Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
Stuart and Lael Parkinson escaped the winter landscape and flew to Hawaii on Jan. 18, returning on Feb. 2. It was the first time they had visited the islands and they jam-packed every day with adventure. Chuck and Patty Chesney of Preston helped arrange for their affordable lodging through the military on Oahu. While there they toured the Pearl Harbor Museum, Polynesian Center, and Dole Pineapple Plantation. The next week they combed the Big Island beaches, Botanical Garden at Hilo, volcano parks, and attended the local ward.
“I’m not a water guy,” Stuart admitted, “So we didn’t surf!” They did venture onto a submarine tour, and watched the whales spout and jump in the waves. They felt privileged to attend both temples in Hawaii of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and came home sporting warm tans and sunny smiles.
Twenty-five women in Franklin First Ward Relief Society enjoyed a “Cabin Fever Night Out!” in the church gym on Thurs., Jan. 30. The advertizing efforts promised comfort food, good company, and fun – and no one was disappointed as they enjoyed the array of hot soups prepared by Lynnette Hansen, Tyona Atkinson, Heidi Chatterton, President Jeanne Smith, and Counselor Corey Wood. Thelma Womack directed stitches on a tied quilt from the Stake Relief Society, and individual ministering interviews were quietly conducted with those in attendance. Cinnamon rolls completed the menu as the ladies chatted and relaxed.
Monday, Feb. 3, Mother Nature dumped a load of snow on the valley. Preston declared a “snow day” for students and the Ellen Wright Camp of Daughters of the Utah Pioneers also cancelled their regularly-scheduled meeting in Franklin.
The young women in the Franklin Second Ward are underway with a service project supporting Socks for Souls — a non-profit community organization that collects and distributes socks and underwear to those in need, such as homeless shelters, women’s and children’s abuse centers, doctors free clinics, refugee centers and individuals in need throughout the area. There is a large box for collections in the Franklin Stake Center foyer with information. The need is: 50% men’s socks, 20% women’s socks, 15% youth, 10% toddlers, and 5% baby sizes. There is also a need for large diapers. Donations will be collected until the end of February.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
The snow keeps coming and we continue to appreciate those men who are driving the snowplows for both the state highway and our county roads. If not for them being willing to put in hours around the clock our community would be snow bound. Beautiful still, but pretty much locked-in. Once we get our driveways open down to the official roads we are in good shape, but there are times that is easier written about than done.
We have had a number of medical situations of a serious nature recently. One is that of Orin Baird, youngest son of LaRon and Liesa Baird, who has been at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, for quite some time. The doctors are working to adjust his medicines to help them deal with his health challenges.
Caroline Jensen, wife of Lynn Jensen, took a fall recently and ended up with a broken hip. She is improving nicely but is still working on rehabilitation at the FCMC in Preston.
Kelton and Denise Keller and their daughter Maury came up from their home in Alpine, UT, for a weekend with Kelton’s dad, Vernon Keller.
Leonard and Ellen Nelson have been coming to Preston fairly often to watch the boys’ team of the Preston Indians on the basketball court. They are connected to this team with their daughter Emily, the wife of Coach Tyler Jones. The Nelsons live in Idaho Falls.
Another set of Idaho Falls visitors were the family of Brigham and Jenipher Wilcox. They were down to spend time with family. Brigham is the son of Eldon and Danita Wilcox. Grandparent time is time well spent.
Not sure what it was all about, but a helicopter cruised Mink Creek community one day, up and down, north to south, east to west. It did cause some excitement with the sound of those whirring blades evident in the winter air.
Whitney
BY THAYA GILMORE
The older girls in the Whitney Ward/Valley View Branch made bracelets for their activity on Feb. 4. The 14-16 year old girls group hosted a “Welcome VIP Social Night” serving cupcakes for refreshments. The 12-14 year old girls spotlighted one of their members, whose parents came and stayed to enjoy the rest of the evening with them. Then they broke into small groups and created cheers for sections of the new young women theme to help them memorize it. They performed their cheers and videoed them. At the end, each girl said the theme individually and earned a Sprite and Twix Bar.
One of their members, Rose Bradfield, is a player on the Preston High School volleyball team.
Dayton
BY THAYA GILMORE
Tyler Telford, Dayton Troop Scoutmaster, reports that three scouts in Dayton Troop 40 earned their Eagle Scout rank and were honored at a Court of Honor on Sunday, Feb. 2. They are Preston Grimm who installed a permanent nine-hole frisbee golf course in Dayton; Easton Henderson installed a new “Welcome to Dayton City” sign; and Kaden Telford, who repaired an outdoor drainage grate and apply a new coat of stain to several pieces of wood playground equipment.
The Dayton Ward young women have been working on setting goals in the new Youth Development Program. For their activity on Tues., Feb. 4, they went to Legacy Nursing Home by the hospital in Preston and played games and visited with the residents. “The Legacy 1st Branch Presidency and the Legacy Relief Society were there to help introduce everyone and they also joined in the games. There were several games of Old Maid and Checkers as well as various other games. It was a lot of fun for both the girls and the residents,” said Young Women’s President Jackie Corbridge. The girls also helped with the Sunday, Feb. 2, meeting at Legacy Nursing Home. Aspen Weeks spoke about patriarchal blessings, and Bailey Henderson led the music.
Two of the young women are involved in their school’s activities: Alaina Telford is on the West Side Lady Pirates basketball team and Bailey Henderson is on the West Side drill team.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
Despite the wind and snow during the last week, activities went on as planned. The Weston 2nd Ward young women younger girls class made goal posters from magazine photos, under the direction of Camille Larsen, young women counselor and Corina Olson advisor. The older girls’ class attended the West Side Lady Pirates basketball game to support two players in their group, Bailey Aston and Chloe Keller, at the first district tournament game which they won.
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
Lady Indians Preston High School basketball team member, Saige Meek, senior, was recognized along with her parents on Preston’s senior night on Wednesday, Jan. 29. Hailey Meek and Brecken Smith also are members of the PHS basketball team. Melanie Carter is on the PHS Cheerleading team.
PHS wrestlers team young men are Lincoln Bradford, senior, Clay Bradford, 9th grade, and Quinn Bradford, 7th grade, Preston Junior High School.
The young women held a Dance Off on Jan. 28. Kayla Henry taught clogging moves; Maddie Aiotte taught some dance steps that she likes to do, and leader Teresa Watts walked them through some line dancing steps. “They had a lot of fun,” said Lena Bradford, Young Women President.
The older girls went to cheer the three girls in their class, Hailey Meek, Saige Meek, and Brecken Smith who were playing on the PHS Lady Indians basketball team.
Cub River
By THAYA GILMORE
The members of the Canyon Book Club enjoy their discussions of the books that are chosen such “The Flip Side of Feminism” by Suzanne Venker held in January at the home of Jenny Ray. Jenny said she chose the book because she feels like there is a war on men in our society.
“The majority of the ladies really liked the book and agreed with its ideas. We felt like the book was an eyeopener of how the feminist movement has had a negative impact on our society and country and contributed to gender role confusion. In the end we agreed that the solution to the problems we discussed was to study “The Family: A Proclamation to the World” and live by its principles. Some women didn’t like the negative tone of the author.”
“We had a good discussion about women in the United States today and the state of the family. We also briefly talked about the Equal Rights Amendment,” said Becky Giles. The next book club meeting will meet on Wed., Feb. 19, at 7 p.m., at the home of Mary Lucherini. They will discuss the book “All Things Bright and Beautiful” by James Herriott.