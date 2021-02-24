Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
Sawyer Smith, son of Jason and Natalie Smith, was officially baptized on Feb. 6, into the Franklin Third Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Smith was excited to share that uncles Brian and Val Dean Durrant performed the ordinances, and Aunt Angie Murdock gave a talk. Grandma Marilyn Durrant and Grandpa Brad Smith were in attendance. “I felt good,” Smith remembered, and as the third child in the family, he was not scared to step into the water for his baptism.
‘Tis the season for ordering those yummy Girl Scout Cookies! Be watching for their stands around town, or you can call local leaders Karen Lowe at 208-530-8410, or Julie Johnson at 208-705-3913 to place orders and rescue the girls from going door to door.
Buildings and products sprawl across a large piece of property at 102 South First West, generating the Lundahl Ironworks Company (LIC) in town. Employing more than 80 welders, fitters, fabricators, and general laborers, the business has three managers in charge of production, project management, and logistics to provide the steel fabricated pieces used in constructing buildings and building materials. According to Lisa Nyman, in Human Resources, LIC has had some amazing business in the past year, and was not affected by COVID since its products are considered ‘essential.’ Evidence of these projects sweep across the western United States, including California, Washington, and even Hawaii, and it has been an amazing part of Franklin since 1997.
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
Kajsia Fuller, a senior girls basketball player and daughter of Curt and Tawna, was chosen as a “Top 20 Class 2A Idaho High School girls basketball” player. Kajsia averaged 16 points and eight rebounds per game this season. Congratulations to her!
In girls wrestling, junior, Camilla Tew, placed second in her weight division, in the Idaho Girls Wrestling Finals in Pocatello. Camilla is the daughter of Burton Tew who is also her wrestling coach, and Reta Barlow. Congratulations to her!
Good luck to our West Side boys varsity basketball team as they are now competing in the state tournament games.
On Feb. 14, Tige Roberts, Carey Sant, Tayden Tripp, Rebekah Ward, and Mike Robinson spoke in the Oxford Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints about family history. They are the ward’s Temple and Family History Consultants. Mike has been researching his genealogy lately and has apparently found someone really “important” in the family tree so he is being referred to as “Sire” when he comes into Papa Jay’s convenience store. My husband, Wayne, discovered that he has a “pharaoh” in his family line. Needless to say, he has become difficult to live with lately! I only have normal people in my line.
Dayton
By THAYA GILMORE
The young women of the Dayton Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints took heart-shaped Valentine cookies, which they decorated, to several families in the area. They also made mounted Valentines on stakes and stuck them in yards to say Happy Valentine’s Day, said Jackie Corbridge, Dayton Ward Young Women’s President.
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
Riverdale 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints young men and women went ice skating at the Ellen Eccles arena in Logan. Boyd Bradford, Teachers Quorum Advisor reported that the boys play basketball at the Preston North Stake Center as often as they can for their activity. Two members within their ward boundaries, Lucas Stephenson and Will Hamblin, play basketball for Preston High School.
Kim Clements, Riverdale 1st Ward Primary President, and her counselors held a Child & Youth meeting for all of the 7 to 10-year-olds and their parents. Nicolle Bennett, Primary 1st Counselor gave an overview of the program followed by Kim giving inspiring examples of success. “Primary is awesome!” she said.
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
Valentine’s Day was the theme for the girls’ activity in February. They decorated cookies with icing, sprinkles and Valentine candies on homemade sugar cookies made by leader Lindsey Hull. They also made multiple different shapes of Bath Bombs scented with ginger and lavender to put in the bathtub for a relaxing bath. They were encouraged to give the cookies and bath bombs to family and friends for Valentine’s Day.
Linrose
By THAYA GILMORE
The Relief Society presidency of Linrose Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been able to stay connected with the women in their ward by sending them messages on postcards each month during this past year. “The Relief Society Presidency have been so appreciative ...because there are so many sisters doing good deeds of kindness as they minister to each other,” said Marci Bingham, secretary. “There are lots of good people here who watch out for each other. We are so grateful for those acts of service going on continually whether from their own desire or by assignment.”
Greg Bingham, Priest’s Advisor said the young men and young women in Linrose had a cupcake decorating contest in February.
Whitney
By THAYA GILMORE
Kaylee Jensen, daughter of Clinton Earl and Katie Jo Jensen spoke in the Whitney Ward on Jan 24, prior to beginning training for her mission to the Arkansas Bentonville Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She entered the mission field on Feb. 10.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
If we had thought that winter was on its way out, we are now convinced that it changed its mind. We had the one blizzard and then a measure of warmth started things melting. A sense of alarm, “no spring, not yet” was felt. Now winter has sent us several days of heavy wet snow, with barely a break in the coming. The brown patches that were visible on our landscape are well covered with a thick, cold, white quilt. Snowmen are happily appearing in many yards, with smiles on their faces. Shovelers are out, also with smiles.
Alona Ostler and some gal friends enjoyed an all-girl vacation in the area around San Carlos, Mexico. The absence of pressure was the order of each day as they enjoyed the warm sunshine, did some fishing for seabass, some hiking, played in the water and just relaxed with no schedule for working hours from any direction.
Kim and Sam Daines were up from Draper, Utah, for a weekend visit with her mother, Judy Clark. We miss having them as regular members of the community.
The family of Joseph and Pearl Lloyd gathered here for the funeral and burial of Joseph in the Mink Creek Cemetery. The Lloyds are fairly recent residents of this community, having moved here a few years ago after retirement.
Lana McCracken had the fun of a visit from her granddaughter, Tabatha (Tibby) Taylor, of Woods Cross, Utah. Tibby is the daughter of Tamara Baird. She attends a charter school and was able to do her schoolwork online while in Mink Creek to extend her stay a few days.
Kassidy Christensen, daughter of Lacey and Kerry Christensen had a stay at the Franklin County Medical Center to have her tonsils removed. Cold throat treats have been part of her recovery process and probably shared with her siblings, minus the surgery pain.
Family of Stanford Jensen gathered at the Mink Creek Cemetery for his burial recently. He grew up here, a son of Rodney and Virginia Seamons Jensen.