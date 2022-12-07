RiverdaleThe El Shabdai Sanctuary held a Ladies Tea the first Saturday of December at their location on the banks of Bear River. Their guest speaker for the assembled group was Janice Mitchell. Another tea is planned for December 10th, entitled Christmas Tea and the speaker will be Teri Blair from the Inkom Bible Church. These occasions will bring fellowship and the Christmas spirit to those attending. The events are RSVP due to limited space.
Emma Jean Moosman took charge of the monthly Quilting Class for those needing some creative ideas in the Riverdale 1st Ward. Her experience with quilting makes her an excellent source to answer any questions a beginning quilter might have.
The Relief Society of Riverdale 2nd ward held a Gratitude Gala evening. It was at the Riverdale Church building, with a dinner and guest speaker. They received gratitude journals to record some of the blessings in their lives. It is a great way to end this year of 2022.
With the snow coming down these last couple of weeks, the young men and their leaders are reminded that Winter Camp will be part of their activities in the coming months. There are things to be learned before that happens. Sleeping in an igloo type cave is considerably different than a summer camp out under the stars.
Clifton/DaytonCongratulations to Ellie Christensen of Clifton who recently danced the lead role of Clara in Cache Valley’s “Nutcracker Ballet”. Many in our area went to watch her and all of them commented on how beautiful she was and how expertly she danced. Such talent!! Keep dancing, Ellie!
Ashton Westover and Clancey Sears are new members of the Oxford Ward. Welcome to them! Jason Reese has been called to be the Assistant Ward Clerk in the Oxford Ward.
It is the festive time of the year when the red coats start appearing at church. Ben Young and Dean Westover are helping to bring the holiday joy to our area as is Ben’s young son Benjamin.
I must do a “shoutout” to Dee Boyce. The man is amazing!!! He is 94 years old and he decorated his house and large yard with tons of lights, and did it by himself! I am 21 years younger than him and I can barely manage to get my 4’ prelit tree up in my living room……..I had better confess that my husband actually brought it up from the basement. Thanks Wayne! Whenever someone asks Dee how he is doing, he always says that he is “upright”. Do yourselves a favor and drive on over to Oxford and see Dee’s decorated house, yard, and his old pioneer house next door which he also decorated.
Still waiting to hear from Dayton residents. 208-909-9341
Mink CreekThe youth of the LDS ward went to the Ogden Rescue Mission in Ogden , UT, to provide service. This was organized by Young Women President Jody Rasmussen. The youth who participated were Emma and Kate Rasmussen, Jyllian and Greenlee Christensen, Emma Rydalach, Clara Jones, Josie Christensen, Hazen Baird, Conner Iverson, and Devlyn Currie. The group organized the pantry for the Mission and served dinner to their patrons. There were comments made by the teens in this situation that indicated a greater recognition of their own blessings. Adults who accompanied the youth were Jody Rasmussen, Amy Baldwin, ReNae Egley, Lacey Christensen and Bishop Paul McKay.
Winter seems to have blown in during the Thanksgiving weekend. Snow, ice, cold temperatures. The constant line of vehicles that have made their way into our canyons over the past couple of weeks will be pleased with having avoided the recent storms. Our forested slopes have a good start on their winter snow depth. We need the moisture and are grateful.
Jacob and Christy Cheney have a new baby. This little boy was little—five pound, 11 oz, born on November 21. He has two brothers and two sisters ready to welcome him into the family fold.
Reed Swann and his daughter Penny spent Thanksgiving with his son, Charles and Sarah Swann. Charlie’s family live in Donnelly, ID. The Swanns got a storm warning and made the decision to leave a little earlier than planned to come back to Mink Creek. As it was they were chased by the storm as they came. It was worth it to spend time with Charlie’s family.
It would be impossible to county the many Christmas trees that have been hauled out of our snowy canyons this year. The mountain sides are increasing in snow depth with every storm that passes through, but it doesn’t discourage the annual event for families finding their own special tree.
Franklin
Christmas decorations in the Franklin City Park bring the holiday spirit to the town ushering in the festive lights of the season.
Preschool-aged and younger children met on Tuesday, December 6, for the Franklin Outreach Story Time, at the Franklin City Building. The letter of the day was “T” specifically Christmas Trees. The books they read were “It’s Christmas David” by David Shannon, “Bear Stays Up For Christmas,” and “If You Take A Mouse To the Movies.” They sang songs “I’m A Little Pine Tree,” “Jingle Bells,” “Christmas Tree Song” and they read several Christmas poems. For their craft they made a Christmas tree ornament gluing different sized and colored pompoms on popsicle sticks.
MapletonThe Young Women went ice skating in Logan at the Eccles Ice skating rink on November 29, for their activity. Earlier in the month they went to the Logan Temple to do baptisms.
LinroseAfter a busy summer, the leaders and girls said they were finally able to meet together and hand out the camp awards that the girls earned during the summer. They had hot coco and candy canes for refreshments.
The young men went on a tour of Utah State University to see what they offered for school.
Jed Hurren, Shad Groll, and Cutler Bingham went to Potlach, Idaho, for a wrestling tournament, and Haden Ricks and Sammy Roberts went to Idaho Falls to compete in their wrestling tournament.
FairviewAbout 50 Primary-aged boys and girls in the Fairview 1st Ward sang and gave talks during their annual Primary Sacrament meeting program on October 23. The messages they shared included their testimonies, ideas on how to prepare for the temple, what they are doing to follow the Prophet, how they show love and kindness to others, and what they can do to be like Jesus Christ. The talks were interspersed with singing “I Will Walk With Jesus,” “Seek the Lord “:early,” Follow the Prophet, “Teach Me to Walk in the Light, and “I Love to see the Temple.” “We had several comments shared with the Primary from those who were in attendance that they enjoyed the presentation and felt that the room was ‘full of love’. They appreciated hearing the children’s voices sing the beautiful songs and admitted their bravery to get up in front of so many people and share their thoughts. It was a wonderful day,” shared Brittny Field, Primary President.
Winder/BanidaThe towns people has been designing and decorating their houses and land for the holidays, some competing for the annual Winder Wonderland house display contest for awards and prizes.
