Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
The Franklin Stake youth ages 16-18 enjoyed a night of sleigh-riding on Tues., Feb. 11. While some brought their own equipment to challenge the hill at Mike Porter’s farm south of Franklin, others shared the tubes and ice fishing sleds that were provided. Kyle Chatterton and Tyler Henderson guaranteed snow mobile lifts back up the hill, and Rob Dallin fueled a warm fire and camp chefs to serve scones, honey butter, and hot chocolate for the participants. Tony Hale, Young Men’s President, and Callie Kunz, Young Women’s President, arranged the fun event which began at 6:30 p.m., continued through a few minor pile-ups, and ended around 8:00 p.m.
The Old Farmer’s Almanac reports more fair weather after today, until Feb. 23. And according to the phase of the moon and the zodiac sign of the moon, fishing should be good Feb. 23 -24, depending on your personal expertise and local conditions. With Boyd Bradford currently training and out of the USDA office in Preston, Jared Campbell reported that our snow pack in Franklin Basin is 101% of the 30-year average, with Immigration Summit at 88% of average. Roger Wright, Water Master in Franklin, said the Bear River Drainage reported 120% fill on Feb. 10. So the silver lining to all this snow should shine for fishermen in the next few days, and on into the summer fishing season – reel ‘em in!
Clifton
BY CAROLYN SMART
Papa Jay’s birthday party on Feb. 1, was an awesome day. Over 500 roast beef sandwiches were served to loads of hungry patrons. Drawings were held throughout the day and it was a fun day of visiting with friends. Family members of Richard and Mary Penrod, Papa Jay’s owners, come that day to serve our community. Lots of fun!
Monday, Feb. 3, was advertised to be a big snowmageddon day where all of the surrounding schools, except West Side of course, closed in anticipation of a HUGE storm. Well, Clifton received basically NOTHING! Good thing school wasn’t cancelled.
However, we were blessed later that week with 43 mph winds for well over 12 hours which blew down trees and relocated most all of the garbage cans in the community. We were also blessed with sidewalks and driveways covered with black ice! Might I add that having a tailbone which is well-padded doesn’t prevent that body part from becoming injured when its owner slips on that beloved black ice. I say that from experience!
Feb. 3, was also Lunch Bunch at Papa Jay’s for the Clifton ladies. Those attending, and braving the storm which didn’t show up, were Sally Jones, Susan Atkin, Dolletta Roberts, Emma Jean Rider, Talina Roberts, Jean Malouf, and Nola Garner.
Sunday, Feb. 9, in the Clifton 2nd Ward sacrament meeting Missionary Moms Jill Ward, Kristy Clawson, and Julie Larsen spoke about their missionaries, Elder Enoch Ward, Elder Preston Clawson, and Sister Cassandra Larsen.
Young Women in Excellence for the Clifton 2nd Ward was held on Feb. 9. Those receiving their Young Womanhood Medallions were Brinlee Adams, Kori Ballif, Marissa Clawson, Kajsia Fuller, Abby Fuller, Allie Gailey, Danika Roberts, and Ashlee Cox, a leader. Those receiving their Honor Bee awards were Summer Anger, Colette Larsen, Sadie Waite, and leaders Brittney Anger and Kristy Clawson.
Senior Night at West Side High School was Tuesday Feb. 11. Those basketball players from Clifton honored were Ryan Beckstead, Jaxon Moser, Ty Ward, and Adam Headworth. The band members from Clifton honored were Matt Ballif, Jacob Christensen, and Hyrum Tolman. Ballroom dance members honored were Hyrum Tolman and Kori Sorensen.
We continue to send our love and prayers to the Ed and Andrea Kimpel family. Young Jack is recovering from brain surgery. We wish him a speedy recovery!
Teresa Wood is also home recovering from hip surgery. We wish her well, also.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Richard and Vickie Free and Robert and Phee Crosland have returned from a week’s worth of warm weather in Mexico. They went to Cancun on the Yucatan peninsula and other tourist locations. Part of this package was spending time with their children and grandchildren. Heidi and Brendan Brown and their little boy of Logan, UT were happy to have the Free couple along. Marco and Christina Crosland and their little girl of Arizona claimed the grandparenting skills of Marco’s parents. It was beautiful; the weather cooperated and the few days of change from winter was good for everyone.
Three sets of young Croslands came home to assist in putting up a ceiling in the Crosland’s garage. Angleo and Gracie Crosland came down from McCall, ID, Celina and Jesse Groesbeck left studies in Rexburg, ID, and Mario and Amanda Crosland drove up from Smithfield. All were volunteering to get the job completed during the weekend.
Annie Rasmussen, youngest daughter of April and Trevor Rasmussen, was baptized and confirmed a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She is the newest member of the Mink Creek Ward.
Members of the Kent Egley family have been putting in some cold hours to repair a steep slope below the Twin Lakes Canal that had disintegrated some months ago. It is part of the Egley farm and their heavy equipment was put into good winter action for this project. Neighbor observers may have been holding their breath, but it appears all went well.
The gorgeous nights of the full moon with its light reflecting off our snow laden slopes, makes a person appreciate winter and its cold. With the melt-a-bit, then freeze weather often there is a thin sheet of ice atop the snow, just one more enhancement featured in the moonlight. Orion, Sirius and Procyon are the stars that form the Winter Triangle this time of year. February’s moon was called the Hunger Moon by native tribes but the title Snow Moon fits our area right now.
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
Not a lot of snow has fallen, but a lot of heavy wind brought in the snow this year. Several teenage boys in the community are seen shoveling snow for older residents as they see the need without being assigned. A large herd of elk come to the north side of town to the CRP grounds (Conservation Reserve Program, a farm service). Hay has been provided for them there to hopefully keep them out of the farmer’s hay.
The Relief Society hosted a Valentine Party on Thurs., Feb. 7, at the church building. Tables were decorated beautifully. Luckily part of the decorations on the table consisted of lighted LED candles because they came in handy when the power in Riverdale went out. The women were still able to enjoy the dinner of lasagna, salad, garlic bread, and cupcakes. Games were planned but because of the power outage, they were not played.
The Teachers group watched the video “The Fighting Preacher” for their Tues., Jan. 28 activity. The Deacons and Teachers received training for their next activity on Tues., Feb. 4 at the church in an etiquette night by a couple in their ward, Stan and Carole Packer. They brought a table setting and instructed the boys how to use utensils and shared their own experiences. Pizza was served.
Dayton
BY THAYA GILMORE
A small group gathered for the “Sisters Connection” on Thurs., Feb. 6 at the Dayton church building despite the snowy, stormy wintry day. The discussion, led by Bonnie Jones was on the “Power of Positive Thinking.” Attendees were asked to bring their 10 favorite positive words and why. The women were greeted with “Ordinary” and “Beautiful” signs over the door to the room where they met, encouraging the women to choose a positive way to see themselves. Each person wrote something positive about themselves and then something positive about each other.
“We all went away feeling beautiful,” said Jones. Women of all ages in the community are welcome to come together to socialize with each other. The next meeting is scheduled for Thurs., Feb. 20, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
Once a month a cooking class has been scheduled for older girls to learn how to cook. On Tues., Jan. 28, Izzy Ray demonstrated at her home how to make homemade granola. On Tues. Feb. 4, Kaylie Hull demonstrated how to make homemade Oreo cookies. The younger girl’s group brought their own material and a sewing machines to the Mapleton church building and made pillowcases.
Both the young men and young women met at the church on Feb. 7, for breakfast before going to the Logan Temple to do baptisms.
Cub River
By THAYA GILMORE
The Canyon Book Club meeting will be held tonight, Feb. 19, 7 p.m., at the home of Mary Lucherini, to discuss the book “All Things Bright and Beautiful” by James Herriott. This is “a small enough group that everyone participates but large enough that their different perspectives and insights can be shared. It is a fun and stimulating conversation,” said one participant.
Banida/Winder
By THAYA GILMORE
In the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, William Geddes was released as Young Men President. Kay Swainston and Ben Cox were sustained as priest advisors. Clendon Christensen and Wade Price were sustained as teacher advisors. Mark Lindhardt and Bill Geddes were sustained as deacon advisors.
The Winder Ward humanitarian group finished tying two quilts and made girl’s hygiene kits. The next meeting will be Wedy, Feb. 26, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A light lunch is served. All are welcome, children included.