Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
Congratulations to Ryan Smout on his graduation from Idaho State University. Ryan received a degree in engineering.
Merry Christmas to all of our friends in Clifton, Dayton, and all of Franklin County! With these freezing cold temperatures I believe we are guaranteed of a white Christmas. Our snow from Thanksgiving doesn’t appear to be going anywhere! We hope Santa is good to you and your family. All I want for Christmas is these blasted cataracts removed…here is to 20/20 vision in 2020.
The Hershey Kisses singing group from Clifton and Dayton have been singing throughout the county during this past month. This group is composed of Roxane Beutler and Carol Beutler from Dayton, and Lisa Sears, Kate Mumford, Janis Buttars, Corliss Whitehead, Kelly Ballif and Carolyn Smart from Clifton. None of us knows just how many years we have been singing together ... probably since Kate and Kelly were just kids in high school. We named ourselves the Hershey Kisses because we are hopelessly addicted to chocolate. Practice sessions with this group usually amounts to one hour of talking and about 15 minutes of singing. We have loads of fun however.
Should be fun and interesting at the West Side basketball game on Saturday Dec. 28. All of the alumni pep band players from years ago have been invited to join with the current pep band and play that evening at the game. It looks like many of these “oldies” are dusting off their instruments, fine tuning their lips, and preparing to see if they can keep up with the current band members.
Remember, if you have something for this column be sure to call me at 208-747-3556 or email wsmart5218@gmail.com.
Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
Under strings of soft white lights stretched across the gym, members of Franklin First Ward gathered for their annual Christmas dinner and program on Tues., Dec 17. Greg and JoBeth Morrison were the chairmen, with help from Marty and Billie Short, Doug and Sherrie Rallison, Brad and Becky Wood, and Sharon Buttars. Following a lovely dinner of ham, baked potatoes, corn and salad, the Primary children acted out the Nativity dressed as animals, angels, shepherds, and wise men witnessing the birth of the baby Jesus. JoBeth led the children in “Do You Have Room?” and “If I Were a Shepherd.” The evening concluded with an array of desserts and Christmas wishes for the coming holiday.
Corey Wood suffered a broken hip when his ATV flipped over in his driveway on Sat., Dec 14. Miraculously it landed on the wheels, allowing him to pull himself on it to drive home. He was taken to McKay Dee Hospital for a hip replacement on Sunday, and he is now recovering at home.
Banida/Winder
By THAYA GILMORE
The Winder Ward held their ward Christmas dinner on Friday, Dec.13. Mr. and Mrs. Santa greeted the children, had a photo shoot opportunity and handed out a goodie bag. Ham, funeral potatoes, salad and roll were served for dinner and Fat Boys were enjoyed for dessert. Claudia Johnson presented a video that she made interviewing the Young Men and Young Women in the ward who gave their testimony of Jesus Christ intermingled with pictures of Christ.
The Relief Society is busily engaged in their humanitarian project assembling “Days for Girls” hygiene kits for girls in Africa. Tamra Austin, Humanitarian Specialist, is coordinating, beginning in January, a humanitarian day on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. doing projects from quilts to feminine kits, back to school kits, or new born kits. All are invited to come at the Winder Ward building to help assemble the kits.
Whitney
By THAYA GILMORE
Talia Hollist, daughter of Linda and Japen Hollist married Evan Petrie, of New Hampshire. An open house was held in their honor on November 30 in the Hollist home.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
The combined Young Men and Young Women activity was held on Tuesday, Dec. 17, with an ice cream social. Four widows attended. The youth asked them questions to get to know them such as recalling their favorite Christmas, describe their first car, etc. An ice cream bar with various toppings was served.
Linrose
By THAYA GILMORE
Condolences to the Joyce Nelson Bingham family in the passing of their mother on Dec. 11, 2019. She was 91 years old. She was born in Weston, Idaho, married Carl Bingham and settled in Linrose, Idaho, where they raised their nine children. She was buried in the Dayton, Idaho Cemetery.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Jeannine and Johnny Iverson were happy to have a visit from their son Steven and Jessie Iverson of Dallas, TX and their children, Daniel and Christina. Another part of the package was Steven’s son Michael and Julia Iverson and their four youngsters of Spanish Fork, UT. For a few hours Aaron and Tandy Iverson, plus their five children, stopped by. This group lives in Virginia but were visiting family in Pocatello. Those southerners were happy to have some snow fall for some winter play before they headed for home.
Layne and Karen Erickson and Paul and Terrie McKay and Andy gathered at the home of Bryan and Shannon Erickson in Wellsville for the holiday feasting. They were met there by Connie and Adam Westenskow from Woods Cross, UT, and Eli and Morgan Curtis from Logan.
The Mink Creek community Christmas party was full of people, food and entertainment. Tables running the length of the hall were decorated for the season and seating was occupied rapidly. Plates holding a large croissant filled with ham, cheese and lettuce and a cup of brocolli salad, plus a chocolate brownie, iced with peppermint were served by the youth. There were potato chips and apricot mayo in the center of the tables within easy reach of the diners. After tummies were satisfied all eyes turned towards the stage where an original play, written by Cecelie Costley, was about to take place. The title was “More Than a Baby In a Manger.” Local residents made up the cast, with hours spent preparing. It takes a sizey group of volunteers to manage an evening of this description. Phee Crosland, Terrie McKay, Brittnee Phillips, Trevor and April Rasmussen and the LaRon and Liese Baird family were key contributors for the production. The kitchen crew consisted of Margret Iverson, Kim and Wally Christensen, Mary Ann and Mike Jepsen, Cathy Seamons, Tammy Beardall, Sid and Lisa Whitehouse and Ben and Marie Keller.
George Jensen, brother to Lael Jensen Littke, passed way the last part of November. He has been living in California not too far from Lael in Pasadena.
Ramona Ranzenberger Crane, wife of Keith Crane, died on Dec. 15. She has been living in St. George, UT, near her daughter Lisa. Growing up in Smithfield, Ramona taught elementary school in Mink Creek for a number of years. After she and Keith moved their family of five children to Burley, ID, she continued teaching there. She will be buried in Mink Creek