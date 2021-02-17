Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
Welcome home to Sister Kelsey Moyle from serving in the Philadelphia Pennsylvania Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Moyle is the daughter of Doug and Tammy Moyle.
Leroy Terry Waldron, baby son of Levi and Jenessa Waldron of Oxford, was blessed in church on Feb. 7. This sweet baby is the great-grandson of Dee Boyce, also of Oxford. Leroy’s grandparents, Kirk and Nelladee Waldron from Maryland, are here in Idaho visiting and spending time bonding with baby Leroy and his older brother, Leander.
It was so good to have Larry Ward back at church on Feb. 7. Larry has struggled with some health issues, but he is looking good now. We have missed him!
Dennis Ballif has enjoyed a visit from family who live quite a distance away. Daughter Megan has been visiting from Texas and daughter Liz from Nebraska.
Congratulations to Katie Wilde on her marriage on Feb. 12, in the Logan Temple to Samuel Boucher. They will make Preston their home. She is the daughter of Ron and Carol Mumford of Clifton.
Wayne and I would like to announce that we “got shot” last week. Covid vaccination, that is. Another month and we just might get our lives back ...sort of.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
The community enjoyed a Family History activity organized by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Mink Creek Ward’s Relief Society, which invited the entire village to participate. Their goal was to present the 21 Day Challenge of working on the Gathering of Israel, as given by Wendy Nelson, wife of Russell Nelson, who is president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Four different ways to do family history were covered: Jody Rasmussen explained the various Apps available on our cell phones. JoAnn and Drew Ford presented the discovery of family history in heirlooms, cookbooks, preserved handiwork, and personal life histories. Phee Crosland discussed the importance of journal writing, ways of sharing heirlooms and family traditions. She used an example of a “memory jar” given to Johnny and Jeannine Iverson by their children — slips of paper with written tidbits of memories, that later had photos added and even later was published into a book to be shared with the growing Iverson family. Clifford Jensen impressed the group with the importance of learning how to preserve old photos, label and identify those in the photo and scan them for a more permanent document. Refreshments served were a perfect match for the Scandinavian descendants of the settlers of Mink Creek: aebleskivers, prepared ahead by Kim Christensen, Phee Crosland, April Rasmussen and Jody Rasmussen.
The church’s Primary enjoyed an afternoon of sledding at the Glen Jepsen farm. His driveway offers a perfect hill for this event and this is the second year it took place. It had been scheduled for Jan. 29, but a January delayed it until a day-long blizzard moved in on Feb. 5. Jepsen and others brought their 4-wheelers to haul the sledders back up to the top of the hill for more rides. Even a few adults remembered their skills and took a ride on the runner sleds.
Vickie Free enjoyed a girls’ trip with her sister, Kathy Baldwin Jones, of Grace, and two of Kathy’s daughters, Katrina and Nina. The group went to Disney World and Daytona Beach in Florida for several days of laughter, memories and fun, along with the ocean, beach and seagulls and some feelings of Nature’s peace.
Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
The ladies from the Quilters Anonymous Quilt Guild were finally able to come together for the first time since October for their meeting Wed., Feb. 3, in the Franklin City Hall. The joke circulated that one quilter saw her shadow on Groundhogs Day, and her husband knew that meant there would be six more weeks of quilting! They are currently working on a beautiful botanical park pattern, and Linda Jensen expertly answered their questions on the project. Barbara Reynolds demonstrated appliqués, and there was a large ‘show and tell’ display. Two charities in Pocatello were the lucky recipients of hats, quilts, and other handmade items from the group.
Seven pound, seven ounce Oaklee Marx couldn’t wait for her parents, Julie and Chandler, to get to the hospital on Feb. 7. Sunday morning at 8:15 a.m., she made a grand entrance in the backseat of their truck, near the Cub River turnoff, while speeding to Preston. Julie’s sister, Stephanie Gunn, composed a poem for the occasion which said in part, “Yes! It’s true this baby was in a very big hurry/She had daddy Chandler in quite the scurry!!!! /This adorable family of three left the house in a blast!/They found out their truck can go very very fast!!/ Big sister Paisley, and grandparents Steve and Debbie Chatterton, are thrilled to have her here in person a week before her due date on Valentines’ Day. Hugs all around!
Welcome home to Rebecca Gibson, daughter of Michelle Denton, Franklin First Ward, who returned home from her Washington Kennewick Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, on Feb. 9. Her official report will be Sun., Feb. 21, at 10:30 a.m.
Our condolences are extended to Annette Hansen and her family, and Todd and Natalie Hansen at the passing of their husband, brother, and father, Bret Don Hansen on Feb. 1.
Winder/Banida
By THAYA GILMORE
The Young Women of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints made sugar cookies on Feb.11, and took them around the ward area doing heart attacks to celebrate Valentine’s Day for the people in the neighborhood. They also had a Goals Night for their activity held on Feb. 4.
Whitney
By THAYA GILMORE
Of the Valley View Branch of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Josue Rengifo, son of Carlos and Carmalita Rengifo, and Ana Mariscal, daughter of the Ernesto and Jenn Mariscal, moved up from Primary into young men and young women, in January. They joined three youth in the Whitney Ward, Logan Gilbert, Camry Parker and Tyson Kunz, for a priesthood and temple meeting on Jan. 24. Bishop Russell Palmer and his first counselor, Darren Cole, spoke on the importance of the temple. The full-time missionaries bore their testimonies.
Fairview
By THAYA GILMORE
Burke Smith, the Priest Quorum Advisor in the Fairview 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said that the young men visited a young man in their ward, Michael Wallentine, who recently had surgery. They brought a basket full of treats, easy to digest food, and a new gaming keyboard and mouse for his computer. Michael’s father, Dale, said “Michael has been stuck in bed since the surgery, so it was very good for him for their coming to visit with him. The young men have been a great support to him through his struggles of being so sick this past year.” Even though Michael is several years older than those who visited him, they knew him as they had attended school together.