Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
Farahlyn Hansen spearheaded the Franklin Second Ward Christmas party Tues., Dec. 3, as members were whisked away to the Pacific Islands with suspended palm trees and Hawaiian music. Dressed appropriately in beach attire and leis, participants enjoyed the luau catered by Mo Bettah’s Restaurant with salads and desserts provided by the members. Hansen’s daughter and recently-returned missionary, Rhyan, took the stage to call up the new Bishopric for an ‘initiation’ of sorts. “Bishop (Denis) Jepsen had some moves!” Hansen exclaimed on the bishop’s limbo demonstration alongside competition from Counselor Tracy Olsen and Ward Clerk Clay Roberts. In spite of a high school basketball game that night, many enjoyed the dinner, visited with friends, and watched the new video produced by the LDS Church online entitled “The Christ Child,” a touching reminder of the reason for the season.
The Franklin First Ward Teachers braved a winter campout with the added luxuries of the Cub River Guard Station, from Friday to Saturday, Dec. 6-7. Devin Migliori, Josh Jensen, and Ryan Denton escorted Chandler West, Tyler Denton, Aaron Yeates, Thomas Crosgrove, and Houston Nelson on the outing.
“We played games, cooked dinner, visited with the boys, got up early and came home,” generally reporting on a fun and relaxing getaway,” said Migliori.
Tuesday, Dec. 10, was the Christmas celebration for the Franklin Third Ward. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., ward members enjoyed a brisket dinner with all the fixings provided by volunteers. The Primary children sang “Fairest Little Jesus Child” and “Once Within a Lowly Stable,” then they were joined by the choir on “Silent Night,” and finally the audience completed the chorus. As everyone hummed the number one last time, they were challenged to think about ways they could become more like Jesus. Dixie and Bruce Baughman were in charge of the special evening.
The Franklin City Council meeting on Wed., Dec. 11, was a brief formality to pay bills and amend the Franklin Water Project, renewing the engineers’ agreement on the work. The five city employees and their spouses, along with the mayor and councilmen then traveled to Herm’s in Logan for their annual Christmas dinner.
News of interest in Franklin is always welcome and solicited at any time – personal reports of events, activities, visits, travels, or public news of record can be reported at 208-646-2040. I love to hear your stories and it helps to keep our community connected.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Spencer Wilde and Paige Hilton were married that last part of November. There was a reception in Mink Creek on November 23. Paige is from Boonesboro, MD. Her mother, Cindy Hilton and a brother were here for the celebration. Spencer is the son of David and Judy Wilde. The couple will be living in Rigby, ID while Spencer finishes school at BYU/Idaho in Rexburg. Paige will graduate this month.
Mary and Ron Norris travel to Herriman, UT, to spend Thanksgiving with their grandson. Now they have another grandson, Carson, visiting with them from Lone Peak,WY.
Family members of Candy Longhurst gathered to celebrate Thanksgiving with their mother and sisters Emily and McKinley in Mink Creek. Tiffany and Spencer Wheeler and son, Hudson, came down from Parma, ID. Jake and Hollie Longhurst and little Alice were up from their place in Smithfield. Justin and Cynthia Longhurst are just yards away from the family headquarters.
A family with a happy feeling about our snowy weather were Loren and Ken Nash and their son Shawn and Eliza Nash who were up from Sol Vang, CA for a two week holiday.
Keenan Janke was presented his Eagle Scout award in a Court of Honor, while several members of his family were in Mink Creek for the holiday weekend.. Although he now resides in Richfield, UT, much of his scouting experiences took place here before his family moved. In addition to the famly of Laural and Jody Janke visiting Bob and Claudia Erickson, there was the family of Jay and Kristin Collins of Lakeview, OR, and Carla and Mark Nielsen’s family of American Fork, UT, plus Jared and Brynlee McKague, Sage McKague and Claire Collins, students at BYU/I in Rexburg.
We are happy that Stetson Ostler, son of Alona and Stuart, has been chosen to play at the Down Under football camp program this coming summer. Stetson’s grandparents, Brent and Jody Sharp, owners of Western Dutch Oven Cooking, are having a fundraiser for him on Dec. 20, with a take-out Dutch Oven dinner going for $8. They can be contacted in front of the Southfork Hardware that evening from 6-7 p.m. or food reserved by calling the Sharps. Proceeds will go to Stetson to make this trip to Australia possible.
The Relief Society celebrated the approach of Christmas with a festive dinner, complete with elegant table settings and centerpieces on each table. They were served by members of the Mink Creek Elders’ Quorum. The evening’s theme was “Helping to Educate Women Around the World Through the Pure Love of Christ.” Laurel Wilde and Jackie Olsen shared some of their own experiences with various sources that might be used to contribute to international charities that focus on assisting women worldwide. Brittnee Phillips favored the group with a violin solo, “What Child Is This.” This was a great start for the month of December and all that goes with the season.
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
The Clifton 2nd Ward has four, very excited young women and young men who have received callings to be Youth Family History Consultants. Those four are Allie Gailey, Abby Fuller, Max Mumford, and Ben Ward. They will surely bring excitement for Family History to their ward youth! Congratulations!
The Clifton 2nd Ward held their annual Christmas Party on Dec. 10. A delicious ham, baked potato, green beans, rolls, and dessert meal was served to a large crowd of hungry people. Following the dinner the Primary children favored the rest of the ward members with a song, followed by a picture show presentation prepared by Andy Clawson. This presentation featured pictures of all of the Primary classes with children holding various pictures of the nativity and our Savior, Jesus Christ, whose birth we celebrate this time of the year. Basically all ages participated in cleanup with even the smaller children helping put away tables and chairs.
Cedar Tree camp of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers held their December meeting on Dec. 9, at the home of Afton Ralphs. Susan Atkin presented the lesson of Christmas stories followed by each member sharing a Christmas memory. Susan Atkin then shared an orange with each lady who attended. She brought these back from her trip to Arizona last week. Those in attendance were Sue Beckstead, Wanda Cox, Jean Malouf, Afton Ralphs, Dru Westover (and two grandchildren), Sally Jones, Dolletta Roberts, and Susan Atkin. It was commented that this was a very “warm and friendly” meeting.
The Harold B. Lee camp of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers held their December meeting, and Christmas party, on Dec. 9, at the home of Carol Beutler from Dayton. Lisa Sears shared five Christmas stories then following this lesson there was a gift exchange and then a potluck lunch. Members in attendance at this party were Carol Beutler, Nola Garner, Teresa Wood, Pam Thornock, Emma Jean Rider, Edna Fuller, Carolyn Smart, Lynda Smith, and Lisa Sears.
Several Clifton residents werein the hospital this past week. Wishing a quick recovery to Dennis Ballif, Sara Ballif, and Teresa Wood.
Dayton
By THAYA GILMORE
The Dayton Young Men are kept busy so far this year in acts of service shoveling snow for people in the community as needed. Three scouts are working on their Eagle projects finishing up their goals to attain the award before the year ends starting the new Young Men’s program.
Tyler Telford, Principal of West Side High School, said that the whole town is still abuzz and very proud of the West Side Pirate football team for winning the Idaho State Championship football game 14-13, against McCall-Donnelly.
Cub River
By THAYA GILMORE
The Cub River Young Women bought assorted cream pies and served them to the elderly and widows in their ward much to the delight of the guests for a night of socializing while eating their favorite pie on Nov. 12.
Added to their night of wonderful memories, on Dec. 5 and 6, 22 Cub River Young Women traveled to Salt Lake City to see the Christmas lights at Temple Square. They stayed at an Air B&B in Salt Lake that night so they could go to the Salt Lake Temple to perform baptisms the next day. It was a memorable experience since the Salt Lake Temple will close for renovation the end of December.
Banida/Winder
By THAYA GILMORE
The Relief Society is busily engaged in their humanitarian project assembling “Days for Girls” hygiene kits for girls in Africa. Twenty women and eight Young Women gathered at the church building on Nov. 14, who brought sewing machines, ironing boards, scissors and donated supplies. Katy Geddes Ribeiro showed a video training the women in Africa how to use the kits. Tamra Austin, Humanitarian Specialist, coordinated the evening. Beginning in January, there will be a humanitarian day on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. doing projects from quilts to feminine kits, back to school kits, or new born kits. All are invited to come at the Winder Ward building to help assemble the kits.
Whitney
By THAYA GILMORE
The Whitney Ward/Valley View Branch Relief Society sisters researched family names and enjoyed a baptismal trip to the Logan Temple on Saturday, November 30.
For their activity the Beehives decorated three Christmas trees for a senior couple in the ward. The Mia Maids planned the 12 Days of Christmas for a family in the ward. They chose a family and each girl chose a day to take her gift to the family. The Laurels decorated Christmas cookies.
For a joint activity, the Young Women and Young Men went ice skating on Dec. 10.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
Christmas Feud (like the Family Feud TV show) was played at the Weston 2nd Ward Young Women activity on Dec. 10, answering questions displayed on a board, such as what is Santa’s reindeer names, Christmas symbols, or name a part of the Nativity. Points were earned for each answer. Rootbeer floats were served for refreshments.