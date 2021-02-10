Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
Newly-weds Justie and AJ Stevens have moved into our community at 137 South First East. Both young people are students, and continue working as they learn. Justie is a photographer and can be reached at Stevens Media online. AJ is a snowmobile guide at Beaver Creek Lodge. Welcome to Franklin.
On Jan. 31, the young women and their parents in Franklin First Ward met to officially “Kick Off” the New Year. Alexys Denton, daughter of Tim and Gina Denton, and Tycee Waddoups, daughter of Wayne and Kimberlina Waddoups, were welcomed as the newest young women. Talks on the new emblems, the youth program, and the year’s scripture were presented by leaders Lacey Hansen, Gina Denton, and Ann Marie Anderson. Robin Beadles is the new advisor for the youth program. Following a video introducing the theme for the year, the young women received a chocolate rose, and everyone enjoyed cookies and bottled water.
Twelve Daughters of the Utah Pioneers from the Helen Wright Camp gathered on Feb. 1, to share stories, treats, and friendship in the Franklin Stake Center. Lyndi Drews was welcomed as a new prospective member of the group, and birthday wishes were sung to Zelma Woodward. The adventures of Abraham Hunsaker, including his efforts to protect and move a piano across the plains to Utah, were related by Barbara Wright. Karen Lowe displayed her grandmother’s teapot from England, and Karlla Gardner shared histories of her Wright ancestors, Hugh and James, from England and Scotland. Interesting events behind Wyoming DUP Markers were shared by Zelma Woodward, and Kristy Gamble treated the women to Valentine cupcakes.
Many hearts have been touched by the recent passing of a longtime resident of our fair city. Lefty, the 33-year old farm horse, owned by Randon Lowe and loved by the community, finally went on to greener pastures. Lowe named the young colt when he was born because his left ear was bent down. The three-colored paint roamed free around the property for years but always knew his boundaries. During much of that time, he has delighted preschoolers, been loaned out for youth activities, and was the trusted steed for neighbors to borrow as they retrieved their hunting trophies. Sadly, he went down in the manger on Christmas Eve, and in spite of family prodding and encouraging, the vet was called on Christmas day. Colby Jardine dug the grave, and Lefty was lovingly put to rest next to his mother, Betsy.
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
Clifton sends its sympathies to the Dennis Ballif family on the passing of his wife, Janeen, on Feb. 1. We share grandchildren with the Ballif’s and know how very close they are with their grandmother Janeen. (See obituary on page 6).
Congratulations to Scout Petterborg on her baptism into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) on Feb. 6. Scout is the daughter of Skyler and Melanie Petterborg.
Congratulations to Kadin Reese, son of Jason and Jami, on his scholarship to play soccer at Dakota Wesleyan in South Dakota next fall. Kadin is an amazing soccer player and has been attending Preston High and playing on their soccer team.
Tennison and Ashley Westover have moved into their recently completed home. They still live in Clifton, just moved from the Oxford LDS Ward to the Clifton 2nd LDS Ward.
Oxford Ward had a “Virtual Tour” of the Priesthood Restoration site at Susquehanna Pennsylvania on Jan. 31. This was held during the second hour of church via Zoom. Amazing! Almost like being at the actual site.
Dayton
By THAYA GILMORE
The young men and young women of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints went ice skating at Bryan Stegelmier’s place. Four girls moved up from Primary and were greeted into the Young Women’s program. They are Taylor Baird, Kloee Gerrard, Whitley Hyde, and Sarah Hatch.
Dayton girls who are also active in West Side High sports are: Alaina Telford and Tommi Henderson in basketball, Lily Hyde in cheerleading and Tavanna Sharp in dance.
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
The Mapleton young men and young women of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had a good turnout skiing at Cherry Peak on Jan 28. Some enjoyed snowboarding and tubing, said Marie Knapp, Young Women’s President.
Several area youth keep busy with activities at Preston High School. Brindley Galloway is on the freshman basketball team; Madyson Thain is on the dance team, Dash Day is on the wrestling team, Tytan Knapp is on the basketball team, Owen Pearson is on the freshman basketball team, and Anna Mumford plays the flute and Cash Carrillo plays drums in the band.
Whitney
By THAYA GILMORE
Three youth, Logan Gilbert, Camry Parker and Tyson Kunz, graduated from Primary in the Whitney Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Winder/Banida
By THAYA GILMORE
Playing basketball and going sledding was on the docket for the girls in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in January.
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
A movie night at the rented Worm Creek Opera house in Preston was enjoyed by the Riverdale 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints young women and young men. They watched “The Fighting Preacher” on Feb. 2. Popcorn and drinks were provided.
Fairview
By THAYA GILMORE
The youth in the Fairview 1st Ward in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were given the green light to meet for activities. The Priests Quorum went ice fishing at Oneida Reservoir on Jan. 30, reported advisor Nicolas White.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
Jackson England plays on the West Side High School Varsity Basketball Team. Will Lemmon is on the ballroom dance team.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
We have some bald eagles in the neighborhood who consider themselves on duty regularly to clean up any carcass from road or field. Such beautiful birds. Turkeys and deer are happy with the bare southern slopes offering grazing areas.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints of Mink Creek held their annual ward conference on the last Sunday of January. Sufficient officers of the Preston North Stake came to fill the choir seats of the chapel. Speakers were President Richard Swainston and 1st Counselor Brandon Stephenson. The congregation enjoyed a vocal quartette: Ramona Hatchett, Liesa Bairdd and Hazen and Dallon Baird singing “Come Unto Christ.” They were accompanied by Judy Wilde on the piano. This meeting and the following one were available on ZOOM, for those unable to attend.
Our members of DUP Camp Syringa are not having their monthly meetings due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 virus. Several members of the group have been afflicted with the disease. The women are missing these social hours.
The Primary organization had planned sleigh riding for Jan. 29. When the late January thaw arrived a few days prior to that, the event was postponed ... so we are holding on to the promise of a storm with Nature’s party planning.
I hope you have looked to the west as the sun goes for a rest. The sunsets lately have made all of us breathless in a much better way than the COVID-19. It is a riot of rippling colors every night lately. Enjoy the show that Nature is giving us, no charge.