Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
Sledding in Cub River Canyon during the afternoon on Fri., Jan. 28, for the combined Young Men and Young Women of the Mapleton Ward in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was a fun activity with the sun shining despite the cold temperature. They had hot chocolate and doughnuts to help keep them warm.
The Young Women gather at the Franklin Stake Center to learn skills about volleyball and then play a game once a week. The Young Men also play basketball on a different night.
Fairview
By THAYA GILMORE
Cody Stuart, son of Roger and Julie Stuart, of the Fairview 1st Ward received a full-time missionary call to the Bentonville Arkansas Mission. He will start his Home MTC on Monday, March 14, for one week and then will report to the Provo MTC on Wednesday, March 31, after he talks in sacrament meeting. He spoke at the Preston South Stake Conference on Sunday, January 23. He is a 2020 graduate of West Side High School. He is currently working at UPS in Logan as well as taking online courses for college.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
Deborah Hornberger, daughter of Michael and Jenet Hornberger in the Weston 2nd Ward will be going to the Texas Dallas East Mission. She starts the Home MTC on Monday, January 31, before reporting to the Provo MTC Wednesday, February 9. Deborah is the fourth child of five children who have all served missions. She is a 2020 West High School graduate. She finished one semester at BYU-I taking general classes. She spoke at the Preston South Stake Conference on Sunday, January 23.
Winder/Banida
By THAYA GILMORE
The Young Women look forward to playing basketball in the Winder Ward building every week but they are not competing in a tournament.
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
The Preston North Stake Young Men are participating in church basketball this winter by playing each other every week between January 5 and February 28. The Riverdale 1st and Riverdale 2nd Wards Young Men have been combining their teams as well as also with the Mink Creek Young Men to make sufficient players for a team. They will then play in a Preston North Stake tournament on Sat., March 12.
Clifton/Dayton
By CAROLYN SMART
Elaine Winward, a sweet 87 year old lady from Dayton, passed away on January 21, 2022. She had been living in the Franklin County Transitional Care Center in Preston. Elaine was a member of the Dayton Ward.
The Dayton Ward had their stake conference on Sunday January 23rd. The Dayton Ward activity-day girls have had some fun meetings lately. They have made bird feeders to hang up outside, journal covers from hard-bound books and scraps of material, and plastic canvas bracelets. Some of these projects involved modge podge and were quite messy, but the girls loved it anyway!
Little Blakelee Fischer, daughter of Tim and Kamie Fischer of the Clifton 2nd Ward, will be baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on February 5th. Congratulations to her!
Sister Summer Anger of the Clifton 2nd Ward, daughter of Reggie and Brittney Anger, spoke on January 23rd prior to her departure for the West Virginia Charleston LDS mission. Also on that Sunday Sister Rylee Beckstead of the Oxford Ward, daughter of Wayne and Jane Beckstead, spoke in Sacrament Meeting on her experiences serving in the Cache North LDS Mission.
Thanks to Covid, our family Winter Party was postponed for a few weeks. Is anyone else getting sick of that virus??? It seems to be everywhere! I need to make a list of those who HAVEN’T had it yet. Wayne and I are on it…..knock on wood…..anyone else?
SIGNS OF SPRING: West Side girls and boys basketball seasons are going strong, heading for tournaments. The West Side spring musical, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, has been cast. This is going to be a fun event coming up in March, I think.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Our land line phones, generally speaking, appear to be back in working order. There were some that did nothing but blurt out the busy signal on any given phone call for a couple of weeks. We are assuming that went for the miserable robot calls as well. In this neck of the woods house phones might be land-line, internet connected or cell phones. Internet is fine as long as the internet is up and running. Cell phone connections are not reliable in our spotty areas of service, this seems to be a concept difficult for the outside world to understand.
Morgan Keller, oldest son of Jared and Hollie Keller, was ordained to the office of a teacher this month. He was ordained by his father and welcomed into the Teacher’s Quorum of the Mink Creek Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Elder Dallon Baird has now left for some time at the Mission Training Center in Provo, prior to beginning his years of service as a missionary in the Arizona, Tempe, Mission. He will be in Provo for two weeks. He is the son of Liesa and LaRon Baird. His grandmother, Lana McCracken and husband Ivan live in Mink Creek. Several of his relatives on his mother’s side of the family were able to come to hear him speak in a recent church meeting: Grandparents, LeeAnn and Terry Orton of Ogden, aunts and uncles Brent and Tanya Orton of Iona, ID, and Katie and Jeremy Lund of Herriman, UT with some sprinkling of cousins.
Claudine and LaMar McKague of Vancouver, WA, spent a few days here, sorting through some tasks that are part of their preparation for building a home here in the future. Their daughter Sage had wedding plans in Rexburg, ID, to marry Nathan Ricks, and this occasion brought family members together. Besides the extended McKague family, Bob and Claudia Erickson, grandparents of the bride attended, along with Davis Collins, currently of Mink Creek, Carla and Mark Nielsen of American Fork, UT, and the family of Laural and Jody Janke who now live in Rexburg.
The local coyotes have been doing their share of howling. Perhaps they are only singing about our beautiful sparkling landscape during the nights of moonlight.