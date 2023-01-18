Clifton/Dayton
Condolences go to the Gene Porter family of the Clifton 2nd Ward. Gene passed away just before Christmas and his funeral was on December 28th. He will be really missed in Clifton. Gene used to work for us milking our cows and he was a hard worker.
Condolences also to Teresa and Dennis Wood on the passing December 26th of Teresa’s father Milton Patterson who was 95 years old. His funeral will be on January 2nd. “Gramps” Milton and his wife Elaine have been living with Teresa and Dennis for a couple of years.
Ben Ward, son of Jill and Larry Ward of the Oxford Ward has received a LDS mission call for a service mission in the Provo, Utah area. Congratulations to Ben!
The Oxford Ward Young Men and Young Women went on a journey December 27th with their leaders to visit some temples, see some Christmas lights, and eat.
The school kids have had a variety of weather conditions on their Christmas break beginning with EXTREMELY COLD temperatures, lots of snow, rain to help melt the snow, and now ice rinks on every driveway and parking lot.
Kent and Judy Howell from the Clifton 1st Ward recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Judy said that their kids arranged to rent the Worm Creek Theater, show family movies, eat treats, and they had a wonderful time.
The three westside wards, Clifton 1st, Clifton 2nd, and Oxford, held their Christmas Cantata’s on Sunday December 25th. There were many in attendance at these meetings celebrating the birth of our Savior Jesus Christ.
Winder/Banida
The towns people has been designing and decorating their houses and land for the holidays, some competing for the annual Winder Wonderland house display contest for awards and prizes. The Kick-Off for the event was on Saturday, December 10, at the city park around a bonfire. Residents drank hot chocolate and cast their vote on their choice of the best lighted house. Winners were announced at the Ward Christmas party on Thursday, December 15.
First Place: James and Jamie Gregersen. They received a skill saw from Industrial Tools and Supply, lights from Bomgaars, hats and knifes from John Deere and gift certificates from Stokes Market Place. Second Place: Nate and Brandi Skeen. They received lights from Bomgaars, toys from John Deere and light holders and supplies from South Fork Hardware, and coupons from the Drink Shack. Third Place: Kati Talbot. She received hats from John Deere, decorations from Valley Implement, extension cord from Bomgaars, lights from South Fork Hardware, and coupons from Big J’s.
Whitney/Valley View
Under the direction of the Bishopric and the different auxiliaries with an assignment, the Whitney Ward at their Christmas party on Wednesday, December 21, by individuals and groups on the stage portrayed five scenes leading up to the birth of Jesus posing in a still life picture of Samuel, the Lamanite, angels, shepherds, Mary and Joseph on the road to Bethlehem, and the babe in the manger while a narrator told of each event. Christmas musical songs were performed by an Elders Quorum quartet, the Relief Society sisters sang, a duet was sung with guitar accompaniment, solos by a violin and cello, and the Primary sang. The Young Women organization decorated the tables with paper ornaments, glittered trees and lights were strung in the gym. Dinner included beef brisket, cheesy potato casserole, green salad, rolls, and cake.
Mapleton
The combined Young Women had a Christmas service project commemorating the Nativity scene through the 12 Days of Christmas.
Zan Bowles, a ward member, read a Christmas story to the girls for another activity with cookies for refreshments.
Weston
The Lone Rock Daughters of Utah Pioneers had their monthly DUP meeting at the church on Friday, December 9. DUP Captain, Julie Waldron, gave the lesson “Martin’s Cove Fort Guard House” relating the circumstances about a rescue crew that stayed behind in Wyoming with belongings of the pioneers to guard. Amy Bosworth played the violin and they had a gift exchange. They had their Christmas luncheon serving the 8 members chili, baked potatoes and cookies.
The Weston 2nd Ward Relief Society had their December activity on Thursday, December 1. Vera Campbell demonstrated how to make candy and helped the sisters make candy who then took the candy to share with their ministering sisters.
Cub River
The Canyon Book Club met on Wednesday, December 14, at Mary Lucrini’s house for a book exchange. Each member brings a book wrapped in festive paper and they played the steal the present game to exchange the books with each other. The books are all different, whatever the member chooses. They are all a surprise to the recipients. They can only steal three times. The visiting and refreshments were enjoyed by the 6 members who attended. They had veggie tray, crackers and cheeses, chocolate cake, carrot cakes, candy and eggnog.
Franklin
Activity Day girls made gingerbread houses out of Pop Tarts, marshmallows, licorice, frosting, jelly beans, and candy Dots, on Friday, December 16.
The Franklin 3rd Ward, the combined Young Women wore pajamas and watched a Spiritual Christmas movie, on Tuesday, December 20.
The Franklin 3rd Ward, Tuesday, December 13, Combined Young Men and Young Women went caroling on a flatbed truck.
Riverdale
The quilting class for the Riverdale 1st ward was under the instruction of Emma Jean Moosman.
Some Riverdale residents joined with the Mink Creek community in a night of skiing at the Beaver Ski Resort. This activity lends itself well to sharing time with neighbors.
It was announced that two young men of Riverdale would receive the Melchizedek Priesthood in the recent stake conference of the Preston North Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They are William Hamblin, son of Michael and Haley Hamblin, and Ayden Reynolds, son of Riley and Kelly Reynolds.
Mink Creek
The year 2023 started off with Mink Creek’s annual Ski Party for the community held at the Beaver Ski Resort in Logan Canyon. Invitations were out for friends to join us. Many of our residents took their first trip on skis while participating in the family event year after year. There were children just getting their first taste of the sport, along with veterans who had been skiing for 60 years. Those attending were encouraged to bring some sort of treat to share at the lodge in a potluck type of “snacks to supply the energy” refreshment. About 150 people took to the slopes for that night of January 6{sup}th{/sup}. Lots of fun, laughter and wetness! Snowboarders were welcome, but most choose skis. It is the sort of evening where some come just to sit and visit while observing the action from the lodge windows.
We are missing Judy Clark who moved last year to an apartment in Preston. After her initial departure she spent some weeks staying with children and grandchildren, here and there. Now she is back in Preston, enjoying being closer to family with less outdoor chores than her Mink Creek home required. With this winter of heavy snow, not having to shovel her walks has to be a plus.
Jeff and Kaylene Hill and some of their family were in Mink Creek for a few days to enjoy the slopes for sledding and all winter fun at the Keller farm. Kaylene is the daughter of Vernon Keller, and the family still considers Mink Creek part of their home life. The Hills live in Taylorsville, UT.
These storms that are rolling through with regularity are welcome for the most part. They are bringing needed moisture back to our water sources as well as the thirsty earth. They also bring difficulties. The roof of one shed in the neighborhood has crumpled under the weight. Driveways are quick to fill and hard to empty. Wildlife are challenged for food that might be a foot below the snow crust. They also find forage on ornamental shrubs around the houses, or give the fall leaves left on orchard trees a thorough trimming.
