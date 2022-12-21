Mink CreekThe Relief Society Christmas Evening was one to set the holiday into action for those attending. The recreation hall of the Mink Creek LDS building was beautifully decorated with muted lighting. Rather than a dinner there were a variety of appetizers, prepared under the direction of Rebecca Jones, plus a tasty salad. Cecelie Costley shared inspiring thoughts of how to center our lives on Christ, year round, as we strive to be better disciples. About fifty women attended and enjoyed the beginning of this season. Wooden ornaments for our personal trees were take-homes of the evening, made to remind us of the Reason for the season.
“Coming home” is also part of this time of year. The Crosland household is large and needfully so. Recently four of the Crosland children gathered: Rico, a student at BYU/I; Armando, Celina, and Giovanni. Celina is now in Rexburg with her husband Jesse Groesbeck and their daughter Oakley. Gio brings his children and wife Kristine from Franklin where they are in the on-going process of building a home. Armando, drove from the Washington D.C. area and plans to be in this area for several months, working from afar and loving being home longer than usual.
George Rasmussen, former resident of Mink Creek, passed away recently and his funeral was held in Highland, UT, on Dec. 14. George and Judy moved to Nevada to be near the family of their daughter, Sarah and Gordon Thomas.
The Young Women organization of the Mink Creek Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has a change in leadership positions. The new leaders are Claudine McKague, president, Casey Christensen, 1st Counselor, Candy Longhurst, 2nd Counselor and ReNae Egley, Secretary. Those who were released after several years of service are Jody Rasmussen, president, and her counselors, Lacey Christensen and Amy Baldwin.
Kerry and Lacey Christensen and their kids: Jyllian, Greenlee, Kassidy and Timber have spent a few days in warmer temperatures. They were attending the National Finals Rodeo in Reno, NV. This is a rodeo family and the girls have spent considerable time horseback over the last couple of years as they have competed successfully, in various rodeo royalty contests around the area.
RiverdaleAnother Christmas party, this time for the Riverdale 1st Ward. Plans were for an early arrival of Santa at 5 p.m. with a dinner to follow that event. The hall was decorated for Christmas, beautiful, but warm and cozy. The dinner was delicious: pot roast, mashed potatoes, vegetables, a salad, rolls , then finished up with melt-in-your-mouth cheesecake. The Primary children sang some Christmas songs as part of the program. The committee chairpersons for this even were Scott and Mary Peterson and Lamont and Carolee Anderson.
The Christmas party for the Riverdale 2nd ward on December 6 was very festive. Over 150 people attended and enjoyed a meal of smoked brisket, baked potatoes, salad and a selection of desserts beyond description. Root beer was part of the treats, compliments of Kurt Iverson, the ward high councilman. Holiday table coverings were made even more fun when the kids could color on them – a bonus activity.
The karaoke was a highlight. The Bishopric of the ward, Jody Shumway, Grant Conrad, KC Smith, Steven Smith and Dough Higley did their version of the Chipmunks singing “Christmas Don’t Be Late.” Debbie, Kyelee and Katelyn Godderidge joined Sara Jenkins in a song that was perfect for the entrance of Santa Claus as he joined the party.
There were ‘struggles’ over the Ugly Sweater award. It was won by Tyce Shumway, but he yielded the honor to his friend Ayden Reynolds. Adult winners for Ugly Sweaters were Jody and Arnica Shumway, somehow Bishop Shumway could not escape the recognition of his friends. Everyone went home feeling the joy of the season.
Clifton/DaytonDuke Mumford has joined our “red coat” club in the Oxford Ward. These men look so festive! Just a thought ... why not wear those coats on Independence Day July 4th also?
Congratulations to Drake Buttars, son of Ryan and Janis of the Oxford Ward, on finally opening up his LDS mission call. The secret was finally revealed on Sunday December 11th. He will be serving in San Bernadino California beginning in February 2023. Drake is excited!
Santa Claus paid a visit to the Clifton Community Center on Tuesday December 13th and visited with the town children about their Christmas wish lists. Hot chocolate and goodie bags were given to everyone there.
There was a “Pop-Up Choir” in the Oxford Ward on Sunday December 11th which featured most of our ward men singing “Praise to the Man”. The next Sunday, December 18th, featured a youth “Pop-Up Choir” with the Young Men and Young Women singing “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day”. These choirs are very popular in our ward, and the participation in them is awesome!
The Harold B. Lee Camp of the Daughter’s of Utah Pioneers held their annual Christmas party on December 12th at the home of Teresa Wood. The lesson on “The Winter Guard at Fort Seminoe” was given by Lisa Sears and Teresa Wood, we had a fun gift exchange, and then a pot-luck luncheon. Teresa’s husband Dennis had their wide sidewalk cleaned nicely so none of us fell down while going in. Those in attendance were Carol Beutler, Peggy Christensen, Edna Fuller, Trenna Gailey, Nola Garner, Andrea Kimpel, Emma Jean Rider, Lisa Sears, Carolyn Smart, Dawn Taylor, Teresa Wood, Danelle Willis (a new member), Kristy Clawson, and Teresa’s mom Elaine.
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all of you from Wayne and I. Please be safe and hopefully well this season! Three months until SPRING!!!
FranklinMuch to the dismay of Franklin City residents, this past month there was a day of no power, no Internet and then there was another Boil Water Order issued on Wednesday, December 7, that showed E-Coli in the routine water sample. One resident lamented that it was an eventful week and thought she should get out her Passport because she felt like she was living in another country. She explained what the boil order entails, such as no drinking the water, no cooking, no washing dishes, no showers, no washing clothes, sheets, blankets, no making ice cubes for drinks, etc. However, she also said “I appreciated how Franklin City handled the notification this time by a personal phone call, Franklin City Facebook, and went door-to-door handing out a paper letting us know about it. The City was on top of it.” There were also cases of bottled water available at the City Office. After daily testing of the water, she was grateful that one week later on Wednesday, December 14, the Boil Order was lifted.
The Franklin 1st Ward supped on a variety soups lined up in 30 crockpots at their Christmas party, served with bread. The Primary children sang Christmas songs, and Tyler Denton played Christmas songs on the piano.
Due to the holidays, there will not be the Franklin Story Time on Tuesday, December 27 for the Preschool-aged and younger children. The Franklin Outreach Story Time resumed meeting on Tuesday, January 3, at the Franklin City Building.
GlendaleA “Cowboy Christmas” was the theme for the Glendale Ward Christmas party on Monday, December 12. The cultural hall was decorated with the western theme complete with saddles and western hats. They served sliced roast beef with BBQ Sauce, Dutch Oven potatoes, tossed green salad, jello salad, brownies, cake and cookies. Cowboy Poetry and stories were read, and the Primary children sang Christmas carols. An out-of-town family member played his fiddle throughout the evening. A contest was held for the best decorated cowboy hat. Some hats had lights and ornaments on them. Family photos were taken for the ward directory.
The Relief Society sisters met at the home of a sister for their December activity singing Christmas carols, visiting while frequenting a hot chocolate bar throughout the evening.
Whitney/Valley ViewThe Valley View Branch held their Christmas party on Saturday, December 10. Santa came, Kids and adults played musical chairs, played competition game answering questions about Christmas, Super Heroes, and had a Macarena Dance competition to win a grill, plus many gifts donated by Camp Chef given out compliments of Carlos Rengifo, who works at Camp Chef. They had chicken enchiladas, chicken, ham, mashed potatoes with corn, Au Gratin potatoes, beans, rolls, cooked carrots, chips, salsa, pop, Horchata, and a whole table full of desserts. Everyone brought everything and they had a great fiesta!
Cub RiverTables were decorated with green and red tablecloths and Christmas décor added to the holiday festivity throughout the cultural hall at the Cub River Ward Christmas party on Thursday, December 1. They were served ham, funeral potatoes, rolls, salad, and miniature cheesecakes. The Primary children sang Christmas songs, the Young Women sang carols, and the audience sang Christmas carols. To the delight of the children, “Jingle Bells” was sung to bring in Santa, who appeared and gave them a bag of candy and a Kazoo.
LinroseA catered dinner by Travis Johnson from Weston consisting of pulled pork, baked beans, green salad, and sheet cake, was a hit at the Linrose Ward Christmas party held on Tuesday, December 13. For the program there were musical numbers played on the piano and violin accompanying the congregation as they sang Christmas carols.
FairviewThe Fairview 1st Ward attended their Christmas party on Friday, December 9. They were served pork, potatoes, salads, rolls, and brownies for dessert. The Primary children were in a Nativity scene and sang songs. Santa also came and gave the children a candy cane.
Over 200 ward members in the Fairview 2nd Ward had their Ward Christmas party on Tuesday, December 13. Served was Sweet Chicken, Dutch Oven Potatoes, salad, brownies, and cinnamon rolls catered by Ron Olsen. The rolls were provided by the Senior Center in Preston. Santa visited the children in the Primary room before dinner giving them a candy bag. The Young Men and Young Women and Primary children read information about the Christmas Carol and then the audience sang the carol. A Christmas tree was set up in the foyer. The tables were decorated with ribbons, Nativity scenes and chocolate candy kisses. The gym was made to look a lot like Christmas.
WestonThe Weston 1st Ward had an Open House at the church building on Tuesday, December 2, for their Christmas party. They feasted on pulled pork, baked potatoes, jello and tossed green salad, rolls and cookies. There was a Nativity scene. The Young Men and Young Women bore their testimonies.
The Weston 2nd Ward held their Christmas party on Tuesday, December 13. Greta Woodward wrote a play about how the Grinch stole Christmas from the ward members. Brent Greer played the “Grinch,” Master of Ceremonies were Kurt Kotter and Bill Stewart. Catered from Lee’s Marketplace in Smithfield, they ate turkey, Dutch Oven potatoes, tossed green salad, and rolls. For dessert they had decorated sugar cookies. The Young Men and Young Women and Primary sang Christmas songs. The Ward Council played bells. “Here Comes Santa” was sung until Santa’s entrance who visited with the children and handed out candy canes to them. There were over 300 people in attendance.
Winder/Banida“Remember Christ in Your Life” was the theme for the Winder Ward Christmas party on Thursday, December 15. The Young Men served the dinner of smoked ham, Dutch Oven potatoes, green salad, rolls and a variety of sheet cakes. The Young Women decorated the cultural hall with Christmas décor. The long tables were covered with white tablecloths, cinnamon scented pinecones and battery-operated candles. Santa made a visit and handed out an orange and some candy. A video was shown about families. The Primary children sang songs along with playing the bells as they read the story of the Nativity and the different symbols related to it, putting ornaments on the tree, for instance the candy cane represented the shepherd’s cane and the star lighting the way for the wisemen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.