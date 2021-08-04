Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
Stephanie and Kevin Beck are the proud parents of Emilia Ann, a 5 lb. 12 oz. baby girl born July 19. She is welcomed by older sisters Charlotte, Madilyn, and the only lonely brother, Owen. Thankfully, Stephanie’s mother from Washington has helped and will be replaced by Kevin’s mother also. Congratulations!
Thirty children danced around a wide circle under the rain bird jet stream Wed., July 28, at the last library activity in Franklin’s park. In addition to getting soaked, they also received free books, Goldfish crackers, and baby bunnies! The tower bell repeatedly rang out, and families were invited to investigate the details of one of Preston’s fire trucks. The “dead man” in the jail will spend a lonely year resting until children once again share their books with him next June.
Karen Hall and her daughter, Niki Kent, from Preston travel to Franklin on a regular basis just to participate in Brook Hobbs’ Stampin’ Up activities. Kent related that the hobby is fun and useful as the group of women they meet with create and decorate hand-made cards to share with others. Hall works at Family Dollar in Franklin and met Hobbs at Borderline Grill. The mother-daughter team is definitely sold on the finished products they generate!
Ethan Womack, son of Scott and Kelly Womack, has been busy every day since May. His family lost their home to a fire just days before graduation, and Womack has been involved in helping to rebuild ever since. He related that he lost all the stuff he had collected over the years, but is moving on to collect more. Thanks to his sister, Jessica, they have a roof over their heads, and have been joined by his sister Kynzie and her family, who are also waiting for Scott to build their home. Ethan plans to eventually study at BYU-I, but those plans may have to wait until his family relocates the end of October.
Cub River
By THAYA GILMORE
Jen Larson, Young Women’s President of the Cub River Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints reported that the girls have spent a very busy summer. They attended a Youth Conference in the Franklin Stake starting with a dance on June 4, at the Franklin Park. On June 5, they helped to clean and repair things at Hull Valley Camp. From June 15-18 the 22 girls and leaders camped at a beautiful spot a few miles up Cub River and were involved in making crafts, had skits, did service projects, and had a redneck water slide. On June 22, the combined Young Men and Young Women cleaned up a campsite for a service project. On June 29, the girls had a camp party to thank the camp leaders and view pictures and videos of their recent camp.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
Janie Vahsholtz, July 24th Event Coordinator, thanks the community for their support for the fundraising breakfast for the West Side High School band and for the dinner for Larry Ward who has cancer. “They were both very successful,” said Janie. The day was also filled with a cake walk, water shoot, dart balloons, bean bag toss, ping pong, bowling games, ring the duck, milk bottle knock out games, sheep and pig races and candy airplane drop manned by various organizations in the town. The parade was under the direction of Angela Beckstead. She said they were over 45 entries as people showed up. The Grand Marshalls were Keith (Whitey) and Robin Anderson. “They are wonderful people who secretly serve everyone around them. They even found a way during Covid to check on and serve all of the widows in the town. We are blessed to have them in Weston,” said Angela.
Winners of the Juy 24th Kids 1-mile race were: 1. Lauren Campbell, 2. Tanner Hawkes, 3. Taryn Campbell. The winners of the Kids 5K race were: 1. Samuel Butler, 2., Kaleb Telford, 3. McKinley Scott. The Women’s 1-Mile race winners were: 1. Brittny Johnson, 2. Trish Salerno, 3. Kelly Gregory. The Men’s 1-Mile race winners were: 1. Todd Campbell, 2. Brian Ause, 3. Tyler Olson. The 5K Women’s race winners were: 1. Shari Scott, 2. Jesse Henderson, 3. Janie Peterson. The 5K Men’s Race winners were 1. Elder Beutler, 2. Jackson Ingland, and 3. Tyler Telford.
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
“Boot Camp” (which stood for “Building Our Own Testimony”) was the theme for the Mapleton Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Young Women’s girl’s camp held in Island Park on July 19-22. While at the camp, the girls’ traversed a rope course, a zip line, made a string and nail art design, and painted a canvas like the famous artist Bob Ross and went to Yellowstone Park. The 16 girls and their leaders stayed in cabins near a lake they also swam in. They had a devotional every night that ended with a testimony meeting. They ate sandwiches, tacos and lots of spaghetti, reported Young Women’s President, Marie Knapp.
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
Young boys and girls in the Riverdale 1st Ward have been enjoying their weekly activities during the summer months. went on a bike ride to the bridge and back. Another activity was a Daddy-Daughter date called “Amazing Grace.” It included looking for clues, such as going to a person’s house in the ward and asked them to sing a song that had a certain word in it.
There are two boy’s groups. The 9-10-year-olds went kayaking. One day they learned how to make a fish fly, practiced casting and then went fishing. For another activity they visited the Search & Rescue unit where they practiced rescue skills and came home with a whistle.
The 7-8-year-old boys group have done a lot of crafting activities such as making an Orgami snake out of paper triangles and learning about different kinds of snakes and what kind live around their area. They had a balloon race, made ping pong shooters, made catapults out of popsicle sticks as well as paper airplane launchers for other activities. One of the leaders is a pilot and explained to his group how an airplane flies including the drag and lift concept.
The activity days groups gathered for a combined boys and girls day camp. They split into three groups to do the three activities: 1. Iron rod activity, holding to the rope and not letting go, 2. Learned how to be a team player while playing Red Rover, and 3. Putting on the whole armor of God using stickers building the armor. The youth joined in making taco salad for lunch.
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
Lisa Sears has a yearly “Disney Princess Party” for her nieces and nephews where the kids dress as a favorite princess or prince and they go to sing at the nursing homes to entertain the residents there. This year they couldn’t go and sing because there apparently is no admittance at this time at the facility, so what does Lisa do? She calls her aging friend, also known as Sister Smart, to see if they can come and sing to me for my birthday. Well, what a delightful treat. I had 11 of the cutest and most vivacious kids show up at my front porch to sing about five darling songs and which completely made my day. Many many thanks to the princess cousins – and one prince– Anslea, Cambria, Kyriae, M.J., Maggie, Mia, Miles, Millie, Quincey, Rachel, and Scout. That was a birthday I’ll never forget and they are welcomed to come visit me anytime!
Coming up in the Oxford Ward on Tuesday Aug. 10, at 6:30 pm will be the summer ward party. This will feature dinner, a ward photo, and a guest speaker, Doug Holmes, former general authority for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Please bring a lawn chair for the program after dinner.
Clifton had a huge rainstorm on Wednesday, July 28 — a real answer to many prayers. Strong winds, hail, pelting rain, for almost an hour. Some of our residents thought their homes were going to be blown away. My grandson Brenden was caught outdoors for only a minute but he was literally soaked to the bone! There was a 20 degree drop in temperature in just minutes. We are hoping for more storms in the near future. Maybe minus the strong winds and the hail!
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Terry and Steve Mainini are pleased to announce the birth of their second grandchild. Their daughter, Angelina and Iyar Koren had a little girl earlier this month, making two granddaughters. Terry is spending some days in the Salt Lake City area with the Korens, enjoying her grandmother role.
The teen set of our community had an afternoon of playing in the water. They went to the Glendale Reservoir, equipped with water stuff, rafts, and a motorboat. The leaders for the event were Jody Rasmussen, Amy Baldwin, Lacey Christensen and ReNae Egley and they brought sandwich fixings, chips and drinks for the party. The boat that was originally planned for the event had some difficulties but Raphael Arnsworth obliged with his boat and all had a good time.
The Erickson side of the family of Julie and Todd Kunz of Idaho Falls were happy to attend the wedding reception of Kamri Kunz and Steven Lords. This includes Julie’s parents, Layne and Karen Erickson, plus Paul and Terri McKay, Mark and Carla Nielsen of American Fork, UT, Connie and Adam Westenskow of Logan, UT, and Bob and Claudia Erickson. Steven is the son of Paul and Nancy Lords also of Idaho Falls. The newlyweds will continue their education at USU in Logan, UT.
Jonathan Seamons, has been rounding out his summer of wrestling contests. He spent some time in Boise for the training camp of Team Idaho, where they were preparing to compete at the Marine Nationals in Fargo, ND, this past month. Two of Jonny’s older brothers, Ben and David, competed in the Fargo challenges in years past.
The Costley family has been home, even though their parents are serving at the Salt Lake Temple Mission. Hannah Singleton and their boys, Samuel and Grey, annually spend a summer month in Mink Creek. Her husband, Spencer Singleton comes up from their home in El Dorado, AR, near the end of the visit, getting a break himself before they all head back to the heat and humidity of the south. Costley brothers and sisters have been in and out and around during some of this time, always good for reconnecting family ties and making cousin-friends.