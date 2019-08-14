Mink Creek News
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Chad and Audrie Hansen and their daughter Raygun are moving away. Their new address will be somewhere in Oneida County, City of Malad. They leave a big empty spot in their neighborhood on the hill.
We regret to report the death of Van Hickman. Years ago he discovered Mink Creek as a retreat from his California life and has maintained a home in our midst. He passed away this past month in Long Beach, CA.
The children of the community celebrated Pioneer Day with a small trek in our beautiful mountains. Various locations were designated as states that the early Latter-day Saints traveled as they made their way from Nauvoo, IL to the Salt Lake Valley: Iowa, Nebraska, Wyoming. About 30 children were in the ‘wagon train’ as it left ‘Iowa.’ The youngsters and their leaders even got to cross the Sweetwater River in miniature, wading through a small creek flowing through the Olson farm on Station Creek. The group sang, they danced and played games, and enjoyed a food pack that was a bit more modern than those of their ancestors. The Primary leaders helped them enjoy a booklet put together by Jackie Olsen, Primary chorister, that gave appropriate coloring pages and other items of interest. Bishop Paul McKay gave every child a rock where they could write their names, symbolic of the stop at Independence Rock in Wyoming, and its significance in that journey. Happy smiles declared the morning’s effort a worthwhile memory for all participants.
Josh and Lizzy Greene and their three children are back with us. They are located on Capitol Hill, in the former home of Josh’s Grandma Marlene. Josh is working at Paragon in Smithfield. Lizzy has completed much of her college classes and will begin student teaching in a few weeks in Preston.
David and Jonathan Seamons, sons of Jennifer and Jeff Seamons, have been putting in some lengthy hours playing their violins as they practiced with the Lyceum Festival Orchestra, in southern Utah. The performance took place at the beginning of this month at the O.C. Tanner Amphitheater in Zion Canyon Park. This is a time of hard work, excitement, fun and learning for these brothers.
Fairview
By DIANE BURNETT
Another week has passed, and we are continuing to get to know our neighbors. I’d like to introduce two new couples. Brothers Ty and Wade Smith, and their wives Brytan and Brycelyn Kaye, respectively, are new move-ins. Wade works the dairy that his father owns at the property that covers both first and second Fairview Wards.
Ty and Brytan live in the Fairview Second Ward, and just married in June. They are excited to start their lives here. This couple enjoys, and actively participates in rodeo. In fact, they met here in Idaho during high school rodeo! Ty loves to steer wrestle, team and calf rope, while Brytan likes competing in barrels, poles and cow cutting. This couple loves competing, and they love even more that this is a sport that they can share together. The outdoors calls to Ty and Bryton to take trail rides, hike, camp, and spend a little more time with family and friends.
Ty’s best buddy is his wife, followed by his seven brothers. This couple feels blessed to live so close to their family. “We have loved living in Fairview so far, and the scenery and people are so amazing. We are grateful to be living in such a beautiful place,” said Brytan. Ty went to taxidermy school — so he’s someone to call after you’ve got your trophy, or before, and he is there with you on the hunt.
Next week, we will learn a bit from Wade and Brycelyn Kaye, and their little boy, Buck. I still hear cows, babies and wedding bells in Fairview.
Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
Following eight weeks of summer games and reading activities, the Library in the Jail closed its door Wed., July 31. Popular highlights of the Universe of Stories theme included personalized air rockets shot into the sky by Barbara and John Packer, an astronaut training regimen, alien goo, Star Wars activities, reading log prizes, and free books to all attendees on the final day. Robert Shipley gave away four baby bunnies to Amayrany Huato, Myah Stagg, Aiyana Franklin, and Paulina Martinez. Volunteers for the program included Shannali and Natalie Dean who put up signs each Wednesday to advertise; Karen Lowe and daughters Haylee and Shanlee who read books, organized shelves, and helped with games; Sharon and Mike Taylor who build new shelves, and taught groups; Myah Stagg who chalked up more than 17 hours towards a YW goal; teachers from Pioneer Elementary and local citizens generously contributed boxes of books; and visiting children and grandchildren from all over the country who just “happened” to be in town with Grandma and Grandpa Shipley for the summer always dropped in. The Larsen Sant Library in Preston planned the first four weeks of activities, the Franklin Relief Society sisters from all three wards willingly cooked up fun treats for the kids, and the city supported activities with Facebook updates, park accommodations, and paint on the jail walls. With an average of 35 children checking out six books each week, a grand total of over 1,700 books reached homes to promote literacy in Franklin and the surrounding area.
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
Welcome home to Sister Gailsey Geddes, daughter of Mike and Tristan of the Clifton 2nd Ward. She has been serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Also, a belated welcome home to Elder Josh Winward, son of Bishop Brian and Margaret Winward of the Clifton 1st Ward. He served a mission in Hawaii. After being home for a couple of weeks Josh and his parents took a trip back to visit the areas he served in.
Asher Range, son of Lacy Ralphs Range, formerly of Clifton, was baptized and confirmed a member of the LDS Church on Aug. 3. His family was home visiting grandparents Larry and Chris Ralphs in Clifton.
Many of the world’s problems were solved at Papa Jay’s on Monday, Aug. 5, by the Clifton 2nd Ward Lunch Bunch, which gets together once a month to visit over a delicious meal. Attending that day were Nicole Smart, Nola Garner, Ruth Price, Susan Atkin, Jean Malouf, Afton Ralphs, Emma Jean Rider, Dolletta Roberts, and Carolyn Smart.
Danny and Sherri Garner recently enjoyed a visit from their daughter Lyttia O’Neil, who is living in Indiana. Lyttia recently had cochlear implant surgery for her hearing and the surgery was a tremendous success. She is thrilled with the results. We are so happy for her!
Wayne Smart commented on the very “large and ugly” Mormon cricket he found, and smashed, in our driveway.
Many of our young people have gone back-to-school shopping for clothing and school supplies, including my own grandchildren. We wondered if we needed to float a loan to their families to buy the school supplies they will need. Just an example from the sixth grade list…four mechanical pencils and 12 regular pencils, colored pencils, markers, pens – red and black – and four dry-erase markers, different colors.
I realize that I went to school in the “olden days” but we were furnished paper and ONE pencil for the entire school year. Those listed items were just a small part of the whole needed list. I shouldn’t even tell you that my husband got three college degrees using ONE pencil. Now I agree that he wasn’t a normal student, but he still has his original box of 48 Crayola Crayons and only one is missing! He claims that I must have lost it!
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
Fourteen, seven Young Men and seven Young Women aged 14 to 18 of the Weston 2nd Ward have been preparing all year for the Preston South Stake Trek with their leaders and it finally paid off for them as they joined youth from other wards on July 28 to August 1, in Wyoming.
“It was a neat experience and one that the youth will remember forever. They didn’t complain,” said Estelita Aston, Young Women’s President. She and her husband, Clinton, and her Beehive advisor, Lorrie Seamons and her husband, Jim, were the support team putting up and taking down tents and handing out “motivators,” such as candy, when the trekkers entered camp for the day. The highlights of the activity was hiking 15 miles up Rocky Ridge on the last day, with a reprieve in the weather from hot to windy and rainy, which they felt was a blessing. The first day they walked the three miles to Martin’s Cove after watching a video at the visitor’s center to learn background information on the original pioneer migration by handcarts. Participants were able to push their handcarts across the Sweet Water River because it was shallow this year. They camped, square danced, and ate chicken alfredo and pulled pork for the evening meals. The bishopric walked with the youth and had a testimony on Wednesday night. The youth walked in the name of an ancestor’s name and were able to talk about that person at a given point on the trail. “The youth said they felt close to their ancestor on the Trek,” said Estelita. “Their buckets they packed worked out and had what they needed. We looked forward to this activity all year and now we’re done, but I’m glad we went.”
Dayton
By THAYA GILMORE
The Beehive class made sugar cube temples, and had a first aide class at their Girl’s Day Camp at Perkins Park in Dayton, on Friday, July 19. Carol Beutler showed them how to make bread in a bag. Bonnie Jones talked about keeping journals and were given a packet-full of ideas on journaling. The girls made their own diaries by covering a composition book with scrapbook paper. They had Dutch oven potatoes and barbecued chicken followed by a fireside with the Bishop Lance Henderson. The girls’ advisors are Wendy Taylor and Heather Crockett.
Monday, July 29, started early when 15 Young Men, seven Young Women, seven leaders and two support people, Dan and Valerie Sharp, met at 5:15 a.m. at the Preston South Stake Center to board buses bound for Wyoming to participate in the trek with other members of the Preston South Stake. After a song and prayer, the youth boarded the bus with their first stop at Little America.
“One of the buses broke down and some of the passengers from the Weston Ward had to be redistributed onto our bus and another bus, which was fun to share our bus with them and get to know them better,” said Jackie Corbridge, Dayton Young Women’s President. “On the Trek, the kids were super good to each other, did what we asked them to do. They pulled their handcarts from morning to night, ate what we put in front of them, helped set up and took tents down at camp, packing their sleeping bags and pillows to be ready to go each day. They also had a good spiritual experience.” High councilmen and their wives from the stake prepared the food “…which was really good.” Bishop Lance Henderson and his counselors Aaron Beutler and Joseph Grimm accompanied the youth on the trek.
“They really liked going over Rocky Ridge. The challenge was how well they could do it compared to (what the pioneers) did. We went through the same experience in the heat of the summer while the pioneers endured it through the cold of winter,” said Corbridge. Part of the preparation for the trek was for the youth to find five names to do baptisms for, then find an ancestor’s name to take on the trek. They shared the story of the life of their ancestor at a certain point on the trail. While many of the youth were in good shape to make the walk, many of the leaders had to get in shape for the Trek by walking every day prior to the event. “Plus the medical team was on the ball, keeping us hydrated and we didn’t have many blisters,” she said.
The Dayton Ward youth went to the Logan Temple on Saturday, August 3. Afterward the Deacon and Beehive classes provided hoagie sandwiches and the youth went to the Merlin Olsen Park for a picnic.