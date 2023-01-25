The Franklin Outreach Story Time for the Preschool-aged and younger children resumed meeting after the holidays on Tuesdays at the Franklin City Building. On January 17, they read the pop-up book “Snowman at Night,” “Sneezy The Snowman,” and “Snowmen All Year.” For the craft, they drew a snowman on white paper and decorated it with markers, pipe cleaners, pom-poms and stickers. On January 24, for the theme “Taking Care of Yourself” they read a book about feelings “In My Heart” by Jo Witek, “Friends” by Eric Carle, and “Little Bear Brushes His Teeth,” by Jutta Langreuter and Vera Sobat. The craft was making a ”hug” for yourself or for another person that could be given to or mailed.
The “hug” was made out of paper that the child copied around each of their hands that they covered with designs with colored markers and attached a colored string to each hand that could be tied around the body for a hug.
Condolences to the Wayne Marler family. Wayne passed away January 11 at his home after fighting cancer. He was well-known for his teaching career at the Logan Institute of Religion. His funeral was held on January 23 at the Franklin Ward chapel and buried at the Franklin Cemetery.
Our heart-felt sympathy goes out to the family of Pauline Keller who passed away on January 7. Pauline was the Spring Creek Daughters of the Utah Pioneers Camp Captain for over 5 years who officiated each meeting with professional protocol, and a caring, listening and loving heart. Her funeral was held in the Cub River Chapel January 14. She is buried in the Logan Cemetery.
The Lunch Bunch of Riverdale 1st gathered at Tattles restaurant on the 13th. No one was disappointed in the new offerings that were on the menu.
The Relief Society of Riverdale 2nd ward started off their year with an activity entitled, New Year, New You. Hey had a guest speaker presenting ideas to strengthn the mind, body and spirit as the new year begins. Following the speaker was a time of exercise instruction. Those participating were encouraged to wear their “comfy exercise” clothing.
Andrew Iverson, the son of Kurt and Margret Iverson, is announcing his recent engagement to Annalise Brady. Their scheduled wedding day is March 31.
Shawn and Callie Beardall and their five children were here for a memory celebration over in Bear Lake with Callie’s family. These Beardalls live in Spanish Fork, UT. After the fun with the Rigby clan in Montpelier they came to Mink Creek to enjoy the snowy slopes near the home of Kent and Tammy Beardall, Shawn’s parents. They had a great time in spite of a few bruises, and love how convenient it is to have a great hill in the back yard at their grandparents home.
The inches of snow are piling up in our canyons and the weekends are full of those who enjoy the sport. The parking lots up Strawberry Canyon and Birch Creek are full of vehicles and people dressed in appropriate gear for at least 3 days each weekend.
The Young Women organization enjoys making and delivering soup and treats to various families in the community. This time it was to the their leaders who had recently been released: Jody Rasmussen, Amy Baldwin, and Lacey Christensen, as an expression of love and appreciation for all the experiences they had shared together. Clara Jones was in charge of this evening and six girls participated.
There has been some more cougar activity around here. This sighting was in the Birch Creek area, but it could be most anywhere. Even close to Highway 36 and more traffic seems to be available to the big cats on the prowl.
A sweet lady who lived in Clifton for many years, Sharon Naylor, has passed away recently. We loved Sharon and her late husband Bruce. They used to get together with Clifton friends and go on trips on their motorcycles. Sharon later moved to Preston where the good people there could enjoy her also. Sympathies to her family. She will be missed.
Congratulations to Sister Madalyn Barzee on her LDS mission call to the Brazil Campinas Mission. Madalyn is the daughter of Spencer and Sherri Barzee from the Clifton 2nd Ward.
Our granddaughter, Annalyn, reported that her Dayton Ward activity-days group set goals for their weekly activity. What a good idea! My main goal is to survive the cold and snow of winter.
Wayne and I are excited to finally announce that we are great-grandparents for the first time to a sweet baby boy named Jace. His parents are our first grandchild Whitnee and her husband Tommy Kelsey who live in Salt Lake.
A new year and a new plea for things to put in this column. That means you, too, Dayton residents. I hear of those west-siders who have gone on trips……please share so the rest of us can covet all of the warm places you have visited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.