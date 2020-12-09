Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
The traditional Thanksgiving celebration in Franklin this November was clouded in many shades of gray, in spite of the fresh layer of snow, and the warm sun that shed rays of gratitude that Thursday. Kay and Monte Moser dined alone on “turkey for two,” counting their blessings and touching bases with their children’s families. Kent Dunkley is normally with 10 or 12 family members, but chose not to drive on the icy roads to Salt Lake. Dunkley said he is not really wild about the traditional menu anyway, but enjoyed his senior pantry meal. James and Rebecca Kirkbride travelled to Riverdale to be with their oldest daughter, Karen, and her family members. Their numbers were down a little, but 24 was still a healthy group to enjoy the holiday together! Tim and Elaine Hobbs chose not to go to daughter Trisa Hansen’s home. There are several expecting moms in that family – including one with identical twins on the way. So Tim reported that an exceptional meal was brought in so he could eat while he enjoyed his favorite football games all afternoon! Those Hobbs apparently know all the secrets required to enjoying the day to its fullest.
The month of December will bring the Young Women in the Third Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints closer as they connect through the Gospel Living app. According to President Lisa Dryden, each day has been assigned to a leader or girl through Dec. 26 as they report how they remember the birth of the Savior and connect to the true spirit of Christmas.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
Fireworks, food, gifts, and a live nativity ushered in the Christmas holiday for the Weston 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A drive-through Christmas party had several stations to stop at. The bishopric greeted members and handed them a gift. Primary leaders also gifted a metal nativity ornament, a nativity coloring page, crayons and candy in a baggie. The Elders Quorum and Relief Society leaders handed out a hot meal of chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, rolls, a cookie, and drinks. The Young Men and Young Women participated in a live nativity by the old school house complete with sheep, cows, donkey and a camel. Cars with families in them lined up to watch fireworks to represent and remind members that Christ is the light of the world. “It was a really nice night to begin the holiday together as a ward,” said Rikki Stewart, Primary President.
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
Wendy Henrie, Young Women President of the Riverdale Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints reported that the young women held a Christmas party at the church building on Dec., 2. They played games while munching on brownies, caramel popcorn, chips and salsa.
Linrose
By THAYA GILMORE
Lisa Waldron, Relief Society President, said she looks forward to following the “Light The World” campaign for the rest of the month. She donated online to an organization on Dec. 1 as outlined on the calendar. “It gave me a good feeling to do it,” she said.
Rowene Thomas was 100 years old when she passed away on Nov. 29. “Rowene raised her family in Linrose. She was a great lady, very active and involved vivacious woman. She belonged to the DUP for years. She will be missed,” said Lisa. Our sympathy and condolences to her family.
Dayton
By THAYA GILMORE
Thomas Carroll served in the Navy for four years, on a 20-month tour in Vietnam as a boilerman, from 1968-1973. He then joined the Army National Guard where he served for 16-1/2 years as a cook stationed in California, Oregon, Pocatello, Idaho, and Draper, Utah, where he retired. Thanks for your years of service.
Cub River
By THAYA GILMORE
Leah Erickson, daughter of Steven and Bonnie Erickson, serving in New Jersey was transferred to New York. She and her companion continue teaching on social media finding people to teach on Facebook and on the Internet. “They are currently teaching a Jewish man online in New York and reading to him in English over the phone,” reports her father.
There was no Canyon Book Club this month.
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
It has been an interesting week in Clifton. Many of us gathered for Thanksgiving with just immediate families in our homes. That was rather lonely! We haven’t done that for years, at our house, anyway. Eve Waite and Shorty Beckstead decided to spend their Thanksgiving day in the hospital, and we can’t even blame COVID-19! Eve’s appendix decided to rupture and Shorty’s head came in contact with a bale of hay. They are both home and recovering from their exciting holiday surgeries.
COVID-19 is still alive and well around here. Jill and Brent Adams, from Oxford, were both stricken with the virus. Jill ended up in the hospital for a week with covid pneumonia and Brent, followed her five days later. They are in recovery mode now.
There are still some of us who have kept landline phones, even though we might also have cell phones. There is a company digging trenches to place high-speed internet connection cables on the west side of the valley and unfortunately, for the second time in a month, our landline cables were cut resulting in several days of no phone or internet service for many of us. And to add to that problem we, along with the rest of the county, had a major power outage the evening of Monday, Nov. 30, which lasted several hours. We kind of felt like pioneers for a few hours. Thank goodness for warm blankets and candles.
Covid quotes: “I still can’t believe people’s survival instincts told them to grab toilet paper” and “I’m going to stay up on New Year’s Eve this year. Not to see the New Year in, but to make sure this one leaves.”
Stay safe and well, everyone. Bring on the vaccine!
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
We were grateful that the last power outage was of a relatively short duration. It served as a reminder to keep our alternate lighting systems handy because there is no warning for the unplanned situations.
A new grand child has arrived for family of Phee and Robert Crosland. Marco and Christina Crosland have a new little girl down there in Texas. She is named Arienna Rae Crosland, weighed 8 lb. 8 oz, and was 21 inches in height. They live in Pilot Point, north of Dallas.
Juliana and Blaine Packer and their children Cedar, Kimber and Casen have been home for a visit with her parents, LaRon and Liesa Baird. They were able to see her brother Dallon in the high school musical. Juliana, who lives in Jackson, ID, came to join her grandmother, Lana McCracken, in watching over her siblings while mom Liesa was able to go on a sisters’ retreat in Park City, UT. Liesa’s sisters and sisters-in-law, joined efforts to create a wedding dress for one of their daughters while having fun just being together. Some came from a considerable distance: Germany, Louisiana, and Oregon.
Some of the young women of the community took one of their Saturdays and ventured forth into our nearby forests in the quest for Christmas trees for several residents of our village. The girls were Jyllian Christensen and Emma Rasmussen, assisted by their leaders, Young Women’s President Jody Rasmussen, her husband Brett, and ReNae Egley.
Jim and Debbie Harrison left the warmer days of St George, UT, for a cool weekend in Mink Creek at their home here. It is always good to batten down the hatches in preparation for this season’s change.
Ben and Molly Collins Seamons were able to participate in their temple sealing at the Logan Temple. They were married last spring in North Carolina, Molly’s home state. Ben is the son of Jeff and Jennifer Seamons. The following evening family and friends celebrated this event with a “meet and greet” time at the Mink Creek church house. Ben and Molly spent their summer months working in the northwest.