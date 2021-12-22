Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
Congratulations to Jesse Mariscal from Clifton who was named ‘Player of the Year’ on the 2A All-State volleyball team. She is a Senior at West Side. Chosen as 1st team members from Clifton were Madalyn Barzee, Senior, Abby Fuller, Junior, and Laney Beckstead, also a Junior.
Carol and Lyle Henderson recently returned from a fun trip to Branson, Missouri where they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. They had a great time enjoying the Christmas shows.
Welcome home to Elder Tanner Thomsen from his church mission to Washington D.C. South. His whole family took a trip back to see the sites of D.C. and visit the church members he was able to serve. Elder Thomsen is the son of Nathan and Melissa Thomsen from the Clifton 2nd Ward.
Speaking of Christmas, Santa Claus made a visit to the Moyle Community Center on a snowy December 14th night to greet the Clifton children and find out their Christmas wishes. Everyone was served hot chocolate and given a treat bag.
Clifton 2nd Ward held their Christmas party on Wednesday, December 8th and Oxford Ward celebrated theirs on Thursday, December 9th. They had a brisket dinner with funeral potatoes, salad, and an ice cream sandwich bar for dessert. The primary children, dressed as nativity characters, sang Christmas songs.
In the place of having a regular ward choir during this current pandemic, the Oxford Ward has adopted a “Pop-Up Choir.” So far we have featured the women in the ward, the men, the Primary, and the Young Men/Young Women. The choirs sing a hymn out of the hymnbook, with no rehearsal, and it sounds great! Last week the youth sang and filled the choir seats. We appreciate Janis Buttars, our choir director, for promoting this idea.
Speaking of music, on Thursday, December 23rd from 6 to 7 p.m. there will be a Community/Combined Three-Ward Christmas Hymn Sing-along held in the Clifton Ward Chapel. Everyone is invited and you may come and go as you please. Best dress is encouraged.
The Cedar Tree Daughters of Utah Pioneers held their December meeting at the home of Afton Ralphs on December 13th. A lesson was given on pioneers traveling in the winter (BRRR!) Those attending were Brenda Porter, Sally Jones, Jean Malouf, Sandi Van De Riet, Susan Atkin, Dolletta Roberts, Sue Beckstead, Debra Miles, Wanda Cox and Linda Burton.
The Harold B. Lee DUP Camp also met on December 13th at the home of Teresa Wood. They had a potluck luncheon and a gift exchange. Those attending were Nola Garner, Peggy Christensen, Elizabeth Christensen, Emma Jean Rider, Edna Fuller, DeAnn Bingham (a new member), Elaine Patterson (Teresa’s mom) and Teresa Wood. Visiting were Cathy Winward and Trenna Gailey, soon to be new members.
Merry Christmas everyone!!! I’d love to report your holiday parties!
Dayton
By CAROLYN SMART
Congratulations to Melvin and Carol Beutler as they have just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Merry Christmas to all Dayton residents. I would LOVE to report on your holiday gatherings. Call me PLEASE. 208-747-3556
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
A sure sign of the approaching Christmas season is the annual parade of Christmas trees going south after being harvested in our nearby canyons. All sorts of vehicles carry the leafy boughs, some inside and others trussed on the top or back of the outfit. It is a family tradition for many, one that some claim has carried over from generations past.
Mink Creek held its Christmas party and it was well attended. A giving project was that of filling a gallon bag with various supplies for Childrens Trama Bags of Logan and Hope and Rescue for refugees. A light supper was offered, a build-your-own sandwich of cheeses, meats and fixings, plus a salad, chips and a cookie. The community Christmas tree was the recipient of family ornaments. Each family attending brought an original ornament with the family identity attached. Some were homemade, all were welcome to adorn the tall tree. Ty Jepsen sang a solo, “Mary Did You Know,” accompanied by Terrie McKay. The Primary children told the story of the holiday with a live nativity, using the Primary Nativity song as its narrative. Robin and Garth Stevenson were in charge of this celebration.
The baby boy of Whitney Chatterton and Zach Rynes was blessed and given the name of Axton Erik J. Rynes in early December. Whitney’s great great-grandfather, Warren Wilde, gave the blessing. Other family members witnessing the event were Colleen Wilde, Bambi Bishop, Heidi and Erik Chatterton and their daughter Miranda, and Justin and Colleen Carter.
The railing around the yard of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse met with an accident recently. In our early days one might think that someone’s wagon had come loose and crashed into it. Perhaps it was something similar, only modernized. It will shortly be repaired.
The recent storm left us with about 8 inches of snow depth in the southern end of our village, so likely a foot or so on the northern part. Tree limbs were heavy with the wetness, draping down to the floor level. The sounds of the county and state snowplows were welcomed.
Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
A short city council meeting was held Wed., Dec. 15, to approve Phase II of Legacy Village. Even though construction is only beginning on Phase I, building materials are still difficult to acquire, and at least orders can go in for the next phase. All engineering and city requirements have been met, and the motion passed.
All the Franklin First Ward members were transported to Hawaii for an early Christmas celebration, Tues., Dec. 14. Under swaying paper palm trees and scattered pinecone pineapples, over 200 participants ate Hawaiian Haystacks and sherbet, while visiting to a background of island music. Lacey Hansen taught the hula to a willing crowd on the stage, and the primary children sang a selection of carols. The crowd, basking in the warm atmosphere inside, seemed to momentarily ignore the raging snow storm that had descended on the city outside.
Babies seem to be coming in twos lately. Justin and Brittani Yardley just welcomed Bronsen and Braxten on Fri., Dec. 10. Both weighed over six pounds and were anxiously anticipated by five-year old Jett and two-year-old Jase. Proud grandparents are Roy and Susan Yardley.
Corey and Trisa Hansen have announced the arrival Nov. 1 of Enzo and Atlas, twin grandsons belonging to son Chase and his wife Lacie. The six-pound boys were ready to go home and take on the world, but mom had to wait a day or two as she recovered from her surgery. Congratulations!
Condolences are expressed to the family of Kevin Morrison at his passing Wed., Dec. 8, in Franklin.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
The Young Men and Young Women in the Weston 2nd Ward portrayed the Nativity scene with Mary, Joseph, Jesus, angels, shepherds, wisemen and sheep at their ward Christmas party on Tues., Dec. 14. The Primary sang “Away In A Manger.” A dinner of fried chicken, Dutch oven potatoes, salads, and for the children macaroni and cheese were available, and cookies. Santa made a visit and handed out candy.
Eight members of the Lone Rock Daughters of Utah Pioneers camp met at the home of Captain Julie Waldron for their Christmas party on Friday, December 10. While gathering, they played a game figuring out Christmas Carols by looking at pictures. They had ham, funeral potatoes, sides and desserts were provided by the ladies. Jennifer Roberts gave the lesson “Winter On the Trail.” Gifts were exchanged playing “Pass the Present” game where you roll dice. Depending on the number you roll, you pass it left or right, or trade with someone or open the one you have and keep it.
Cub River
By THAYA GILMORE
Members came in their pajamas for their ward Christmas party on Sat., Dec. 11, at 9 a.m. for a breakfast served of eggs, sausage, biscuits, muffins, fruit, and juice. A program followed with a Nativity portrayal, a violin solo, a Christmas message shared by a ward member, the Primary sang songs, and the congregation sang carols. Santa also made an appearance.
Fairview
By THAYA GILMORE
A delicious meal catered by Stokes Marketplace for the Fairview 1st Ward Christmas party was smoked brisket, potato casserole, green salad, rolls and chocolate cake. The Primary sang spiritual songs about Christ. At the end of dinner, Santa talked to the children and they told him what they wanted for Christmas while parents took photos of them sitting on his lap.
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
While a snowy, cold evening set the atmosphere, an outdoor live nativity with several booths portrayed by ward members depicted Samuel the Lamanite foretelling the birth of Jesus, the innkeeper, Mary, Joseph and Jesus, shepherds, wisemen, and carolers singing at the end. The outdoor drive-through was set up at the front of the Mapleton Ward church building where members could either drive or walk. They picked up a container of hot chili, hot chocolate and brownies. The Bishopric greeted the members and handed out candy canes at the end of the drive-through Christmas party.
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
The Riverdale 1st Ward enjoyed ham, funeral potatoes, jello, rolls, salad and cake and ice cream at their Christmas party on Fri., Dec. 10. Santa came early before dinner. The Primary provided the program depicting the Nativity.
The Riverdale 2nd Ward Young Women made peanut brittle for their activity, Tues., Dec. 7. They also had the girls bring either spaghetti noodles or pasta sauce or corn bread mix. They put the three items in little gift bags for a quick easy meal for some families that have been sick.
On Tues., Dec. 14, the Riverdale 2nd Ward split up into groups and visited homes as a Living Christmas Card within their ward neighborhoods. The Living Christmas Card groups go caroling, share the birth of Jesus message found in the Scriptures, sing a song and leave a blessing on the home. However, due to the very snowy evening, only some of the ward members were visited.
Winder/Banida
By THAYA GILMORE
The Elders Quorum Presidency was in charge of the Winder Ward Christmas party held on a snowy night Thurs., Dec. 16. Ham, Dutch oven potatoes, salads, rolls, and brownies with peppermint ice cream served on top were served for the dinner. The Relief Society Presidency delivered food to those who were not able to go out after dark to attend the party, said Jonna Clement, Relief Society President. Santa came for a visit and handed out goodies to the children. A Nativity video was shown. Another video of their missionaries, Hayden Atkinson and Aspen Lindhardt, currently serving in the mission field bearing their testimony, was also shown. The community was invited to the party. Winners of the Winter Wonderland Festival of Lights contest in their community were announced and prizes awarded.