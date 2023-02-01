Support Local Journalism

FranklinThe Ellen Wright Daughters of Utah met on Monday, January 9, at the Franklin Church. They sang “Put Your Shoulder to the Wheel.” Lindi Drews taught the lesson “Winter Guard at Fort Seminoe.” For the Artifact, Sharon Durrant brought an old Zither that had been handed down in her family. Cathy Crookston taught about an ancestor. Debbie Chatterton served chicken salad sandwiches.

The Franklin Outreach Story Time for the Preschool-aged and younger children met on Tuesday, January 31, at the Franklin City Building. Penny Wright, librarian from Larsen-Sant Library, taught the class. The theme was “Valentine’s Day.” She read books and poems to the children. For the craft, they were creative in designing paper valentin to take home.


