to keep them at bay. We have a lot of sagebrush on our land and they seem to like to just camp out there. They are still pretty thick in some areas and when they start moving as a group, I start screaming as they don’t get any less creepy to me.” Their flowers have gone to pot and the crickets have eaten all of the produce in their garden except a few tomatoes. However, they haven’t bothered the fruit trees. “We’re excited for the first frost to hurry and come this year,” admitted Lain.
Whitney
Talia Hollist, daughter of Japen and Linda Hollist, returned from the Argentina, Buenos Aires West Mission, on Tues., July 30. She gave her homecoming address in the Whitney Ward on Sun., Aug. 11.
The Whitney Ward/Valley View Branch combined Young Women and leaders gathered for a “Food for Thought Night” dinner on July 23. The “food” was Hoagie sandwiches, chips, and flavored water. The Mia Maids planned the activity, with each of the five sharing their favorite thought.
Then on July 30, the combined Young Women met for their Personal Progress Ice cream Social. They added an ice cream topping for every item completed which included fresh raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, chocolate shavings, M&M’s, Snicker’s, Oreo Cookie, Heath bar crumbles, pecans, mini-marshmallows, maraschino cherries, chocolate sauce, and other delightful toppings.
“Talia Hollist, newly returned missionary from the Argentina, Buenos Aires West Mission, bore her testimony of the Savior Jesus Christ and how He helps us make changes in our lives and the effect that personal progress had on her as a young woman,” said Linda Hollist, Young Women’s Secretary. The newly called Young Women Presidency are Beth Steele as president, Natalie Foster as 1st Counselor, Kara Titensor as 2nd Counselor, and Linda Hollist, as secretary, also shared their testimonies.
Cub River
Becky Giles Mapleton Ward Relief Society Counselor reported that the Relief Society had a garden-oriented progressive dinner on August 8. Relief Society secretary Cindy Burbank stated that 25 ladies attending met at the church and carpooled through the Cub River Canyon to Kerry and Kevin Ford’s house where salad was made and served by Jackie Burbank. Kerry’s garden was admired by all as their flower and vegetable gardens are immaculate. Then they went to see Tammy and Darrell Drury’s garden and yard and ate fruit cups prepared by Judy Oliverson and Janet Long. The next stop was to Dale and Rhoda Azevedo’s raised gardens. The sisters made sandwiches out of rolls, lunch meat and condiments supplied by the Relief Society. They then went across the lane to Beverly and Rick Hydrick’s garden and enjoyed Strawberry Delight cake made by Mary Lucherini and Sharon Knapp. A lot of the sisters commented on how fun and informative it was to visit these gardens. The gardens were well-tended and thriving for the upcoming harvest season. They hope they do it again next year to different homes, said Burbank.
After taking the summer off, the Cub River Book Club will resume their monthly meetings beginning with Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m., at the home of Becky Giles. The theme for the evening is “poetry.” Those interested in attending are invited to read some poetry and come prepared to share what they’ve read and why.
Franklin
Megan Kristine Byington barely had time to catch her breath after graduating from Preston High before marrying her best friend, Isaac Chase McNett, July 12, in the Brigham City Utah Temple. Proud parents Jess and Emily Byington, and Troy and Tami McNett celebrated the two at a reception that evening at Von Baer Park in Providence. Handsomely dressed in his Marine uniform, Isaac swept his new bride away to California where they will be stationed for several months until his deployment.
The family members of Larry and Saundra Hobbs gathered Aug. 3-4, from near and far. Three sons and their families are local: Kory and Melanie from Whitney, Randy and Sherrie from Fairview, and Troy and Jen from Franklin. But daughters Lori and Jason Ramsay from Colorado Springs, Sandalee and Paul Warburton from Washington, Utah, and Joy Carroll from Santa Clara traveled farther. Over 60 members enjoyed the Preston parade and rodeo, as well as capturing the moment with pictures, attending church, and enjoying a dinner on Sunday. The previous weekend, they had traveled to be with daughter Joy to celebrate her sons, Elder Ethan Carroll as he returned from Omaha, Nebraska, and Elder Kaylan Carroll as he prepared to depart to Dallas, Texas.
Eric Thorson and Garrett Chugg escorted eight young men from Franklin Third Ward to Thousand Lakes near Capital Reef National Park in Utah, Aug. 8-10. Fishing and kayaking entertained everyone, although “it was too short,” according to Chugg.
Sunday, Aug. 11, members of all three Franklin wards were distracted as the lights flickered and went out throughout the building. Second Ward had just dismissed at 11 a.m., but Third Ward was in the middle of Sacrament meeting, and when the room went dark, cell phone flashlights wavered around the aisles and benches. Their next hour was cancelled. First Ward’s choir chimed on, while the Bishopric directed church goers at all entries to return to their homes. Elder Trevor Gardner’s homecoming was delayed for another week, although the Ice Cream Social in the park was still enjoyed. Over 700 local residents were affected by the electrical outage, which was repaired by 1 p.m.
“The End of the Summer Bash” aptly identified Franklin Third Ward’s activities in the park Tuesday evening, Aug 13. Hosted by the Young Men and Young Women under the direction of presidents Lisa Dryden and Austin Seiter, families enjoyed hot dogs and hamburgers with tasty homemade side dishes. Water kickball, water balloon volleyball, and other outdoor games completed the event.