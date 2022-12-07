Support Local Journalism

RiverdaleThe El Shabdai Sanctuary held a Ladies Tea the first Saturday of December at their location on the banks of Bear River. Their guest speaker for the assembled group was Janice Mitchell. Another tea is planned for December 10th, entitled Christmas Tea and the speaker will be Teri Blair from the Inkom Bible Church. These occasions will bring fellowship and the Christmas spirit to those attending. The events are RSVP due to limited space.

Emma Jean Moosman took charge of the monthly Quilting Class for those needing some creative ideas in the Riverdale 1st Ward. Her experience with quilting makes her an excellent source to answer any questions a beginning quilter might have.


