RiverdaleThe Riverdale 2nd Lunch Bunch started off February with a get-together at the New York Deli. About a dozen met, having food and fun, getting to know each other as the year begins.

Doug and Diana Higley are announcing the birth of their 19{sup}th{/sup} grandchild. She is Caroline Dawn Pulsipher, born the last day of January and is doing well. She weighed in at 7 lb. 11 oz. Caroline is the second child in the family of the Higley’s daughter Kadee and Josh Pulsipher of Logan.


