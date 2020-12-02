Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Stetson Ostler was injured in the last Preston High School football game with a complete ACL tear and a complex tear of medial meniscus. He is the son of Stuart and Alona Olstler. Another senior from Mink Creek, Emily Longhurst has had similar injuries playing volleyball for Preston High. Her parents are Candy and the late Sheldon Longhurst. Both Emily and Stetson have had surgery to repair these wounds recently. It is amazing that they have been able to even be walking in these last few weeks, with smiles through the pain.
During the month of November there have been two ordinations in the Aaronic Priesthood of the Mink Creek Ward of th Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. First was Morgan Keller, the son of Jared and Hollie Keller, to the office of a deacon. Later Challis Jensen, son of Kalee and Russell Bair and the late Shawn Jensen, was ordained to the office of a priest.
Bryce Egley ended the 2020 bike racing season in St. George at Green Valley. He had a win in the Varsity class and the season overall win. He was awarded a very nice beer stein for all of his hard work. Bryce’s dad, Jared, did some racing too and “survived well.” They are looking forward to season 2021.
The road sides of Highway 34 have been the object of a cleanup program. There have been the customary orange bags all up Riverdale Hill and beyond perched on the side of the highway, awaiting pickup by those authorized in this activity.
“Over the river and through the woods” is an annual tradition for many families during the days before and after Thanksgiving. The river is the Bear River at the mouth of Mink Creek. The woods are those that fill the various canyons of the Caribou National Forest that is on the eastern border of the village of Mink Creek. They come to find the tree to grace their homes during the Christmas season and they are successful in their quest.
Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
It was a family affair for Franklin resident Susan Bowen as she attempted to perform in her first play. Bowen’s brother-in-law, Dale Wallentine, persuasively twisted her arm to join in the fun with his direction of “A Monster Ate My Homework” Nov. 19-21 at the Worm Creek Opera House. “It was totally out of my element,” Bowen admitted, “But I had fun acting with my sister (Trina Smith from Fish Haven), and even more fun putting on the makeup for our characters.” In addition, actors Melania Wallentine, and her sister Angella Hansen, who travelled from Malad, are Bowen’s nieces. The play was “on” and “off” for several weeks of rehearsal, and when the final dates were set, some participants had to be replaced. Bill Provence picked up his part last minute, and did a great job. Julia Westover, daughter of Travis and Megan Westover, was willing to step in and joined three of her cousins who were cast in the production. The challenges were never ending – including cancelling the spook alley and taking the whole presentation online. Even filming half the cast on one night, including curtain calls, and half the cast another night, didn’t stop the presentation of the play. “And all the problems created a real community of actors,” Bowen shared, affirming that their sacrifices were all worth the price they paid.
Franklin First Ward Primary children created thankful pictures to be sent to the missionaries in their ward. President Molly Nelson collected their contributions and forwarded them on Nov. 25 to the seven elders and sisters serving in missions across the United States. Loving snapshots of home sent to warm their hearts at Thanksgiving.
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
Fall 2020 is a great time to be a student at West Side High School. Not only did our girl’s volleyball team take state three weeks ago, but now our boy’s football team took state Nov. 21. They beat Firth High School in a 39-0 blowout in Rexburg. That night about 10:30 p.m., when it was late and dark, there was a noisy police, firetruck, ambulance, and honking car escort back into our valley. It is five miles from our home in Clifton to Oxford and the cars were closely following the emergency vehicles the entire stretch. How exciting, and how we appreciate all of the emergency workers helping out with this. Apologies, also, to anyone trying to sleep and not aware of what was screaming down the road. Congratulations to both of our teams. We are so proud!
West Side has a swimming ‘team’ boasting a West Side senior named Savannah Thomson who recently moved here from the east coast? She handily won the 200 free and the 500 free events by out swimming her competitors by over a length of the pool in both races on Oct. 3. Congratulations to Savannah and welcome to West Side!
Sally Jones recently celebrated her 80th birthday and Wayne Smart is now ¾ of a century old! Sally doesn’t look anywhere near 80 years and Wayne Smart doesn’t look 75, although he feels every year of it!
Oxford Ward members have a ward Christmas party coming up on Tuesday, Dec. 8. Because of Covid, grrr!, this will be a drive-by party where we can view an outdoor nativity scene and then be served “dinner-to-go” on our way out of the parking lot.
Covid seems to be going crazy in our county. It seems that it shouldn’t be long before we have reached “herd immunity.” I don’t know too many people who haven’t had the virus!
Dayton
By THAYA GILMORE
Thanks to the following veterans for their service in the military: David Bouck served in the Air Force stationed in 11 western states as a flight facilities equipment repairman from 1958-1962; Gary Cahoon served in the Army, stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas, and then in Fort Ord, California, for training to be a mortar man, but he broke his arm and received a medical discharge from 1965-1966; Eric Jensen served in the Air Force in heavy equipment transportation stationed in San Antonio, Texas, for five years, then spent one year in Vietnam from 1970-1971, and then went to Mountain Home, Idaho, for one and a half years; Nolan Robbins served in the Army on the levy to go to Vietnam, was stationed in Virginia and trained to be a helicopter crew chief but when he didn’t go to Vietnam, he became a personnel specialist from 1966-1968; Mike Thompson served in the Marine Corps for six years as an aviator in Vietnam from 1969-1972.
Fairview
By THAYA GILMORE
Emma Johnson missionary, daughter of Amanda Hull Vasseur of the Fairview 2nd Ward and Jake Johnson of Lewiston, Utah, spoke at the Preston South Stake on Nov. 8. about serving in the Milan Italy Mission. “I am going on this short mission to show the Savior how much I love Him,” she said. She trained for her mission at her grandparents house, Kim and Cindy Johnson, in Lewiston, Utah. Other grandparents are Kathy and Lynn Jepsen of Fairview. She went to Baltimore, Maryland, on Dec., 1 until the country of Italy opens up. She spoke in church on Sept. 20, at the Fairview 2nd Ward. We wish her well.
Thank you to a veteran, Dallas Gilbert, 95, who served in the Navy during World War II as a machinest on a mine sweeper in Hiroshima Colby Harbor.
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
Brynlee Banks, daughter of Bruce and Debi Banks, returned on Nov. 17 from her mission in the Washington Kenniwick Mission. When Covid-19 erupted, Brynlee thought she would be sent home. “With the closing of church meetings and the temples, I was surprised when the mission president said we were going to stay but will do things differently,” she recalled. Differently included some creative thinking on the part of her and her companion. They made cookies and dropped them off at investigator’s homes, and rather them knocking on doors to proselyte they painted prayer rocks, and made cards with their phone number on it and dropped them off at houses in various neighborhoods. “We learned how to use our phones more efficiently, using the technology to do more online: Zoom, Come Follow Me lessons, Church websites and posting on Facebook. “That’s how we found people and referrals to teach. Once a man from Kenya responded who wanted to learn more about the church and to read the Book of Mormon, so we referred him to missionaries in his area,” she said. In the last two months, they were able to knock on doors again and go into homes wearing a mask to teach people. Now home she said “It’s really weird to get use to my new schedule but nice to be home with my family,” she said. Brynlee spoke in the Riverdale 1st Ward on Nov. 29. She plans on going back to BYU-Provo majoring in animation.
Cub River
By THAYA GILMORE
Emmett Hartley, son of Dustin and Stacey Hartley, returned from his mission Oct. 13, where he served for two years in the Wichita Kansas Mission. He spoke in the Cub River Ward on Sun., Nov. 29. He is currently working with his dad and plans to attend BYU-Provo in the fall 2021.
Thanks to Steve Stone for serving in the Navy in Vietnam 1967-1971 on the destroyer USS Ozbourn working as a boiler technician. He visited Australia, Fiji Islands, and Hawaii five times.
Whitney/Valley View
By THAYA GILMORE
Congratulations to Samuel Seamons, son of Jan and Necia Seamons of Whitney, and Sydney Wadsworth, daughter of Clint and Allyson Wadsworth, of Preston, of their marriage on Fri., Nov. 20. The couple plans to reside in Preston were they both work.
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
Dillon Haslam, son of Jeff and Donna Haslam, a May 2020 graduate of Preston High School played baseball all four years as catcher as well as did some pitching. He is currently taking online classes at Washington Walla Walla Community College in Walla Walla, Washington, where he is majoring in business. His scholarship was one he applied for through a business program. He’s hoping to be able to be on campus starting in January 2021. His advice to students is to “find something that brings you joy, then stick with it and don’t give up because you only live once,” Dillon said.