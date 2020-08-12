Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
Cole Ogden, son of Robert and Anissa Ogden, liked his high school years. “The main thing I liked was that I enjoyed being around my friends,” he said. He was involved with FFA in his junior and senior years and said he learned important values with that group. Cole advises students “Live every moment of your life but live it at a slow pace and take in every moment because if you rush through it, you will miss a lot.” Cole has worked at West Motor for a year and a half and continues working there this summer in vehicle services saving money to serve an LDS mission. When he returns, Cole plans to attend the University of Technical Institute (UTI) in Phoenix, Arizona, for two years to earn a Diesel Mechanic Certificate. Raised in a mechanical family, he worked side by side with his dad who has his own trucking business. Cole hopes to open his own shop building trucks and keeping them in good working condition. In his spare time, Cole plays the drums at home for his own enjoyment.
A familiar icon that welcomed travelers to Franklin is nearing retirement age. Roy Waddoups, owner and creator of Wildwood Gallery at 105 South State is choosing to roll back to part time work. Originally, Waddoups created the wood plaques or bases, and his artistic wife painted the scenes. In 1993, he switched over to steel work, and grew to enjoy that media, going full time in 2002. More recently he has brought back the wood, and combined the two products based on demand. The business has made a good career, although Waddoups admitted, “The creativity was secondary to meeting the people and making life-long friendships.” He fondly tells of one Cokeville rancher and his wife who would stop over to “sit, chew the fat, and order custom creations. That all makes for good times!”
East on Main Street, at the opposite end of Franklin, Waddoups’ son, Wayne, is also making a niche for himself in the industry. Growing up he was recruited into sanding the wood pieces and helping his dad as needed. By age 24 he began experimenting with wood burning and his parents noticed his raw talent, encouraging him to expand. He began painting in 2007 and steadily enlarged his customer base and products. “Last year was the best year we have seen,” Wayne said, as both Waddoups’ businesses have aimed to make their products affordable to the public. This year has been another story. Wayne had seven shows scheduled over the summer, beginning in March, and March was the first to go. All seven evaporated as COVID-19 progressed. He feels fortunate to have grabbed a spot in the upcoming Montana Fair in Billings. “We have been blessed as a family,” Wayne shared, speaking of his wife, Kimberlina, and their four young daughters. He still has his Facebook page at r wayne waddoups art which displays sweeping scenery and stunning wildlife, capturing his own creative skills and products.
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
Congratulations to Erynn Beckstead, daughter of Wayne and Jane Beckstead, and Jace Peterson, son of Paul and Janie Peterson, on their baptisms on Aug. 1, into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Brent and Jill Adams recently returned from a fun vacation with their family to the Oregon coast where they met up with extended family members. They had a great time, and were able to fly instead of drive, which Jill said was “so much better than hours in a car…..” even though they had to deal with the wearing of masks all while flying.
We had some brave (crazy?) Clifton residents who tripped to Mt. Borah, the highest peak in Idaho at 12,662 feet, and managed to safely climb to the top and back down. These adventuresome men were Legrand Leavitt, Duke Mumford, Lincoln Mumford, Ben Young, Bracken Henderson, Aiden Waite, along with 17 of their older children. They must be in remarkable shape. Some of us suffer hiking up the driveway from the mailbox!
New youth leaders have been announced in the new Oxford Ward. Young Women 16 – 18 presidency members are President Kori Ballif, first counselor Rebekah Ward, and second counselor Katelyn Kidman, and secretary Sadie Waite. Young Women 12 – 15 presidency members in the Oxford Ward are president Carey Sant, first counselor Laney Beckstead, second counselor Carlee Kidma, and secretary Janie Waite.
Priest Quorum presidency members are Max Mumford as first assistant, Austin Hatch as second assistant, and Joey Hansen as secretary. Teachers Quorum presidency members are Cameron Peterson as president, Tayden Tripp as first counselor, Mason Adams as second counselor, and Brenden Ballif as secretary. Deacons Quorum presidency members are Ammon Ballif as president, Mitchell Mumford as first counselor, Michael Smart as second counselor, and Dawson Reese as secretary.
This week’s Covid-19 quote: “Scientists have found that one dog year does not equal seven human years. The only thing that equals seven human years is 2020!”
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
The Weston 2nd Ward Primary Presidency “wanted to do something simple to portray a tie-back to the Primary’s yearly theme in the Book of Mormon Come Follow Me,” said Shante Gambles, president. They set up nine displays in the parking lot of the church for the children to have their parents drive through to guess the Book of Mormon story they represented. Guessing that a large jar of 2,000 fruit loops represented the story of the 2,000 stripling warriors is one example. A bow and arrow represented Nephi and his broken bow, missionary tags for Alma and Amulek being missionaries and a statue of Jesus loving children were some of the others. Participants received prepackaged ice cream.
Fairview
By THAYA GILMORE
Keeping in contact with the children in Primary has been paramount in the minds and hearts of the Fairview 2nd Ward Primary Presidency and over the last few months they have taken them ice cream or cookies to let them know they are thinking about them. With the restrictions of gathering lessened over the last three weeks the presidency has been meeting with each of their 40 Primary-age children, 3 to 11, for 45 minutes in a fun, hands-on experience with making their own 5x9 inch ceramic name plate. Arranging with the parents to only have four children meet at a time in the pottery studio of Staci Palmer, Primary President, the children rolled out clay into a slab and cut it out with cookie cutters, then decorated it as their own name plate. A hole is cut into the clay and the children choose from four colors of glaze that Staci applied before firing. After the firing, a leather lace is strung into the hole so that it can be hung on the wall. “The kids loved it. It was enough of a creative outlet for them to do,” said Staci.
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
With a second place win at the first event of the Mountain Valley Ranch Horse Association (MVRHA) in June, Lena Bradford competed on July 16 placing in the trail division, and made a good showing in working cow horses, cutting, trail, reigning, and rodeo roping, to add points to her overall score for the season. “It was a great show!” said Lena. There are two more events to compete in. She rode her buckskin mare, Maggie, to compete. There are four shows in the year, and the participant has to compete in three of the shows to qualify for awards and prizes. First prize is a saddle for the highest points, buckles are given for each division.
Winder/Banida
By THAYA GILMORE
Josephine Geddes said she heard heavy rain on her window about 9 o’clock on June 17 and opened the door to feel the wind blowing hard, heard a roaring sound that sounded like a train, and metal flapping. “It was a strange sound and kinda scary to me, so I shut the door,” said Josephine. She heard the next day that the Reay’s, about a mile up the road had significant damage to their property.
Verlyn and Camille Reay are still cleaning up around their 80-acre farm 1/2 mile west of Banida after heavy winds did considerable damage to their property in June. They heard the rain, only one clap of thunder and lightning and then the heavy wind. They have lived in Banida since 1977. “The thunder shook the house. I had never before felt it that way,” said Camille. She said that their 250 feet long by 90 feet wide wood hay shed was picked up by the wind and blown over, throwing wood on top of parked campers on the property.The wind ripped out yard lights, blew over a metal sign, threw their garbage cans around, and crumpled metal from other sheds. They lease their metal hay sheds and property for milk cows out to their neighbors. A tree in their son, Derek’s yard, who lives across the street, was split in half but didn’t land on his house or the cars and found his big trampoline that apparently had been picked up by the wind and set down across the street. “Interesting the wind never touched a small plastic table that I keep the cat’s food on. It was in the same place where I keep it,” said Camille. “It was a good thing no one was outside during that time. Lots of neighbors have offered to help us clean up. We appreciated the offer.”
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
With the extremely hot days we have had recently any grains that have been planted in Mink Creek are rapidly turning into varying shades of “amber waves of grain.” Every passing day the colors become more golden than pale green, no matter whether it is wheat, barley or oats.
Andrew Iverson, called several months ago to serve in one of the Mexico Missions of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has been undergoing mission training through the Mexico City Training Center, but located at the Iverson home in Mink Creek. Each day he reports, bright and early, at the home of his grandparents Johnny and Jeannine Iverson, where a room has been designated for his use. The home of the senior Iversons gets better online reception than does that of Andrew’s parents, Kurt and Margret Iverson. He is keeping missionary hours and guidelines, this is a new experience for all concerned. Once through the training he has a temporary assignment to one of the missions in Texas.
The Elders’ Quorum assisted Candy and Justin Longhurst in the gathering up of hay bales in preparation for the second crop. Clare Christensen and his brother Royce Christensen arrived with the needed equipment and cleared the fields.
Eldon and Danita Wilcox are living in their newly constructed home, but there is still some building going on. Their daughter Lesli and Dave Evans and family came up from Texas for a summer visit and helped with some of the construction. The group also enjoyed a trip up the German Dugway and the beautiful view from the Wilcox home of surrounding terrain, Peaky, Peterson and Pine Hill, South Canyon. Home sweet home.
Michelle and Gary Wall, of Grand Junction, CO, brought their family to Idaho for a special visit with her parents, Kent and Tammy Beardall. Their daughter, Saree, is of baptismal and confirmation age, and the Walls chose to come here to celebrate that event. It took place at the Preston North Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.