FranklinThe Ellen Wright Daughters of Utah met on Monday, January 9, at the Franklin Church. They sang “Put Your Shoulder to the Wheel.” Lindi Drews taught the lesson “Winter Guard at Fort Seminoe.” For the Artifact, Sharon Durrant brought an old Zither that had been handed down in her family. Cathy Crookston taught about an ancestor. Debbie Chatterton served chicken salad sandwiches.
The Franklin Outreach Story Time for the Preschool-aged and younger children met on Tuesday, January 31, at the Franklin City Building. Penny Wright, librarian from Larsen-Sant Library, taught the class. The theme was “Valentine’s Day.” She read books and poems to the children. For the craft, they were creative in designing paper valentin to take home.
There is no Franklin Outreach Story Time scheduled on Tuesday, February 7, and will resume meeting on Tuesday, February 14, at 11 a.m. with Audrie Dransfield.
WestonThe Whitties Writers group who meet monthly met at the home of one of the writers in Weston on Wednesday, January 18. After sharing their writing, they ate lunch of sweet and sour chicken over rice, green salad, and chocolate chip cookies. They then worked on the written assignment given by the hostess to answer questions and then they shared those writings with each other. For December they had a Christmas party at a member’s house in Weston inviting their husband for dinner and the reading.
RiverdaleThe Book Club of Riverdale 1st Ward met together on the 26th to share opinions and idea about their current read. It is “Grandma Gatewood’s Walk” written by Ben Montgomery. This evening was hosted by Lynda Hamblin and her expertise with books and written material is well known.
Claudia and Walter Surber have moved to Riverdale on a permanent basis. They purchased the home of Wendell and Wavel Smith several years ago, but responsibilities in Switzerland called them to return to Europe. They have been able to make temporary visits off and on over the years and are happy to now call Riverdale ‘home.’ Their daughter, her husband and children are living with them while searching for housing in this area.
With some of the snow leaving the southern slopes the deer are congregating for munchies wherever they can find some grazing. As the blanket of white recedes the number of animals increases. Beware driving through the community.
Mink CreekThe family of Dr. Kerry Jepsen and his wife Melinda, have returned from an extended vacation trip to Europe. Prior to making their home in Mink Creek they were a military family. Dr. Jepsen was a surgeon in the U. S. Air Force and the family made their home in Germany while he was deployed to various locations during those years. This was a trip to reconnect with the places they enjoyed, the environment and overall lifestyle, remembering and meeting with old friends. It is good to have them home again in Mink Creek.
The Relief Society of the Mink Creek Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has changed its leadership with the start of the new year. The new officers are Margret Iverson, President; Cecelie Costley, First Counselor; Rebecca Jones, Second Counselor; and Robin Stevenson, Secretary. Released with a huge vote of thanks for their last four years of service are Kim Christensen, President; Cynthis Hanson, First Counselor; Phee Crosland, Second Counselor; and Annavelyn Wilcox, Secretary. These years have covered the many adjustments made during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reed Swann and his daughter Penny drove to Donnelly, ID, to the home of his son Charles and Sarah Swann. The family occasion was the ordaining of Charlie’s oldest son, David, to the office of a deacon in their LDS Ward.
The heavy snows we have been receiving make us very conscious of weight on the roofs of homes, sheds and barns. So far only one cave-in has been reported. When the walks and parking areas are cleared of snow, no matter the age of those willing individuals, they are considered “snow angels” by the rest of the community. We appreciate the efforts of the state highway and county road crews that keep our roads open for our travel. The flashing lights and sound of a heavy snow plow at midnight or 4 a.m. is welcome in this season.
Clifton/DaytonSharon Naylor’s funeral was on Monday January 23rd and she was buried in the Clifton Cemetery. Many friends lined the street in Clifton to the cemetery to pay tribute to her after her funeral. We all knew that Sharon was special and had many friends. That knowledge was evident at her viewing on Sunday evening. The line stretched throughout every available room in the mortuary.
Sunday January 22nd in the Oxford Ward sacrament meeting was the mission farewell of Ben Ward. He has been called to serve a mission in the Provo, Utah area. Ben is the son of Jill and Larry.
On Sunday January 29th Drake Buttars, son of Ryan and Janis of the Oxford Ward, had his LDS mission farewell. He will be serving in the California San Bernardino mission.
Not to be outdone by the younger missionaries, Lynn and Deann Bingham from Dayton will be serving a senior mission in the Utah Ogden Mission, particularly serving in the Preston Idaho North Stake.
Lunch Bunch will be held at Papa Jay’s next Monday, February 6th at 12:00 noon. Come and meet with friends, enjoy conversation and a delicious lunch.
Brynn Peterson, daughter of Paul and Janie Peterson of the Clifton 2nd Ward, will be getting baptized into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday February 4th. Congratulations to Brynn!
