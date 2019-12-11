Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Pedro and Avery Gomez have returned from a trip to Chile, Pedro’s home. He has been in the US for 18 years, a long time to be absent from family. He grew up in Pueblo Cisnes and was welcomed warmly. Avery’s parents, Doug and Beverly Bruderer accompanied them. It was a time of family reunion, of sight-seeing, introducing his American family to his Chilean family. Just imagine the reunion after 18 years.
Kent and ReNae Egley went to Las Vegas, NV, the last part of November to cheer their racing son, Matt. He was competing at the LasVegas Motor Speedway. Both his family and his crew were geared up for this event in the weeks prior. The results were that Matt placed 14th, has done a great job this past season and improves each year as he learns the ropes of his dream. Now Matt and the crew will start making plans, repairing, for the season to come.
Our community has experienced another funeral, the third within a few weeks. LaDawn Hampton Jensen passed away, after struggling with poor health for a long time. Her husband, Richard (Dick) passed away not long ago. The Jensens lived in Mink Creek all their married life, Dick was raised here and LaDawn came from Franklin, high school sweethearts. They are the parents of Sherrie Ogden, Sid Jensen, Shelley Bell, Shawn Jensen(deceased) and Shirley Ahrens.
Devlyn Nathaneal Currie was ordained a deacon in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He is the son of Wendy and Clayton Currie.
Jeff and Julie Workmen of Stansbury Park, UT, spent several days at their Mink Creek home with their children and grandchildren. It is the perfect place for holiday celebrations, with snowy hillsides for atmosphere. Included in this celebration were Julie’s parents.
The parade of harvested Christmas trees has been going down our highways. Pickups, trailers, trees tied atop cars, whatever would carry the greenery. Over the holiday weekend it was a nearly constant stream. There had to be some slogging through snow to obtain the desired tree with the storms that descended at that time, where just the week before it had been nearly dry.
Dayton
By THAYA GILMORE
There was no pack meeting held in November. The final Pack Meeting is scheduled for Thursday, December 19 reports Dawn Taylor. Cub Master.
An update on Dawn Taylor’s daughters, Danelle and Katie, who were involved in an accident on Thanksgiving Day on their way to American Fork, Utah, hitting a pile of slush and sliding out of control at 70 mph into the center concrete barrier, are doing well. After a visit to McKay Dee ER, it was determined there were no broken bones but just soreness and bruising. Airbags and seatbelts did their job. The family says they have much to be thankful for.
Cub River
By THAYA GILMORE
The Cub River Book Cub did not meet in November because of busy schedules of the members with the Thanksgiving holiday. They met on Wednesday, December 4, at Mary Lucherini’s home at 2 p.m. for a book and cookie exchange.
Whitney
By THAYA GILMORE
The final Cub Scout pack meeting for the Whitney/Valley View Cub Scouts was held on November 21. The history of the Whitney Ward Cub Scout program was given by Darren Cole, Second Counselor in the Bishopric. He related examples of people in the ward who went through the program and encouraged the cubs to follow their example and remember the good things that they learned in the program. He brought his personal shadow box of his awards as a Cub Scout and Eagle Scout. A few tears were shed that night over the many good things that have taken place over the years in the program that is coming to an end this year but “The boys can focus on what they want to do in their lives in the coming years,” said Stacy Rindlisbaker, over the current Cub Scout program. “We as leaders can continue to support them with their personal goals and what they want to focus on this coming year.” Scout awards were handed out. An ice cream sundae bar was served for refreshments.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
A new Young Women’s Presidency was sustained in the Weston 2nd Ward: Vera Campbell is the president, with Lowena England, first counselor, Lynette Buttars, advisor, and Camille Larsen, second counselor, and Corina Olson, advisor. Estelita Aston was released as president.
There were two activities in November. The girls made gratitude cards in thanks for the former Young Women ‘s Presidency, and for the next week’s activities the girls learned how to fold holiday napkins taught by the new presidency. Rice Krispie pumpkins made by Corina Olsen were served for refreshments.
The final Cub Scout Pack meeting was held on Nov. 22. Each den was given a mystery bag with about 15 items in them, such as a cowboy hat, stuffed animals, and a variety of household items. They had to come up with a 10-minute skit that they performed in front of the audience. Cub Scout awards earned were handed out. Doughnuts and juice were served for refreshments. Sierra Ransom, over the Cub Scout program said that it was sad to meet for the last pack meeting but there will be meetings coming up for the new year.
“We’re looking forward to the new program. I’m sure the boys will love it, too.”
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
Rex and Dixie Kendall and Blake and Susan Atkin drove to sunny, warm Arizona to spend Thanksgiving holiday with family members Spencer and Rebecca Atkin along with their children.
On Sunday Dec. 1, two babies were blessed in the Clifton 2nd Ward. The baby daughter of Ryan and Cristina Smout was blessed and given the name of Jemma Anne Smout. Jemma is an English name. The infant son of Levi and Jenessa Waldron was blessed and given the name of Leander Jay Waldron. He was named after his great-great grandfather, Leander Boyce.
Monday, Dec. 2, was the monthly ‘Lunch Bunch’ gathering at Papa Jay’s. Those attending were Nola Garner, Jean Malouf, Emma Jean Rider, Dolletta Roberts and Sally Jones. As usual, a delicious lunch and visiting was enjoyed by all.
The West Side High School band and choir held their annual Moonlight Serenade on Wednesday, Dec. 4, in the Elwell Gymnasium in Dayton. Besides enjoying an evening of beautiful music from the band, choir, and soloists, guests enjoyed refreshments of cookies and cold milk.
Wayne and I enjoyed observing over 25 wild turkeys in our backyard the other day. They were HUGE! They flew up to the branches of our trees and then flew back down and walked all over the 12 plus inches of snow we received on Thanksgiving Day.
On Thursday, Dec. 5, Clifton and Oxford residents were the recipients of a planned five-hour power outage. Some residents stoked up their wood burning stoves and invited neighbors over to keep them warm. Others hooked up generators and also invited others to make sure no one was cold. Some of us turned up the furnace to 80 degrees before the appointed hour in an effort to keep the house bearable as it cooled back down. Anyway, everyone survived the cold and hopefully whatever the problem was originally got fixed.
Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
With the Thanksgiving leftovers barely off the table, the snow-laden pines and colorful Christmas lights have emerged! Franklin’s sleepy Post Office is now busy serving neighbors two or three at a time with Sheila Saxton metering and mailing their holiday packages. Freshly-cut trees strapped to the tops of cars make their way to new homes, and the excitement is multiplied by the number of children writing their letters to Santa. The Christmas season has officially begun!
The Daughters of the Utah Pioneers held their Christmas luncheon and gift exchange on Mon., Dec. 2. The serving table was a rich display of casseroles and salads, topped with holiday pies. Christmas songs and stories were enjoyed, including a display of old-fashioned bubble lights shared by Sharon Taylor. Everyone carried home a gift – from puzzles to clocks to ornaments — including a coveted lighted lamp post which changed owners during the fun.