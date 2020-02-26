Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
The Harold B. Lee Camp of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers held their February meeting at the Franklin County Nursing Home on Monday February 10th. We enjoyed visits from two of the residents at the nursing home. One was a sweet sister named Joene and the other was our own camp member LaVene Cox, age 94, who has been living in the nursing home for about a month. We have missed her as she has been unable to attend our camp meetings for about a year. A lesson on the Transcontinental Railroad of 1869 was given by Carol Beutler. Those other ladies in attendance were Peggy Christensen, Lynda Smith, Nola Garner, Emma Jean Rider and Carolyn Smart.
Denise Ralphs of the Clifton 2nd Ward has recently had knee replacement surgery. We wish her a speedy recovery!
Sunday February 16th was the Preston North Stake Conference. Several of the young men were announced to be receiving the Melchizedek Priesthood and being ordained to the office of an Elder. Those from the Clifton 1st Ward were Jacob Christensen, Hyrum Tolman, and Alex Winward. The young men from the Clifton 2nd Ward were Matthew Ballif, Ryan Beckstead, David Larsen, Jaxon Moser, Jace Roberts, and Ty Ward. Faith in God awards have been earned by Bryant Noreen from the 1st Ward and Janie Waite from the 2nd Ward. The Duty to God award was earned by Hyrum Tolman from the Clifton 1st Ward.
Several of our Clifton youth carpool to the Logan Temple very early Tuesday mornings to perform baptisms and then return home on time for the school day at West Side High School to begin. Those early risers are Hyrum Tolman, Alex Winward, Matthew Ballif, Ty Ward, Ashton Tripp, Brinley Tripp, Kelsey Hillman, and Kenlee Nance. They meet up with some youth from Weston and head down to Logan.
Approximately 4 weeks until SPRING! We can do this!
Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
The Franklin County Medical Center treated the Franklin Second Ward Relief Society sisters to an educational and informative evening on Thurs., Feb 13. Emily Chatterton helped each one to meet their best years with confidence, Billie Short taught about mental health, and Nikki Benoit encouraged healthy eating habits. The ladies dined on chicken salad sandwiches and fruit (no cookies allowed!), and Kristine Porter prepared a “pampering” kit for each of the 25 in attendance to take home.
Abigail Fuller, daughter of Lyle and Valicia Fuller, was one of 17 winners in the State of Utah’s High School Clean Air Poster Contest. She said her inspiration for the poster came from her desire to make people aware of how dangerous gases from idling cars are to the lungs of children and others who may be waiting close by. Fuller actually used a picture of herself at age two to drive home the point. The senior at Preston High was awarded $100 from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, and an additional $50 worth of gift cards or merchandise. The Nora Eccles Harrison Museum at USU has had the winners on display for its Community Art Day in February, and they will also be showcased in the Utah Museum of Fine Arts spring 2021 exhibition, which has tentatively been titled “Air.” Riley Galloway from Preston was also a winner.
The three Franklin wards of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints combined on Feb. 14 to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a romantic evening of music and dancing in the Stake Center cultural hall. Under the direction of Ray and Sharon Chase, the gym was transformed with soft lighting and pink paper flowers of all sizes blooming on individual branches and on the walls. The decorating committee, including Heidi Chatterton, Trisha Smith, Stephanie Lavender, Corey Wood, and Tiffany Murphy, also covered pink backdrops and had mini lights on the refreshment tables. Approximately 25 couples danced to music prepared by Sherrie Dee Rallison. The wide selection of fresh fruit and chocolate for the yogurt cups was appreciated by the dancers and non-dancers in attendance. Janet Jeppson, Tami McNett, Farahlyn Hansen, and Danielle Atchley assisted John and Barbara Packer with the refreshment table.
The Second Ward Empty Nesters met Mon., Feb. 17, and welcomed 22 members for food and friendship. Dave and Pauline Woodward were in charge, and Dave presented historical insight on the settlers crossing the Mississippi during the winter months. Gratitude was expressed as he compared our current conditions of warmth, shelter, and peace.
Trek Keller quickly selected pompoms, pipe cleaners, and feathers – all in yellow — to decorate his cat mask at Franklin’s preschool reading group Tuesday morning, Feb. 18, at the City Offices. Attending with his mom, Heather, six other moms, and eight other kids, Trek had just completed participating in the stories, letter “C” discussions, and songs during the activity, and was anxious to create his mask. “Making the craft is my favorite part!” he said.
Kennedy Fernandez facilitates the program each Tuesday at 11 a.m. with setup help from Sondra Neigum who also takes pictures to include on the Larsen-Sant Library home page. Fernandez mentioned that the grant for the program was not renewed this year, but the library is still offering the story hour and absorbing the costs. Attendance is up this year, and according to Trek, the crafts are the best part.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Bret Rasmussen has been off on one of his world travels, part of his snowmobiling expertise. This time it was to Russia. While he has been gone family have come home for some extra time with his wife, Jody Rasmussen. Brandi Allred and her three children, Ezra, Eliza and Jett came over to celebrate Ezra’s birthday and threw in lots of sleigh-riding to top off the visit. After a few days home Bret was on his way to Montana, another spot where snow sports rank high.
A snowy trip to the back country with friends and family makes for a great time. Sharla and Lin McKay, their daughter River and her fiance Hunter, spent hours snowmobiling near Alpine, WY, in the Smiths Fork, Greys River area. Lin served as a guide for the bunch. Larry and LaDawn Hansen, their son Tyler, and Shane Corbett were part of the entourage. Elk seemed to be everywhere. All came prepared for the adventure which adds up to a perfect day.
Paul and Terrie McKay took a few days break to find some sunshine. They went here, there and everywhere. They like the southern Utah area and that was included in this road trip as they went to Las Vegas by way of the Grand Canyon.
Tamara Taylor brought her girls from Woods Cross, UT, to enjoy some time with her mother, Lana and Ivan McCracken. Autumn and Tabitha just felt they needed to have a visit with Grandma. One doesn’t need a better reason than that one!
We have a new family within our boundaries. DJ and Rebecca Dumas and their children, Brianna and Brian, have moved to the Hugh Hansen home with other family members. DJ is a truck driver. Welcome to Mink Creek.
Several of our youth participated in the recent Preston North Stake Conference for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Emma Rasmussen, Jyllian Christensen, Dallon Baird and Hazen Baird, all sang in the youth choir, directed by our own Anna Beth Olson. Kate Rasmussen, daughter of Trevor and April Rasmussen, was one of the youth speakers on Sunday morning.
Another old-time Mink Creeker has found her way home for the long rest. Rhoda Christensen, of Salt Lake City, passed away February 10, and was buried in our beautiful cemetery this past week. Her sister Harriet still resides in Salt Lake.
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
The Elder’s Quorum of the Mapleton Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hosted a Valentine’s Dinner on Feb. 14. Josh Burbank headed the committee assisted by David Long, Kyle Knapp, Randy Halford, Travis Ellis, Randy Oliverson and Kraig Alder. Roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, green salad, rolls, yellow cake with cream cheese frosting topped with raspberry sauce were served. The tables were decorated with white paper and valentines. Josh Burbank provided music for slow and line dancing. It was reported that it was a very fun evening for the 60 people who attended.
Banida/Winder
By THAYA GILMORE
A Boy Scout Court of Honor was held on Sun., Dec. 1, at the Winder Ward building. Brigg Ransom received his Eagle Scout award for putting in a Gaga Ball Pit in the park.
The Winder Ward humanitarian group continues to meet on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays. They finished tying two quilts and also made girl’s hygiene kits on Wed., Feb. 12. The next meeting will be today, Wed., Feb. 26, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A light lunch is served. All are welcome, children included.
Whitney/ Valley View
By THAYA GILMORE
The Valley View Branch of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hosted for their families a Valentine Breakfast for Thursday night, Feb. 13, which consisted of scrambled eggs, pancakes, bacon, bananas and oranges. Dal Sellers, branch president, said the branch members try to do some kind of a party every month. They played a version of the newlywed game with the adults. “We know how to party,” said Sellers.
The Franklin Stake hosted a stake sledding activity for the youth ages 16-18 on Tues. Feb. 11, at Mike Porter’s farm in Franklin. The combined Young Men and Young Women of that age group had a cold but fun time. Ice fishing sleds and tubes were provided and shared. Scones, honey butter and hot chocolate were served around a campfire.
Dayton
BY THAYA GILMORE
Condolences to the family of Jay Taylor Cox, 95, who passed away on Feb. 11, 2020, at the Transitional Care Center in Preston, Idaho. The funeral was held on Fri., Feb. 21, at the Dayton Ward building. Interment was at the Dayton Cemetery.
Sympathy to the family for the passing of Elton Bud Eck, 81, on Feb. 13, 2020. The funeral was held Sat., Feb. 22, at the Dayton Ward building. Interment was in the Dayton Cemetery.
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
A Boy Scout Court of Honor was held on Sun., Jan. 25, for Riverdale 1st Ward and Riverdale 2nd Ward at the church building. Troy Winn conducted, and gave each of the Scouts a U.S. flag that flew over the capital in Washington, D.C. Five Eagle awards in the Riverdale 1st Ward, Troop 742, were handed out to the following scouts: Ryker Gilbert who designed two drop donation boxes and lock for the Franklin County Gun Range and mounted them in cement at the pistol and gun range areas; Bryce Clements designed solar panel lights for a private Riverdale HOA lane street light; Harrison Barton painted parking lines and handicap spaces; Luke Stevenson sanded and prepared tables and benches to be painted in the shelter located at the church building; Will Hamblin painted the tables and benches at the shelter at the church building.
Riverdale 2nd Ward Troop 742 Eagle Scouts honored were brothers Josh Reid, 16, Seth Reid, 14, and Jake Reid, 12. The boys relocated the creek feature on Hole 10 on the Presotn Golf Couse. They dug the creek, put in a liner so that it wouldn’t leak and then lined it with rocks. With the encouragement of Bob Hansen and Russ Griffiths, 11-year-old scout leaders, and the assistance of Craig Allen and his company, the boys were able to complete this huge project.
The Riverdale 1st Ward older girls attended the PHS girls basketball game on Tues. Feb. 11, to support the girls in their group who are on the team. The younger girls dipped chocolates under the direction of Brandi Smith.