Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
Children presented their thoughts in song and prose as the Franklin Third Ward Primary shared their Sacrament Meeting Program on Sun., Nov 21. Under the baton of Erica White, with Meri Hafen on the piano, a large number of selections filled the chapel. The Presidency had given individual classes questions based on the music, and the children shared their answers from the pulpit. An appreciative audience, including a number of visiting grandparents, attended the event.
Both of the other Franklin wards concluded their children’s programs in September. Charity Castillo and Misty Porter share conducting responsibilities in Second Ward, accompanied by David and Kristine Porter. The opening number used the oldest children singing harmony parts on “I Know for Myself”. JoBeth Morrison leads children in First Ward, with Elizabeth Huber on the piano. A beautiful rendition of “I Feel My Savior’s Love” portrayed the message visually with the addition of sign language.
The Scott and Kelly Womack family of 13 set up a makeshift table, and prepared and transported food for the Thanksgiving celebration to their partly completed new home on Maple Creek Road. Since fire destroyed their home in the spring, the question is: will they be moved in by Christmas? “Everything will be done by the end of the year,” Scott related, “But we will celebrate Christmas in February when the countertops arrive!”
The entrance to Legacy has had a new facelift with the removal of large rocks and the addition of cement by Incredible Concrete. The improvement streamlines the roundabout for incoming and outgoing traffic in the subdivision.
Whitney/ Valley View
By THAYA GILMORE
Congratulations to Jan and Necia Seamons for being chosen as Lamplighter (Jan) and Queen of Lights (Necia) at the annual Candlelight Dinner on Nov. 6, for the Festival of Lights. They rode in the Festival of Lights Parade.
The Relief Society Presidency and Board members in the Whitney Ward wanted to do something special for Thanksgiving this month to show their gratitude for the sisters in their ward. They made a personal visit to each woman with a message to remind them to keep track of their blessings and delivered a variety of cookies to them made by Natalie, a ward member. “The sisters were delighted to have someone visit with them” said Julie Bateman, Relief Society President. “We wanted an event rather than a party that did not exclude anyone. This was our way to include everyone.”
Linrose
By THAYA GILMORE
Congratulations to the West Side High School football team for their win for the state title again. The football players on the team from Linrose are Juniors: Shad Groll, Jackson Beckstead, and Owen Nielsen. At the start of the second half, Owen Nielsen was able to pick off the kick of the opposing team and ran 30 yards to the end zone. Sophomore: Ayden Fitzgerald, and Freshmen are Dallas Nelson and Wyatt Freeman.
From the Linrose area, the girl’s basketball team at West Side High School have played three games. On the C-Team are Sarah Groll, Hailey Nelson, Hadlee Gunnell, Lucy Hurren and Olivia Jensen. Natalie Lemmon is on the Varsity Team.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
The Lone Rock Daughters of the Utah Pioneers Camp met on Friday, Nov. 19. Julie Waldron, Captain, welcomed six members and one visitor, Amy Bosworth, representing the Franklin County Company DUP, for their semi-annual visit to al camps. After the prayer by Kerin Baker, flag message and Pledge of Allegiance led by Julie Waldron, and minutes by Jeri Barnett, they planned their Christmas party for December. Staci Bosworth talked about several pieces for the artifacts that are in the Franklin County DUP Museum, a 5th grade reader school book and a chocolate pitcher for serving hot chocolate. The Pioneer History was also given by Staci Bosworth on Francis Bent Rolfson who was sent to Canada to settle. The lesson ”After The Rescue” was given by Ruth Stevenson. Apricot pie was provided for refreshments by Jeni Barnett.
Fairview
By THAYA GILMORE
Ten members of the Sara Mar Daughters of the Utah Pioneers met Thursday., Nov. 11, at the Fairview church. Janice Nelson, Captain, gave a history on her great-great-grandfather, Fredrick Walter Cox. The artifact of a porcelain chocolate pitcher for serving hot chocolate displayed in the Franklin County DUP Museum was given by Joyce Smoot. The lesson was taught by Marsha Inglet. Homemade caramels made by Mary Jo Roberts were served for refreshments.
Winder/Banida
By THAYA GILMORE
Dee Swainston is the Activities Day Leader for the boys ages 7-11. The have had several activities such as reading their favorite book and sharing it with their group, had a physical activity playing soccer and basketball at the park.
Oxford/Clifton/Dayton
By CAROLYN SMART
Date: EARLY Friday morning November 19, 2021. Time: 1:45 a.m. – yes, I said ‘a.m.’ Place: West Side Highway between Oxford Idaho and Dayton Idaho. What Happened? 8 emergency vehicles with sirens blaring and horns honking, 2 school buses, a large sports equipment van, and 47 private vehicles, all of them full of insane, yelling passengers, came screaming down the highway with the main purpose of ‘waking the dead’, which they apparently succeeded in doing. Sleep is very overrated on the west side of Franklin County lately. One of our residents, who lives close to Twin Lakes, happened to be looking outside, at 2 a.m., and saw this sea of red flashing lights and several miles long caravan of cars and basically went into panic mode. Were we being invaded? Peaceful Franklin County? She got on Facebook and saw that the “Welcome Home Pirates” parade, featuring our 3-Peat varsity football team state championship winners, were coming home. This caravan continued, while picking up several more cars on the way, until their arrival at the West Side High School where the party continued inside.
The cause of many of our residents not getting back to their homes to sleep until after 3 a.m. was our football team winning the state championship for the third year in a row. Between that and our girl’s volleyball team winning their state championship a couple of weeks before, and their noisy escort into town, sleep is definitely overrated. Congratulations to all of the players and coaches! We are very proud of our school!!! Our football team has a 33-game winning streak. WOW!
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
Happy 93rd birthday to Dee Boyce in Oxford. He literally is the youngest-acting 93-year-old that we know. My husband, Wayne, went to visit Dee on his birthday on November 22 and the guy was making fruitcakes! I am 21 years younger than him and I have NEVER made a fruitcake. Dee also makes great candy! Happy Birthday, Dee. You are a real favorite over here!
Oxford Ward had their Primary Program on November 21. Even though our ward was recently divided, we still have enough Primary kids to fill up the choir seats. Their songs were beautiful and brought tears to many eyes in our congregation.
Welcome home, from several weeks in Seattle, Washington for cancer treatments, to Jack Kimpel, son of Ed and Andrea of Clifton. This young man was escorted into Clifton by several noisy emergency vehicles on Tuesday, November 23. Jack and his brothers rode in the fire truck and were able to look out the windows and see the caravan of cars that were following the fire truck and other vehicles. We are so glad to have Jack back home. His street was lined with American flags and West Side pirate flags. Jack was really missed by his friends and neighbors.
Dayton
By CAROLYN SMART
The Dayton activity-day girls met on November 17 and made chocolate dipped marshmallow turkeys. There were five girls and, according to their leader Jarra Baird, they made “a mess” and got chocolate everywhere. They used pretzels, M&M’s, candy eyes, and twizzlers. Afterwards the girls played tag and outside games while the turkeys set-up so they could eat them. Sounds like they had a ton of fun.
On November 24 they were going to make Thankful Paper Chains and Family Tree Paper Chains. Jarra gets many of her ideas from ‘The Friend’ magazine.
Since I will now be writing Dayton’s rural route column for ‘The Preston Citizen’ PLEASE call me (Carolyn Smart) at 208-747-3556 or text 208-909-9341 and tell me what is going on in your town. I would love to include your weddings, baptisms, trips, special accomplishments, etc., in this column. I need your information by Wednesday evenings.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Jesse and Celina Groesbeck spent a week in Hawaii, just having fun. The ocean, sightseeing, the gentle warmth, the beaches, just beauty of this wonderful vacation place, perfect for a break from the rigors of new parenthood.
Hunting season has wrapped up and there are many happy faces and photos to prove the success of the pursuit. The thought of full freezers of meat is also comforting in this time of escalating grocery prices. Our local deer are back to grazing leisurely in the fields and roaming around at all hours.
Michael and Mar Ann Jepsen headed to St George, Utah, for some family time with children over the Thanksgiving holiday. With their families in Utah and California, St. George is a central spot from all directions. Also it had beautiful golf courses, always a magnet for the Jepsens.
The home of Raphael Arnsworth was full of good food and good people. The good reviews of his culinary efforts have not gone unnoticed. Relatives and non-relatives enjoyed the hospitality of Raphael and ReNae over the holiday, along with the beautiful scenery of Mink Creek.
Claudia Erickson took a trip to Richfield, Utah, with Jody and Laural Janke, now of Rexburg. Their son, Keenan, was performing in the Richfield High School’s musical, “Oklahoma” in the role of Will with its production this past weekend.
Nicole Denny and children were down from Rexburg for a visit with her parents, Tammy and Kent Beardall. The warm weather made for fun outdoor activities.