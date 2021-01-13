Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
Franklin City Hall was the chosen spot for the marriage of Collin Lowe and Domitilia McKuin. Mayor Todd Hawkes legally tied the knot for the couple with their COVID-safe party of 10 to bring in the New Year on Jan. 2. Lowe is the son of David and Shelley Lowe of Franklin, and McKuin was formerly from Logan. The newly-weds both work at Caspers in Lewiston and will make their home at 150 North Third East in Franklin.
Franklin First Ward’s Bane Porter, son of Danny and Branae Porter, was finally baptized into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Jan. 2. Bane reported that he had seen other kids baptized, so he wasn’t nervous, just had to wait to be eight! Grandpa Porter gave one talk and Grandma Shaum gave the other, then Bane and his cousins sang together to complete the program. Congratulations!
The Ellen Wright Camp met Jan. 4, for activities at the Franklin Stake Center. Tax preparers, doctors’ appointments, work schedules and health issues reduced the attendees to five. But Linda Lund stepped in for the secretary, and Marcia Sorenson willingly shared her family collection of cast iron sad irons and two varieties of electric irons. Sharon Chase taught “Flow Gently, Sweet Afton” referring to a river in Scotland and based on a poem by Robert Burns. Then Chase shared the history of her ancestor William Albert Beebe, detailing his faithful calls to settle and resettle along the Utah frontier. A mouth-watering discussion followed Zelma Woodward’s lesson on pioneer cooking, with noteworthy holiday favorites from each member. The group meets the first Monday of each month and welcomes visitors or new members from the Franklin area.
Our condolences are extended to Keith Porter and his family at the recent passing of their wife and mother, Janice.
Winder/Banida
By THAYA GILMORE
Congratulations to Kyra and Spencer Lindhart of Winder who welcomed their fourth child into their family, a baby girl, Vera Deen Lindhart, weighing 8 pounds, 20 inches long, on Sat., Dec. 26, 2020. She joins a sister and two brothers.
Whitney
By THAYA GILMORE
A pleasant surprise came to Matthew Durrant, son of Russell and Janelle Durrant. He is one of the 2020 year’s recipients of the Boy Scouts of America National Outdoor Ethics Distinguished Service Award. The award is given to individuals who have provided leadership and service support of the outdoors ethics ‘Leave No Trace’ in the scouting program. Matthew, who was raised in Whitney, is an Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor of the Order of the Arrow recipient, was a Scout Master several times and worked for the Boy Scouts until 2020. He now lives in Salt Lake, Utah, where he is an adjunct music professor at the University of Utah, where he received a Ph.D. in Music Composition in 2019, reports Matthew’s father, Russell. “Matthew loved the scouting program. He likes to mountain climb, is a photographer and is a well-recognized composer. He got really involved with conservation of the outdoors and has been prominently involved with those people who support it,” said Russell.
Cub River
By THAYA GILMORE
Congratulations to Hazel Hull, daughter of Blake and Valerie Hull, who was baptized on Sat., Jan. 2, 2021, in the Franklin stake center with her family witnessing this special ordinance, reported Michele Foster, Cub River Primary President.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
Congratulations to two 8-year-olds, Gavin Seamons, son of Tad and Sheena Seamons, and Kira Lyn Shurtliff, daughter of SuniLynn Shurtliff, who were baptized in the Preston South Stake Center on Dec. 5, 2020, reported Rikki Steward, Weston 1st Ward Primary President.
Condolences to the family of Helen Greene who passed away Dec. 17, 2020. Helen lived in Weston where she raised her family. A funeral was held on Dec. 21 and interment was in the Weston Cemetery.
Linrose
By THAYA GILMORE
Welcome home to Alexandra (Allie) Jensen, daughter of Johnathan and Lynette Jensen, who returned home from serving a mission in the North Carolina Charlotte Mission on Dec. 17, 2020. She spoke in the Linrose Ward on Sun., Dec. 27, 2020. She plans to continue her studies in English at Utah State University. She has three semesters left to accomplish it.
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
Congratulations to Justie Jensen, daughter of Dustin and Jessica Jensen, on her marriage to AJ Stevens, son of Steve and Jamie Stevens, on Sept. 19.
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
Many thanks to my missionary grandson, Elder Matthew Ballif, for a human interest story for me to share in this column. Apparently, no-one else did anything or went anywhere newsworthy this past week.
Matthew is serving in the Tampa Florida LDS mission, awaiting a visa so he can fly out to Australia where his original mission call was. The missionaries were given approval from their mission president to use “sidewalk art” to tell the story of the Plan of Salvation. So, a quick stop at the local WalMart and they had purchased colored chalk, located a local sidewalk, and suddenly a beautiful rendition of the Plan of Salvation was drawn on the sidewalk. A work of art…..I actually saw a picture of it.
A little while later a telephone call from Tampa’s finest invited the three missionaries to stop by the precinct for a “little chat.” Having no idea they had broken the law, the missionaries discovered the men in blue were ready to serve them “papers” which was not what they wanted for lunch. Of course, they were allowed “one phone call” which went to their mission president. Thank goodness he answered! These Elders and their mission president didn’t realize it was against the law to draw on a sidewalk. WHAT? Doesn’t anyone play hopscotch down there? Give it a day and the rain will wash it away.
Well, everything got straightened out and the missionaries left the precinct with shaky hands. Needless to say, they had an interesting journal entry for their books that night. Corliss and Vince Whitehead could relate to that story. Ask them sometime!
2021 is beginning to look a lot like 2020 if you are living in Washington D.C. so we need something fun to read about. “Oh the weather outside is frightful and our joints are not delightful. Since it’s got so dang cold, We feel old, we feel old, we feel old!"
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Wayne and Jackie Olsen traveled a family route following the holidays as they delivered a book of family records and pictures to their children who live in Cache Valley.
Candy Longhurst and daughter, Emily, welcomed family home during the holidays. Spencer and Tiffany Wheeler and son, Hudson, came down from Parma. McKinley Longhurst was home from studies at Idaho State. Justin and Cynthia and little EllieBea drove up from Logan, Jake and Holly and Alice from Smithfield. It was a house filled with fun and laughter.
Paul and Terrie McKay had everyone home for a few days. Cody and Kevyn came from Queen Creek, AZ, and Morgan and Eli Curtis and Andy McKay from Logan. It was great just doing family "stuff" and the highlight was getting to go for a ride with Grandpa Layne Erickson in the snowcat.
A new baby is reason for celebration in Mink Creek. This one is the son of Jesse and Annavelyn Wilcox and was born in October. He was blessed and christened this weekend in the Mink Creek Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and given the name of Desmond Blane Malate Wilcox. Jesse’s siblings gathered for the occasion: Jeff and Elise Hardy and family of North Ogden, Ami and Tom Fenton of Tooele, UT, Brigham and Jennipher Wilcox and children from Idaho Falls, and MaKenzie and Tyson Gunter and their two youngsters from Arimo. Fraternal grandparents are Eldon and Danita Wilcox. Jesse and Annavelynn spent the holidays in Arizona with Annavelyn’s sister, Haydee Moore in the Phoenix area.