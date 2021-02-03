Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
Kent and Debbie McBride have moved into 4113 South 4650 East, on Franklin’s east hillside with a panoramic view of the valley. Though recently from Arizona, they have lived in Cache Valley for years. Kent is retired from construction, but Debbie will be looking into clinical social work, an area in which she is a trained expert. Their combined family of eight children lives in Cache Valley and up and down the I-15 corridor, including 16 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, all of which brought them back to the area. They look forward to all the outdoor adventures they can find in our mountains and streams. Welcome!
Each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, the flashing light atop the delivery van announces the midday delivery of meals to special residents of Franklin and the valley. Verl Hansen, from Preston, has seen that the Meals on Wheels lunches have arrived on time in Franklin for the last six years. In the beginning of his service, he drove for D. A. Nash who couldn’t physically drive but wanted to continue bringing meals into the homes. Currently, Hansen has about a dozen customers in the city, but his route continues on into Fairview and Weston, with his only payment received in lunches. Visiting with the people is a highlight of his day, but he remembers to treat one small canine with jerky and pick up the mail for another customer. The Franklin “Hansens”- Michael, Shaunie, and their 10 cats — appreciate Verl and his friendly conversation, not to mention that the chef salads are one of their favorite meals.
Ninety-five-year-old Fern Porter enjoys her meals, too. Wayne Priestley says Verl likes to give him a bad time, but he is a ‘good guy’. It all makes for a great diversion from Hansen’s daily bus-driving gig for the Preston School District.
Wayne and Melanie Marler have escaped to Sacramento, California, for nearly the entire month of January. Their son, Dr. Gordon Marler, and his wife Anngel just welcomed their sixth child, a tiny young man who spent four days in the hospital after arriving three weeks early. According to Wayne, Melanie entertains kids while he keeps the woodstove stoked day and night.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
The Young Men and Young Women groups are meeting for a combined New Beginnings session at the home of Kurt and Margret Iverson. It will be breakfast and making plans for the coming year’s activities for those in the community from ages 12 to 18.
Two young ladies have graduated from Primary and are now members of the Young Women program our ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS). They are Kate Rasmussen, daughter of April and Trevor Rasmussen, and Greenlee Christensen, daughter of Lacey and Kerry Christensen. They have plunged right in and are having fun with the older girls.
Kent and ReNae Egley attended the funeral of Paul Tate. He is Kent’s uncle and grew up in Riverdale.
A Mink Creek old-timer passed away on Jan. 9. William (Bill) Ernest Crane (89) was the youngest of eight children in the family of William and Jemina Crane and was raised on the farm on the banks of Birch Creek. He had been living in Kanab, UT, with his wife, Betty, and daughter Lynette. Bill was a Navy veteran of the Korean War. He worked for the BLM or the National Forest Service and moved with the job. They lived in Paris, ID, Cheyenne, WY, and Las Vegas, NV. He was buried in Kanab.
Jonathan Seamons, at 160 pounds, continues to do well in the various wrestling tournaments where the Preston High School participates. He comes from a family of brothers, all of whom have been in the wrestling program at the school, as was his father, Jeff Seamons.
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
Congratulations to Preston and Kimie Clawson on their marriage Jan. 22, in the Logan Temple. Preston is the son of Andy and Kristy Clawson of the Clifton 2nd Ward.
Lori Beckstead and Char Robinson have been called to be the Girls Camp directors of the Oxford Ward of the LDS Church. Knowing those two, the young women of the Oxford Ward will be in for lots of fun!
Our love goes out to the Marcel Beckstead family on his passing. He had a very large posterity and will be missed around our area.
Two of our Clifton residents have been ill lately and we wish them a full recovery. Richard Penrod ended up with shingles…..ouch!!!... and Larry Ward has been in the hospital.
Speaking of the hospital, a rumor has been circulating that I have been in the hospital because of a heart attack. While attending a funeral the other day I had a good friend come up to me and ask “Did they let you out?” I assumed he meant from the “home” but he had heard I was in the hospital. He wasn’t the only one who said it, either. So, I guess that bit of news was greatly exaggerated but I know who they were referring to. Janeen Ballif from the Clifton 1st Ward has been in the hospital in Ogden and we wish her the best and a full recovery. She is the mother of our son-in-law, Bob, and a favorite grandmother of five of our grandchildren. Prayers are with you, Janeen.
Linrose
By THAYA GILMORE
Diedre Groll observed her neighbor on his 4-wheeler helping get unstuck a school bus one day and the children still made it on time for school, she said.
Sports is also paramount to the students who live in the Linrose area. Some of the 8th grade basketball team is comprised of five girls: Reagan Bingham, Lucy Hurren, Harley Neilson, Hadley Gunnell and Sarah Groll. On the boys 8th grade basketball team is Dallas Nelson. Olson Nielsen is on the JV West Side High School basketball team.
On the wrestling teams, the participants all won a medal: Joey Hansen took 1st place for senior duel; Jed Hurren and Joey Hansen placed 4th in the Tiger Brawl at Aberdeen. At the Tiger Grizz Tournament, Joey Hansen, took 1st, Jed Hurren, 3rd and Shad Groll, 4th.
Winder/Banida
By THAYA GILMORE
The young men of the Winder Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been getting their exercise while they gather to play basketball. “That’s what they all like to do the most, as they all come, and so that’s what they’ve planned to do for their activities this month,” said Wade Price, Teacher’s Quorum Specialist. At the end of the game, a spiritual thought is given by one of the boys.
Fairview
By THAYA GILMORE
The Priests Quorum of the Fairview 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Advisor Burke Smith said they have had some good activities in January. A virtual Career Night was taught on Jan. 19, by Seth Christensen from Christensen Genetics of Linrose. On Jan. 26, Miles Stuart, a Priest who serves on the Preston South Stake Youth Committee, taught the Priests in his ward how to post information on social media to help refer interested people to contact the full-time missionaries.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
Sesha Beckstead, won 3rd place in the girl’s wrestling team at the Aberdeen Invitational Jan. 22. Aaron Willis won in his wrestling match at the Senior Duel, Brighton Benevidez, freshman, and Colton Henderson, freshman, both won several awards in wrestling.