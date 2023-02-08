RiverdaleThe Riverdale 2nd Lunch Bunch started off February with a get-together at the New York Deli. About a dozen met, having food and fun, getting to know each other as the year begins.
Doug and Diana Higley are announcing the birth of their 19{sup}th{/sup} grandchild. She is Caroline Dawn Pulsipher, born the last day of January and is doing well. She weighed in at 7 lb. 11 oz. Caroline is the second child in the family of the Higley’s daughter Kadee and Josh Pulsipher of Logan.
This winter weather!! Please be conscious of the deer, turkeys, and even elk if driving through our community, they are hungry and scouting for food, along the road sides, on any slope that shows a bare patch from the heavy snows, any place that might offer feed. This may seem a repeated comment, but the fatalities mount up and so do the bills for repairing the vehicles that are part of the collision.
Clifton/DaytonBaby Kinlee Cox, daughter of Zac and Ashlee of the Oxford Ward, was blessed in Fast and Testimony Meeting on Sunday January 15. Many family members were present to support little Kinlee.
Rich and Mary Penrod escaped the bitter cold temperatures of Clifton and left on a cruise to somewhere exotic to thaw out for a few days. They left Papa Jay’s in responsible hands and it was still standing when they arrived home.
Speaking of cold, and I know anyone reading this can acknowledge the fact that it has been ridiculously cold around here, on January 30th we spoke on the telephone to our missionary granddaughter, Kori, who is serving in Spain. At the time of the call, around 9:00 a.m. here, we were reading about -15 degrees here in Clifton. Kori, on the other hand, was sporting a sunburned face. And she even had the nerve to say that she was “cold”. Something isn’t right with that!
The Oxford Ward History is almost ready to be sent out on email to ward members. Kudos to Jill Adams and Talina Roberts for creating this 250 page wonder. Neither of them wanted to be recognized, but that is too bad. We are talking a book here! Jill asked me to help proofread it and it took over 4 hours but I loved every minute of the time spent. (Maybe Jill needs to take over writing this Clifton column???) About half of it was articles and photos of the activities in 2022 of our youth. I haven’t served in the Primary or Young Women for about 13 years and I think I had forgotten all the work the leaders and bishopric put into their callings. For example, General Conference Bowls (take notes on 4 out of 5 sessions, earn a pie!), Turkey Bowls, Day of Service, Father/Daughter activity, Pumpkin carving and painting, several temple trips with breakfast at the Bishop’s, sledding party, BAM week (Becoming a Missionary), summer lake party, YW Camp at Beckstead’s, YW Dress Up! night, patriotic flag activity, and there are more!
Most of you will remember our grandson, Scotty, who was a favorite of many when he lived here a few years ago. He has been chosen to decorate the dinosaur at the Summit Sinclair in Smithfield Utah. Check it out when you drive to Logan next time!
Mink CreekThere has been one more reorganization of an auxiliary within the Mink Creek Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The Primary leaders are now President Annavelyn Wilcox, Counselor Vickie Free, Secretary Lisa Auger. Those released with thanks for their service were Brittnee Phillips, President; Wendy Westerberg, First Counselor; Linda Christensen, Second Counselor; and April Rasmussen, Secretary. Linda has been doubling as the pianist and will continue to share her talent in that position.
Three residents have occupied rooms at the Franklin County Medical Center this past month, due to falling and breaking bones. Ivan McCracken and Scott Seamons have since been released and are at their homes with recuperation efforts going forth. Karen Erickson broke her arms and will soon be leaving the hospital as well.
Candy Longhurst and ReNae Egley attended a convention in St. George, UT, this wintry season. They made new friends, and soaked up the warmer weather while enjoying the change of scenery: red rocks comparing to our white landscape.
An even bigger change in scenery is part of Rico Crosland’s situation. He is enjoying a vacation in Thailand, having been awarded this international trip from his employment. He is loving the warmth, the beauty, the greenery and this break from his studies at BYU/I in Rexburg where the temperatures are definitely on the minus side of zero.
The recent winter storms have not been sufficient to cancel any of our local activities. However some families found themselves snowed-in and needed assistance in clearing their driveways.
WestonSix members of the Lone Rock Daughters of Utah Pioneers attended their monthly DUP meeting at the church on January 13. Jennifer Roberts gave the lesson on “Women Homesteaders.” Julie Waldron, DUP Captain, gave a history on one of her ancestors. For refreshments, Jennifer made homemade rolls and Spicy Peach Jam using her grandma’s recipes.
FranklinThe Franklin 1st Ward Young Women will be making fleece quilts on February 28 for the McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah. Anyone who would like to donate fleece for the project would be appreciated can contact Branae Porter. It takes 2 yards of fleece for each blanket.
Franklin Stake Women’s volleyball is starting. Check your ward’s time to play.
There was no Franklin Outreach Story Time on February 7. It will resume meeting on Tuesday, February 14, at 11 a.m. (11-11:15 free play) with Audrie Dransfield, a K-8 Certified Teacher, who manages, reads stories and does crafts at the Franklin Outreach Story Time, held at the Franklin City Building. The Outreach program is sponsored by Larsen-Sant Library who provides them with books and supplies. Audrey is assisted by her daughter, Olivia, who helps her set up the room each week. The story times are theme-based. The topic for Tuesday, February 14, will be “Valentine’s Day.” The class focuses on early literature, talk, read, sing, write, play, promotes motor skills, creativity, and critical thinking. Parents stay with their children throughout the story time to assist their own children in the craft and help clean up. Books are available for borrow and return onsite.
FairviewElsie Thompson gave the lesson on “California Monuments” at the Sara Mar Daughters of Utah Pioneers meeting on January 2 at the church. A history was given on a member’s ancestor. There were 8 members and 1 visitor present. MaryJo Roberts brought doughnuts for treats.
