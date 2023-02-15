Support Local Journalism

Clifton/DaytonHappy 90th birthday to Bill Palmer from Dayton. His big day was on February 10th and his family will have a party for him at the Dayton Church on February 18th from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Wayne and I, along with his sister Nola Garner, went to Salt Lake on February 4th. We attended the funeral of a cousin, basically the only reason we usually travel to Salt Lake anymore, and then visited our new great-grandson Jace. Great-grandma was able to hold him for an hour but not great-grandpa. You see, he “doesn’t do babies”. He is afraid they will break.


