Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
Bracken Henderson, Rand Roberts, and Reggie Anger were released from serving as president, first counselor, and second counselor in the Young Men presidency of the Clifton 2nd Ward on Sunday, Nov. 24. About 10 seconds later, after a very short time being ‘jobless,’ they were sustained back into serving the Priest Quorum Advisor, Teacher’s Quorum Advisor, and Deacon’s Quorum Advisor.
On Saturday evening about 11 p.m. on Nov. 23, nine emergency vehicles, two buses, and a five-mile long stream of vehicles came screaming around the mountain north of Oxford blaring sirens, honking horns, and flashing lights to welcome our state championship football team back into Franklin County.
Oh, how we love living in a small community! I just hope everyone who was sleeping was aware of what was happening and not too spooked. It sounded like the community was being attacked! Congratulations to our West Side Pirate football team and coaches, cheerleaders, pep band, and many fans on a close, very close, 14-13 win for the state championship over McCall-Donnelly High School. Coach Tyson Moser was very grateful for the community support for his team. He likened it to a home game. Everyone partied afterwards at the high school with pizza furnished by the boosters.
Stay warm, everyone! This could be a long winter.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
This was the month for a favorite program in the LDS Ward when the Primary organization presents thoughts of what they have learned in the past year. To the theme of “Come Follow Me,” the children sang and spoke of messages of Jesus Christ and God. The Primary presidency is Mary Ann Jepsen, with counselors Jody Rasmussen and Jasmine Erickson, secretary Ramona Hatchett. Jackie Olsen is the chorister, ReNae Egley the pianist. Members of the Preston North Stake Primary Board were in attendance.
This event brings out-of-town grandparent fans. Kelly and Teresa Rasmussen and daughter Kjerstin of Preston and Erick and Rexanne Nielsen of Lewiston, UT, were in town to witness the performances of Emma, Kate and Annie Rasmussen. Sharon Keller of Riverdale and Venice Buttars, both grandmothers, had their eyes on Morgan and Danny Keller.
Vickie and Richard Free are excited to report that Heather Hodge, their daughter-in-law, has gone through the auditioning experience and will be performing with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. Heather is the wife of Brandon Hodge, with their home in Bountiful, Utah. She has total family support for this coming chapter of their lives.
As in other places around the nation, Mink Creek residents enjoyed the Thanksgiving holiday and weekend following. The gloomy weather forecast may have altered a few plans, but the gathering commenced, perhaps with more indoor activities than originally anticipated.
We have retained the snow that was greeted us one morning last week. It will add a bit of adventure to those many, many people who are harvesting their yearly Christmas tree from the canyons between us and Montpelier. It is often a family tradition on this holiday weekend. We understand that 2,000 tree permits have been sold. Cold, clear skies make us aware that winter is here. We are hopeful that the box elder bugs get that same message.
Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
The last ‘official’ pack meeting in Pack 36 was held Nov. 20, reminding the cubs and their leaders to give thanks for all their blessings. The Wolves shared their ‘creations’ they recycled out of trash with leaders Lynnette and Terry Hansen. Jenee and Albin Veselka displayed the Webelos’ candy dispensers they had made, and the Bears, under the direction of Megan and Kwin Willis, set off their trebuchet loaded with mini-marshmallows to impress the crowd. The following boys received various awards: Harley and James Crossgrove, Niko Veselka, Jack Randall, Ridge Nelson, and Jacob Smith.
The Franklin Stake Women’s Volleyball Tournament finally completed its fall competition Wed., Nov. 20, after nearly three hours of fun! The women were assigned teams by colored bands as they entered the gym in the Stake Center, eliminating ward rivalries and mixing up all the players. As the timer started its first five-minute countdown, four teams faced off across two nets. Franklin Stake Sports Specialist Katie Jensen stated that she had some hesitations when it began with quiet reservation and a sense of calm – but it was the calm before the storm. Once those ladies got warmed up, it was a cacophony of emotions – squeals, groans, giggles, and grand slams! The six teams involved more than three dozen mothers, singles, and even grandmothers in the fray. The Young Women’s Tournament ended Nov. 13 with similar enjoyable results.
The Young Women’s Presidency in the Franklin Idaho Stake was changed Oct 27. Stepping into new positions are: Callie Kunz, President; Sara Kelley, First Counselor; Katherine Troumbley as Second Counselor; and Julie Johnson, Secretary. The former Presidency included Hollie Moser, Natalie Van Vleet, Denise Merrill, and Sharla Thain. Thanks for your service ladies!