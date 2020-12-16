Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
Bailey Bond, the youngest in her family, had looked forward to her baptism for a long time. Sat., Dec. 5, her dad, Jake Bond, performed the ordinance and also confirmed her at the Franklin Stake Center for Franklin Third Ward. Her mom, Jessica Liberty, and local grandparents from Preston were also in attendance to share in the occasion. Congratulations!
John and Chalice Jenkins along with their two sons have moved from Franklin First Ward. Welcome to Jason and Marissa Rogers, Presley who is three, and Slater who is six months, now residing at 5208 East Maple Creek Road, next door to the Hokansons. Both graduates of Utah State University, the Rogers recently moved from San Diego, California. Jason has a medical billing company and is a partner in Urgent Care facilities. They are excited to be back in Cache Valley.
Ethan Stagg, son of Rebecca and Leonard Stagg, and member of the Franklin First Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has received his mission call to the Oklahoma City Oklahoma Mission, reporting for service on Feb. 3, 2021. Good luck!
Eleven members of the Ellen Wright Camp DUP gathered to enjoy their annual Christmas dinner inside the Franklin Stake Center on Monday, Dec. 7. Linda Lund organized the meal, purchased from a local grocer, including fried chicken, a variety of salads, rolls, and cheesecake. Sporting masks and socially distanced, the ladies sang “Far, Far Away on Judea’s Plains”, enjoyed Sharon Taylor’s history of her great-grandpa, Reinhold Kern, from Scotland, and exchanged ‘naughty and nice’ gifts. Cathy Crookston helped with the ribbon bows and pinecone table decorations. Lund, who is an excellent photographer, also displayed prints of the groups’ meetings from last year, and local scenes from the Franklin area.
Cory and Brooke Richardson have left the community, but their home at 46 South First East is filled with a new family – Kevin and Stephanie Beck, Charlotte who is six, Madilyn who is four, and Owen who is one and a half. Kevin worked in Idaho Falls at a John Deere dealership, but applied at Stolz in Preston, and landed a job there. Welcome to the neighborhood!
Approximately 90 head of elk took a quick tour of southern Franklin Saturday morning, Dec. 5. Danny Porter texted Dean Hansen who called Tim Denton about 8:30 a.m. to have the neighbors observe the parade. Hansen said the herd came in from the south and settled in around Ron Lowe’s for a while, including about 10-15 bulls, some five-points, some rag horns, and some spikes. They circled around in front of Karlla Gardner’s, and then went south behind Earl Neeley’s toward the highway. The Fish and Game monitored their movements to protect them and help if any got tangled in the fences.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Ken and Lauren Nash were up from their home in Santa Ynez, CA. Hoping for a taste of winter, it is still a nice time of year to be in Idaho at the Haws family dwelling, soaking up the peaceful sound of Mink Creek as it flows in the back yard.
Ron and Mary Norris spent the recent holidays in Bluffdale, UT, with their daughter, some grandchildren and several more happy faces around that table of feasting.
Laural and Jody Janke and children spent a fall vacation of four days in Mink Creek with her parents, Bob and Claudia Erickson. Coming up from Richfield, UT, they were hoping we might have some snow, but still found plenty of entertainment. One goal achieved was that of harvesting their annual Christmas tree and getting it back to Utah with the evergeen needles still attached. Abigail Janke, their daughter, was just finishing the at-home MTC training and left the next week to begin her service in the Washington, Everett, Mission.
The family of Bishop Paul and Terrie McKay gathered at their home on Station Creek for the holiday. Andy McKay and Morgan and Eli Curtis came up from Logan. Only Cody and Kevyn Mckay who now live in the southwest were missing. Terrie’s parents, Karen and Layne Erickson shared in the bounty of the day.
Chad and Dawnell Greene are missing a son due to long distance. Travis Greene has moved to Florida. Two of the Greene sons, Josh and Robbie, and their families live here in Mink Creek, Heston’s family is in Preston and Izac is in Cache Valley. Only daughter Hannah now fills the Greene nest.
Tracy and Joni Hilliard-Crane came up from Vernal, UT, to do some visiting within the area. They headquartered in Grace, ID, but as Mink Creek is Tracy’s family’s roots there were several stops here. Memories and the Crane and Keller cemetery plots make this a comfortable place for these two.
Seeing Tracy, it was like having his father, Keith Crane, back in town.
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
The Oxford Ward in Clifton held its very first Christmas party on Tuesday December 8th. There was a live nativity set up around the outside of the church building for ward members to drive by. There was a donkey, lots of sheep, and the traditional nativity figures put on by our Primary. Then we were greeted to a drive-thru meal with a tasty dinner of ham, cheesy potatoes, salad, rolls, and creamies for dessert.
A gift from the bishopric was given to all of the ward members. It was a special tree ornament for our Christmas trees with “Oxford Ward, First Christmas, December 2020” printed inside the round ornament. We also received a photo of our bishopric standing in front of the original Oxford Ward church building which is still standing in the town of Oxford.
The Clifton 1st and Clifton 2nd Ward’s had a similar drive-thru dinner. How wonderful it is that our ward members are willing to work hard to make these Christmas celebrations happen during this pandemic.
The Westover Dairy experienced a fire in their hay barn which, thanks to loads of help from family and many neighbors, was extinguished before it did too much damage.
The Covid-19 virus continues to sicken some of our residents. Latest was Coach Tyson Moser and his wife Mandi who came down with the bug days after he coached the West Side Pirates to their state football championship. Glad the virus waited for him to finish his responsibilities! I also understand that our cheerleaders are also quarantined now. Anytime this virus would like to “take a hike” I’m sure our residents will give it a fond (?) farewell.
Santa Claus, I have been told, is coming to the Community Center the night of Dec. 15, to visit with the children.
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
For their weekly activity, Tues. Dec. 8, the young women learned how to dip various items, like cinnamon bears, marshmellows, strawberries, bananas, and potato chips, in dark and white chocolate. The young men who were playing pickle ball in the gym got a whiff of what was in the kitchen and were also happy to sample the dipping snacks.
Dayton
By THAYA GILMORE
The Dayton Ward Bishopric of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints put together a present of Swiss Mix hot chocolate, popcorn to pop, peppermint candy, and a bag of yellow and red apples with a greeting tag delivered by the young men/young women and their leaders on Dec. 8. The youth also followed up with a visit to each home to video tape on their phone whoever wanted to say a Christmas greeting. They will make a composite video to be aired to the ward members. They continue holding meetings both in the chapel and on ZOOM.
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
Riverdale 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held a Christmas party on Dec. 15. Half of the ward members came at 6 to 7 p.m. and the other half showed up from 7 to 8 p.m. They did a walk-through reading some stories, took a family picture, had a gratitude tree where they hung what they were grateful for on a tree, and picked-up a dinner box on the way out with a message from the bishopric.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
Rikki Stewart, Primary President in the Weston 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints started a weekly ward Primary YouTube broadcast where she can stay in touch with her Primary children.
Fairview
By THAYA GILMORE
The Primary presidency of the Fairview 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had a drive-through at the church building on Dec. 15, to hand out gifts from the presidency, which was a silicone bracelet in different colors for boys and girls with “Come Follow Me” on them. The teachers also were on hand giving their gift of cookies and hot chocolate mix to the children.
Whitney/Valley View
By THAYA GILMORE
President Dal Sellers said that even though members of the Valley View Branch of of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are not going to be able to have a Christmas party this year, he is grateful that the members in the Valley View branch are able to meet together for their sacrament meeting every week as well as have Sunday School, Relief Society and Elders Quorum meetings on ZOOM.
Winder
By THAYA GILMORE
Brayan Ortiz, son of Antonio and Maria Ortiz, of Winder, left for the Colorado Denver South Mission September 2018 and returned home October 9, 2020. He stayed the whole time in the mission field. “The first part of my mission was good but when Covid hit, the transition was hard, as we had to learn how to teach by using our mobile devices, Facebook, and ZOOM, had to wear masks, and couldn’t go into homes,” he said. “One plus is that we worked with the ward members and they helped us a lot. My mission was a fantastic experience.” He spoke in church on Oct. 25, as well as in the Riverdale Ward. He is currently working at Distinctive Landscaping covering all of the church sites in Cache Valley to the tabernacle in Montpelier. He plans to further his education through the Pathways Program online.
Cub River
By THAYA GILMORE
The young women and their leaders in the Cub River Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wrote scriptures and thoughts on paper hearts and snowflakes and gathered as a group at the Heritage Senior Living in Preston on Dec. 1, where they taped the messages on the outside of the window of the residents. They sang a Christmas carol much to the delight of the residents, reported Jennifer Larsen, Young Women’s President.
For their activity on Dec. 8, the girls organized a Secret Santa program. The girls received a name, bought the gift, met at the church, to place their gift with those of the young women’s presidency to be delivered, then delivered the gifts. They also were encouraged to bring an item for donation to The Family Pace in Logan, such as hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes, toilet paper, and craft supplies like paper. “We did this activity as we thought about what we could do to go along with the Light The World program,” said Larsen.