Franklin
By JEANNE SMITH
Robert and Patsy Shipley accepted a mission call to be English Facilitators teaching English to the Spanish members in the Valley View Branch in the Franklin Stake. They will be working with the Spanish missionaries teaching classes twice a week at the Whitney Ward building.
The Ellen Wright Daughters of the Utah Pioneers Camp met for their monthly meeting on Mon., Jan. 3, at the Franklin Stake Center. Patsy Shipley, DUP Captain reported that Karen Lowe, DUP Co-Captain welcomed and conducted the meeting. Marsha Sorenson taught the lesson “Winter On the Trail.” Linda Lund showed a tea cup and a tea plate that belonged to her grandparents who lived in England that she has in her possession. Cathy Crookston gave a history on her ancestors. A pudding cup was made by Marion Shumway and served to the 10 members who attended.
Franklin 2nd Ward hosted a musical event Joy, Joy, Joy Celebrating the Season, the Story, and the Savior on December 19th. A night of music under the direction of Connie Jensen, featuring the choir, instrumental and vocal soloists. All who attended enjoyed beautiful music, friendship and refreshments.
Linrose
By THAYA GILMORE
The combined Young Men and Young Women went caroling in the ward boundaries close to Christmas for one of their activities. The Priests and Teachers young men went bowling for an activity one night. On Tues., Jan. 4, the Priests played the card game Uno and snacked on candy. The Deacons Quorum had three older boys move up to be Teachers and had three boys from Primary become Deacons. Their activity for Tues., Jan. 4, was a planning meeting for the year. “The boys made some good suggestions to do during the winter months like doing service projects, learning new things, doing active and physical games, share a favorite scripture and why with each other,” said Ryan Nelson, Deacons Quorum Advisor. They snacked on butterfingers and Rolos.
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
The Tuesday before Christmas, Dec. 21, the Riverdale 2nd Ward Young Women had their Christmas party at one of their leader’s house. They had pizza. Everyone also brought a treat to share. They played a slipper exchange game. Everybody brought a wrapped pair of slippers and as a story was read, the slippers were passed left or right. At the end of the story, what slipper they had in their hand was theirs to keep. They also watched a short video about the birth of the Savior.
On Tues., Jan. 4, the combined Young Men and Young Women had a planning meeting for their combined activities for the year that they discussed while eating pizza.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
The Teachers Quorum young men were able to rake leaves and pine needles for members in their ward area before the ice and snow covered them. They also helped by sharing their favorite scriptures as well as serving food at their Weston 1st Ward Christmas party. They went caroling with the youth group visiting the widows and sang taking a basket of fruit for them. In December, for one of the Teacher’s activities, they learned how to change a tire and check on fluids in cars. On Tues., Jan. 4, they reviewed their Teachers Quorum responsibilities, outlined Quinn Fuller, Teachers Quorum Specialist.
Fairview
By THAYA GILMORE
Britney Field, Activity Day leader, and her helper Brandi Gleason in the Fairview 1st Ward helped their Activity Day girls, ages 8 to 9 years old, at an ice-skating activity at a member of the ward’s backyard on Tues., Jan. 11. Ice skates were provided by the ward member and a hot drink was served for refreshments.
Winder/Banida
By THAYA GILMORE
Dee Swainston is the Activities Day Leader for the boys ages 7-11. They have had several activities such as reading their favorite book and sharing it with their group. For the activity In December before Christmas, they met at the church and talked about the birth of Christ.
Mink Creek
by CLAUDIA ERICKSON
A group of snow fans gathered for some snowmobiling fun and instruction. They traveled to Island Park, ID, and spent two nights at the cabin of Bret and Jody Rasmussen. The young men participating were Charles and Walter Iverson, Dallon Baird, Jace Gunnell, Keenan Janke, Ty and Clay Jepsen, and Davide Miscali who is an exchange student from Italy, now living with the Jepsen family. The adult leaders were Bret Rasmussen, Bishop Paul McKay, Kerry Jepsen, Brian Petersen and Cheyenne Rasmussen, Bret’s daughter. They came home with stories and adventures to share, big smiles and the enthusiasm to go again, should an opportunity arise.
Dallon Baird was ordained to the office of an Elder prior to beginning his missionary service. Out-ot-town family present for the occasion were James and Beka Baird and their little girl from Burley, ID, and Juliana and Blane Packer and their three children currently from southern California. Blane is now working for the U.S. Forest Service and the job keeps the family being fairly mobile in their living situation. Dallon is the son of LaRon and Liesa Baird.
Elder David Seamons, son of Jeff and Jennifer Seamons, has been serving in the Alabama, Birmingham, Mission for the past year. That has been his ‘temporary assignment’ due to the mission restrictions with the COVID-19 pandemic. His original call was to the Argentina, Cordoba, Mission which has since opened up and Elder Seamons will leave Alabama to fly to Argentina on January 6.
Residents have been returning home after spending the holidays with family elsewhere. Dana and Nate Olson were able to gather with family in Utah. Reed Swann and daughter Penny traveled to Donnelly, ID, to spend the days with his son Charles and Sarah Swann and their children. Paul and Lisa Auger enjoyed being with their daughter Tabitha and Brad Owens in Cub River. Jacob and ReNette Free and children drove over from Pinedale, WY, to share the holidays with his parents, Richard and Vickie Free. There was much coming and going by many in the village.
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
The biggest news around Clifton this past week is SNOW. It is everywhere!!! We set a record on January 5–6 with four cars being stuck in our driveway at the same time. Two of them were Buick’s. We have known from years past that Buick’s make lousy snowplows! We also noticed that the county snowplow made it up about a mile heading north on Westside Highway then just mysteriously disappeared. No sign of it turning around! Oh well, we will be grateful for the water we are receiving next summer!
The schools on the west side of the county had a two-hour starting delay on January 5th. Thank goodness for kids! Our grandchildren headed down the driveway in at least a foot of snow and actually enjoyed the experience.
Taliya Christensen, daughter of Tim and Brenda Christensen of the Clifton 2nd Ward, was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday January 8th. Congratulations to her!
All three Clifton wards will have their Ward Conferences on Sunday January 16th.
DAYTON
By CAROLYN SMART
The Dayton Ward had 6 excited activity-days girls at their activity on Wednesday January 5th. This included the new girls who will be turning 8 years old soon. The girls decorated boxes into treasure chests for their family histories. The girls also drew a picture of their family and shared the stories of their births. Their activity-days leader is Jarra Baird, and they also have a new leader, Bonnie Fischbach.
Their former leader, Jackie Corbridge, was released from that calling and is now the new Relief Society President in the Dayton Ward.