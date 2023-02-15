Clifton/DaytonHappy 90th birthday to Bill Palmer from Dayton. His big day was on February 10th and his family will have a party for him at the Dayton Church on February 18th from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Wayne and I, along with his sister Nola Garner, went to Salt Lake on February 4th. We attended the funeral of a cousin, basically the only reason we usually travel to Salt Lake anymore, and then visited our new great-grandson Jace. Great-grandma was able to hold him for an hour but not great-grandpa. You see, he “doesn’t do babies”. He is afraid they will break.
One interesting observation about Salt Lake, they have NO SNOW on their lawns. We, on the other hand, probably won’t see green grass until May the way things are looking. We need snow badly this winter so I’ll try not to complain but this is getting rather old. I am concerned about our roof. It can melt off any time now.
Mink CreekBright sun, blue skies of Ground Hog Day in Mink Creek --- lifting to the spirits, but if the adage rings true about the varmint seeing his shadow we have more winter challenges ahead for some weeks. Thus far, nearly two weeks later, winter is still upon us, even when it is bright and sunny, the cold temperatures are gripping. No complaints being heard from those who frequent our canyons for snowmobiling.
There were some concerns about a misplaced snowmobile rider in the Birch Creek area recently. A command post was set up in the Birch Creek parking lot and it took some time, but the results were good. Gratitude is expressed for our County Law Enforcement and Search and Rescue organization and anyone else who assisted.
Timber Blake Christensen, the son of Kerry and Lacey Christensen, became the newest member of the Mink Creek Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints when he was baptized and confirmed a member of the church the morning of February 4th at the Preston North Stake Center in Preston. He had lots of support from family and friends. Both sets of grandparents were able to be there. Beverly and Doug Bruderer live in Mink Creek. Timber’s fraternal grands, Forrest and Patti Christensen, came all the way from their home in Florida to celebrate this event.
Chris Egley participated in the Weber State Honor Band in Ogden, UT, recently. This is only his second year as a percussionist with the Preston High School Band and Chris has found that he and drums are a perfect match. His family, that of Jared and Juli Egley, were able to go down to Utah and offer support for Chris and enjoy a whole weekend of fun activities.
MapletonBryce Mumford, of Mapleton, and his dad, Rex, from Huntsville, Utah, completed the Idaho Challenge 300-mile dogsled race with their Alaskan Huskies in subzero temperatures in McCall, Idaho, January 30-February 2. The Idaho Challenge featured both 100-mile and 300-mile events. Last year Bryce, his daughter, Anna, and Rex participated in the 100-mile event. This year, Bryce and his dad, Rex, raced in the 300-mile race with Bryce coming in 5th and Rex coming in 6th Place.
The Young Women (YW) had a winter camp on January 12 and 13 at the Red Cub Lodge. They introduced the new YW coming in for the year. They played games and made bracelets that evening and enjoyed hot tubing in the morning. For breakfast they had fresh waffles and then went snowshoeing. When they reached their destination, they enjoyed the warm winter sun and had snow cones made with fresh fallen snow, and they mastered their snow art and snow ball fighting.” It was a great time and a great way to start off the new year,” offered Marie Knapp, Young Women’s President.
The younger girl’s group had a Get-to-Know You activity that they brought two items about themselves to share and ate popcorn and planned activities. The combined youth also attended the Regional Conference with Elder Soares January 7.
Cub RiverLaRue Hooley, former Spring Creek DUP Vice-Camp Director, is the new DUP Camp Director, Melanie Keller, formerly the Parliamentarian, is the new Camp Vice-Captain, and Julie Sturm is the new Parliamentarian and Artifact chairman. They were announced at the February 6 DUP meeting. “We missed meeting together last month. This month we discussed how to go forward with Spring Creek Camp after the passing of our dear Captain, Pauline Keller, as well as going over assignments and plans for the remainder of the year,” outlined LaRue. Melanie Keller gave the lesson “Recovered Treasures.” For the Artifact Julie Sturm showed a photo of a replica of a single shot Derringer Pistol displayed at the DUP Museum in Salt Lake City. Becky Porter gave a history of her ancestor Nancy Booth Hardman. Carma Lee led the group in singing the song “Onward Christian Soldiers.” Refreshments were provided by the hostess, LaRue Hooley, consisting of Valentine cookies, homemade muffins, and a fruit tray to the five members present: LaRue Hooley, Melanie Keller, Becky Porter, Carma Lee, and Julie Sturm.
FranklinFranklin Outreach Story Time for preschoolers met on Tuesday, February 14, with Audrie Dransfield held at the Franklin City Building. The theme was “Valentine’s Day.” The letter of the day was “V.” They read several books “The Biggest Kiss” by Joanna Walsh and Judi Abbot, “Mouse’s First Valentine” by Lauren Thompson, “Plant a Kiss” by Amy Krouse Rosenthal, and “Valentine Surprise” by Corinne Demask. They decorated sugar cookie hearts for their craft. The library gave out a free book.
The Franklin 2nd Ward Activity girls have been getting their exercise despite the cold wintry days in January and February. In January they had a “High-Fit Exercise” mother-daughter session indoors at the church building and snacking on healthy foods, pickle, cheese and olive Kabobs, carrots and fruit. On February 9 they ventured out for a low-key activity to play in the snow by the church engaging in building forts and having a snowball fight.
The Ellen Wright DUP camp welcomed members on February 6 at the Franklin church building for their monthly meeting. Barbara Wright, Parliamentarian, presented information about Ellen Wright, the Camp’s name’s sake. For the Artifact, Kristy Gamble brought an old oil lamp they had in their barn to share that had been used in the construction of the Union Pacific transcontinental railroad. Marian Shumway gave the history of a Shumway pioneer, Andrew Shumway, a great-grandfather. The lesson “Women Homesteaders in the Old West” was given by DUP Captain, Patsy Shipley. Holiday treats, chocolate brownie, ice cream, and Valentine gummies, were provided by Sharon Durrant for the 8 members present.
WestonThe Activity Day girls in the Weston 1st Ward started the new year out in January with “One Happy Birthday” for all of the 8 girls in their group celebrating with a birthday cake and ice cream. They had a planning meeting for the year. Another activity was playing “Getting to Know You” games since it was starting a new year with new girls in the group.
The Young Men and Young Women in the Weston 1st Ward assisted with the clean-up after a house fire that happened to a Weston resident by removing items from the house, wiping them down and placing the items in storage.
RiverdaleThis month the meeting place for Riverdale First ward’s Lunch Bunch is The Slice. Their first gathering was on Feb 10th. Pizza is a favorite with a big percentage of our population so this arrangement is a good one.
The swans that are wintering in the warmer waters of the backwaters of the Oneida Dam are a sight to behold. The warm water from the Maple Grove Hot Springs blend into the Bear River at that point and make it an attractive spot for both man and critters. The Mountain Men and trappers that frequented this part of the country knew of this place and they enjoyed wintering there long before the settlers began arriving in the mid 1800’s.
