Clifton/Dayton
By CAROLYN SMART
Welcome back home to Sister Rylee Beckstead, daughter of Wayne and Jane of the Oxford Ward. She has been serving a service mission in the Cache North area for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Last week I mentioned four cars stuck in the snow on our driveway. Well, this week’s saga was the back door of our car being frozen, not shut but open. My husband found a bungee cord and “tied” the back doors together in order to keep them shut. My brother, who lives in Gilbert Arizona, has offered us a room in his beautiful home, WITH a swimming pool, for the winter. I think this snow and ice is a “sign”……..can’t convince my better half of that, however. Do I need another reason? Here goes………a large mountain lion has been spotted a mile north of my home. Tall as a human! Good thing that I basically stay home with the door locked!
This has been Daughte rs of Utah Pioneers camp meetings week in Oxford, Clifton, and Dayton. The Cedar Tree camp met on a cold and frosty morning at the home of Jean Malouf on January 10th. Those in attendance were Brenda Porter, Sandi Van De Riet, Sue Beckstead, Debra Miles, Sally Jones, and Jean Malouf. The lesson was from the April 1991 Ensign Magazine by President Gordon B. Hinckley. It was on the rescue of the pioneer handcart companies. President Hinckley said that we need to rescue people in our day, also, from the problems of this time.
The Harold B. Lee DUP camp met at the home of Carol Beutler in Dayton on January 10th. 15 ladies took over her living room. Those there that day were Dawn Taylor, a new member, Dawn’s daughter Danelle, Pam Thornock, Carolyn Smart, Carol Beutler, Edna Fuller, Nola Garner, Dru Westover, Elizabeth Christesen, DeAnn Bingham, a new member, Trenna Gailey, a new member, Lisa Sears, Carol Mumford, Teresa Wood, and Peggy Christensen. A lesson titled “After the Rescue” was given by Carol Mumford and Lisa Sears. Teresa Wood gave a pioneer history on Jane Hanks James. Refreshments were served.
January is now half over!!!!! We can do this!
Franklin
By JEANNE SMITH
After receiving word that the Senior Center meals on wheels program will be suspended temporarily due to Covid, all hands were on deck making sure our loved ones have enough food for their needs. Thanks to family and friends we will make sure they have plenty of meals. We all love and appreciate the services provided by the Senior Center.
Dakota and Kylee Atkinson welcomed their first baby boy to the family. Gibson Shawn Atkinson was welcomed home by his parents and three sisters, Araeli, Adelaide, and Andi. Gibson will not lack for hugs and kisses with all those sisters! Proud grandparents are Shawn and Tyona Atkinson and great-grandmother Lois Atkinson.
The Franklin 1st Ward Young Women group had a fun night welcoming in the newest members, Harley West, Audri Murphy and Macklee Bowcut. The new girls were introduced, many other girls advanced to the next class and a fun Q & A game was played between the girls, YW leaders and the Bishopric. After the games the girls entertained everyone with a beautiful song “Peace In Christ.” The night ended with delicious refreshments.
Winder/Banida
By THAYA GILMORE
The Deacons Quorum boys gained new Deacons this month. During the month of December the boys helped people hang their Christmas lights. They also assisted with cutting wood for members in the ward, reported Ben Cox, Deacons Quorum Advisor and Mike Williams, Deacons Specailist.
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
In preparation for the Franklin Stake Young Women Conference in February, the 14 girls and their leaders did a paint by number activity, Tues. Jan. 11, at the church building led by Julie Johnson, Stake Young Women’s Secretary. “We each painted a page with a Q-Tip that we dipped in the craft paint. When all of the wards have finished their page, they will be put together for a larger painting to go with the theme for the youth this year “Trust In The Lord With All Your Heart” to be displayed at the conference,” said Marie Knapp, Young Women’s President. They had fresh fruit and brownies for refreshments.
The combined Young Men did a service project for their activity Tues., Jan. 11, where they laid sand on a steep driveway for a ward member so she could get up and down her hill. Afterwards, they went to the church building and played basketball.
Cub River
By THAYA GILMORE
The Spring Creek Daughters of the Utah Pioneers gathered at the home of Joy Ball, in Preston, on Mon., Jan. 10. Joy left up her delightful collection of Santa Clauses and Christmas tree placed by the gas fireplace that added to the festive and warm atmosphere in her home fending off the freezing temperature outside. Pauline Keller, DUP Captain welcomed and conducted the meeting. The spiritual thought and prayer were given by Chaplain Sharlene Turner. Melanie Keller, Parliamentarian, led the Pledge of Allegiance and gave a quote about liberty and freedom. The history of her great-great-grandfather, Jens Christian Sorenson Frost who emigrated from Denmark to Utah in a handcart company, was given by Carma Lee. An artifact was shared by Julie Sturn of a large ceramic pan and bowl made in 1877 by William Samuel Fjelsted for his daughter Mattie Fjelsted Lewis that was donated to the DUP Museum. Beverly Smith gave the lesson “After The Rescue” sharing stories about pioneer families who survived in the Martin and Willie Handcart Companies. When Beverly told about the rationing of the flour each day, she had prepared a see-through baggie full of the ounces of flour so that the DUP members could see how much 10 ounces of flour was for men, 9 ounces of flour for women, six ounces of flour for children, and three ounces of flour for infants. She said that some pioneers recorded that they put water in the flour and ate it like a porridge, others made an ash cake or a Lumpy Dick out of it. The flour soon ran out and had nothing to eat until the Rescuers came. Pumpkin pie, M&M’s in a cup, and a variety of soda pop was served to the 12 members and one visitor.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
Patriarch Kurt Kotter of the Preston South Stake gave a talk on Patriarchal Blessings at the combined Young Men and Young Women of the Weston 1st Ward on Tues., Jan. 11. Patriarch Kotter counseled the youth to read their blessing often. “You don’t have to be perfect, just do your best, he said,” reported Jennifer Roberts, 1st Counselor in the Young Women’s Presidency. They had doughnuts and chocolate milk for refreshments.
Fairview
By THAYA GILMORE
The middle group, ages 14-16, of the Young Women’s made Hot Cocoa Bombs for their activity, held on Tues., Jan. 11. LoraJean Gudmundsen, 1st Counselor in the Fairview 1st Ward, Young Women’s Presidency explains. “Create a hollow chocolate ball by pouring hot chocolate into a mold. Put powdered hot chocolate mix and small marshmellows into the mold. Put together the two chocolate halves sealing them with melted hot chocolate. Put the chocolate bomb into a cup and pour boiling water or milk over the bomb. The bomb (the size of a tennis ball) will float to the top, explode/dissolve/melt in the cup/mug ready to drink.”
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
The youth in the Riverdale 1st Ward had a Young Men/Young Women combined activity on Tues., Jan. 4, to plan their combined activities for the year.
The Teacher’s Quorum had five new young men come into their Quorum from the Deacon’s Quorum and five young men moved up from the Teacher’s Quorum to the Priests Quorum. For the month of January all Quorums will be reorganizing and have planning meetings.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Lana and Ivan McCracken have had Tabitha (Tibby) Taylor, Lana’s granddaughter, visiting for some winter days. Her home is in Woods Cross, UT, but she loves the independent visit in Idaho. Her mother is Tamera Baird Taylor.
Nicole and Nathan Denney and their little girl of Rexburg have been down for some home time with Nicole’s parents, Kent and Tammy Beardall. They are happy to announce that Nicole has qualified for the BYU/Idaho nursing program for her future studies.
When a person lives in Arizona, coming to Idaho is a good excuse to go skiing. That was the case for Drew Erickson and his children, Conner, Spencer and Paige, when they spent some time with his parents, Bob and Claudia Erickson. The family took to the slopes of the Cherry Peak Resort and even though it was a snowy and blustery day, it was a winter dream fulfilled. The young Erickson family lives in Tempe.
Mack and Roxy DeVries and their three kids, Mieke, Addy and Kayson, enjoyed the lights and holiday scenery of Salt Lake City. The Hogle Zoo in the winter is a different experience than that of summer, but still fun to see the animals in a chilled surrounding. Closer to home they took some wagon rides with Hydeaway and their horses near Preston.
The Syringa Camp of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers held their January meeting at the Mink Creek church house of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The winter roads and an accessible parking lot made this the best location. The Captain of this camp is Mary Ann Jepsen and the homes of members cover miles from Mink Creek to Preston. Most of them have some tie to this community. A lesson on the rescue of handcart pioneers was given by Lorraine Christensen. Mary Ann shared her personal history of ancestor Mary Ann Weston Maughan. The ladies shared some of their own heritage during a light luncheon.
We were hit with an early chinook with much melting and dripping during early January. Now the snow piles from plowing driveways and roads look dirty and grubby and icy surfaces abound in every home yard. It makes for treacherous footing.