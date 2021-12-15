Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
Xander Murphy, son of Andy and Tiffany Murphy, had quite an adventure for his baptism on Sat., Dec. 4. Apparently, the plug wouldn’t seal water in the font, so they had to keep filling it to perform the ordinances. Murphy confirmed that it was “freezing” when his dad baptized him, but that didn’t keep him from enjoying the cousins, grandparents, and his favorite Fun-fetti cake at the luncheon afterwards.
Jamin Cortes was also baptized on Dec. 4. The son of Christian and Cheryl Cortes is the middle child, and had already seen his sister receive the ordinances. He had family and friends participate, and he enjoyed the cucumbers for his celebration luncheon, especially because they are healthy!
The Christmas season was celebrated in a royal way Tues., Dec. 7, in the Franklin Third Ward. The ward members enjoyed chicken strips, Dutch-oven potatoes, salad, and cookies with ice cream. Relief Society President and music teacher Mindy Priestley presented the origins behind familiar Christmas songs, and her students performed them.
Fifteen sisters of the Ellen Wright DUP Camp held their traditional luncheon and Christmas gift exchange Monday, Dec. 6. Kristy Gamble enlightened the group about their namesake, Ellen Wright, and her claim to fame as she became the first white birth in Franklin and Idaho. Christmas music, a delectable menu, and festive decorations highlighted the meeting. Noticeably missing was the lesson, as Zelma Woodward had recently broken her pelvis and is recovering at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden.
David Priestley has been called to serve as a counselor in the new Young Single Adult Ward Bishopric. Two other couples from Franklin continue to support that ward: Doug and Sherrie Rallison, and Benny and Marcia Sorenson.
Condolences are extended to Michael, Joey, and William Hansen at the passing of their wife and mother, Shaunie, on Dec. 1.
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
The Riverdale 1st Ward Young Men and Young Women participated in the Preston North Stake “Light The World” activity on Tues., Nov. 16, by placing candles on the graves at the Preston Cemetery to emphasize that Jesus is the light of the world. The youth and their leaders stood around a huge picture of the Savior Jesus Christ where they sang together the hymn “I Believe in Christ.”
For their activity on Tues., Dec. 7, the youth delivered for the new Riverdale 1st Ward Bishopric a welcome card and the “Come Follow Me” Manuals to each household within the new Riverdale 1st Ward boundaries.
Linrose
By THAYA GILMORE
Firehouse Pizzeria catered the food, noodles in a white sauce with bacon and chicken, salad, rolls, and brownies for the ward Christmas party on Tues., Dec. 7. The children played games like “Ring the Antlers.” For the program, the Young Women sang “Stars Were Gleaming,” Elisa Davies played her violin, and the audience sang Christmas carols.
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
The combined Young Men stacked wood for a family in the ward as a service project for their activity on Tues., Nov. 30.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
Ben and Amy Gittins bought an outdoor Nativity Scene last year with figures about 3 feet tall of Mary, Joseph, baby Jesus, shepherds, lambs and sheep, a donkey, and wisemen. They built a wooden manger scene to put them in, which is displayed in their front yard. A lighted star shines on the manger scene. Neighbors have commented walking by their manger that it is a good reminder of the reason for the season.
The Weston 1st Ward Christmas dinner of chicken strips, corn, mashed potatoes, roll and a cookie was handed out for a drive-through meal. Along the route to pick up the meal, drivers could see a manger scene and several pioneer scenes about Christmas.
Cub River
By THAYA GILMORE
The Spring Creek Daughters of the Utah Pioneers gathered at the home of Pauline Keller, DUP Captain, for their annual Christmas party on Mon., Dec. 6. They had a luncheon of ham, cheesy potatoes, salads, rolls, string-bean casserole, and carrot cake with cream cheese icing. After the luncheon, Beverly Smith gave the lesson “Winter on the Trail,” relating a story about an 8-year-old boy, Byron, who traveled with settlers from Arizona to Mexico, looking for a place to settle. Byron was worried that Santa wouldn’t find him. To his surprise, Santa found him, leaving him with an orange and a used pocket knife. The 10 members present had a gift exchange. Each was given a number. The first person chose a present from under the tree and opened it. Then the next person could take that present or choose one from under the tree until all had a turn. Then the first person who opened the gift was then the last person who was able to either keep her gift or choose from all of the presents that were opened. “This is our funnest event of the year that we look forward to,” said Pauline.
Fairview
By THAYA GILMORE
A dinner of ham, cheesy potatoes, green salad, rolls, and cheesecake for dessert was served at the Fairview 2nd Ward Christmas party on Tues., Dec. 7. Much to the delight of the children, Santa came for a visit prior to the dinner. After dinner, the audience sang “Silent Night.”
Whitney/ Valley View
By THAYA GILMORE
The Valley View Branch is hosting their Christmas party on Friday, December 17, at 6 p.m., at the Whitney Church building, 1599 E. 1400 South Street, Whitney. President Dal Sellers said “All who speak Spanish in Franklin County are invited to attend the dinner. We’d love to have you come.”
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
Clifton’s Lunch Bunch ladies met at Papa Jay’s on Monday, December 6th for their monthly gathering. Those enjoying lunch and visiting were Linda Burton, Dolletta Roberts, Brenda Porter, Emma Jean Rider, Debra Miles, Sue Beckstead, Nola Garner, Sally Jones, and Carolyn Smart. Several of the world’s problems were discussed and partially solved, but no one ever asks for our solutions.
Welcome home to Elder Roy Buttars, son of Ryan and Janis of the Oxford Ward, from serving his LDS mission in Vancouver, Canada. Roy was one of the lucky missionaries who wasn’t sent home during COVID-19 to be reassigned to serve somewhere else. He actually had lots of success while being kept in his apartment and forced to use social media and Zoom. His family and Grandma Nola Garner were very glad to get him home!
Clifton, and in fact many residents of Franklin County, were saddened to learn of the death of our former resident Bryce Mumford on December 4th from the effects of COVID-19. Bryce is the 41-year-old son of Ron and Carol Mumford. He has a wife and four little kids. He fought the disease for seven weeks before it won. Bryce had tons of friends and will really be missed by all of us! Clifton’s love goes out to his whole family.
We have actually had lots of illness in our area lately. Tracy Cox and Larry Ward are two that have been especially hard hit, and we continue to pray for them and many others.
Clifton 1st Ward celebrated their Christmas party on December 7th. They had a visit from Santa Claus, sang carols, enjoyed a roast beef meal, and were treated to a special guitar solo from 8-year-old Cooper Gale. Thanks to Cathy Winward for sharing this information. I will report on Clifton 2nd and Oxford Ward’s parties next week.
Dayton
By CAROLYN SMART
The Dayton Ward activity-day girls, five of them, did a Brazilian Fireworks craft and also made paper wreaths for their weekly activity. Afterwards they ate mini-Oreo cookies. Their leader is Jerri Baird and I really appreciate her sharing their activity ideas for this column.
The Dayton Ward will be having a “Souper dinner” for their Christmas party on Tuesday, December 14th. Lots of soup and rolls sounds really good on these cold winter nights. They are asked to dress in period dress if desired.
The next day the Dayton Primary children will go to Worm Creek Theater for a movie, “Christmas for $1.00.”
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Dana and Charlie Petersen and their family drove down from Meridian, Idaho, just before the holiday to spend some time with her parents, Jimmie and Anna Beth Olson. Then they headed to Rigby, along with Mike and Anna Olson’s family of Brigham City, Utah. The majority of the Olson family met together for Thanksgiving at the home of Peggy and Jon Flinders in Rigby, Idaho. Jimmie and Anna Beth had a previous commitment to be in St. George over the holidays with their son Jerry and Christine Olson and family. This Olson bunch had good weather fun touring some of the national parks located in southern Utah.
Has anyone noticed the beautiful swans that have been visiting the northern end of the county? The flocks have been seen in fields near Banida and Winder, and appropriately, on the Swan Valley lake.
Walter Iverson, now a student at BYU in Provo, Utah; and Johnny Iverson, his wife Gabby and their daughter Emelia from Rexburg, came home to be with Kurt and Margret Iverson over Thanksgiving. Grandparents Jeannine and Johnny Iverson were there. Kurt had also invited a niece, Erica and Steve Mannowitz and their five children from Newton, Utah, to spend the day.
Maria and Devin Flake and son Jude were up from Orem, Utah, taking in the last few days of warm fall at the farm. Maria’s mother is Lana Baird McCracken and the Flake family love to come to Lana and Ivan’s place for lots of grandparenting. Joining them for a belated Thanksgiving were Daniel and Heather Baird and family, Savannah and Danny Wells and baby Damien, and Joshua Coats, all of Sugar City. LaRon and Liesa Baird’s family, living across the road, were part of the gathering.
Thanksgiving meant a household of 20 at the home of Bob and Claudia Erickson. Dinner was served in the garage, swept and warmed. Overnight guests were the Jay and Kristin Collins family from Lakeview, Oregon; and the Jody and Laural Janke family from Rexburg. Day-only arrivals were Jarin and Brynlee McKague of Idaho Falls; Carla and Mark Nielsen family of American Fork, Utah; and Ethan McKague of Provo, Utah.