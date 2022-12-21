Support Local Journalism

Mink CreekThe Relief Society Christmas Evening was one to set the holiday into action for those attending. The recreation hall of the Mink Creek LDS building was beautifully decorated with muted lighting. Rather than a dinner there were a variety of appetizers, prepared under the direction of Rebecca Jones, plus a tasty salad. Cecelie Costley shared inspiring thoughts of how to center our lives on Christ, year round, as we strive to be better disciples. About fifty women attended and enjoyed the beginning of this season. Wooden ornaments for our personal trees were take-homes of the evening, made to remind us of the Reason for the season.

“Coming home” is also part of this time of year. The Crosland household is large and needfully so. Recently four of the Crosland children gathered: Rico, a student at BYU/I; Armando, Celina, and Giovanni. Celina is now in Rexburg with her husband Jesse Groesbeck and their daughter Oakley. Gio brings his children and wife Kristine from Franklin where they are in the on-going process of building a home. Armando, drove from the Washington D.C. area and plans to be in this area for several months, working from afar and loving being home longer than usual.


