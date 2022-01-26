Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
The Activity Day girls, ages 8 to 11 years old, met on Fri., Jan. 14, for a puzzle, planning, and popcorn activity. They put together puzzles and talked about what they would like to do for the rest of the year, reported Cory Nelson, Activity Day Leader.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
The Lone Rock Daughters of Utah Pioneers met on Fri., Jan. 14, at the Weston church, reported Julie Waldron, Captain, who welcomed the 8 members. Carma Jean, Chaplain gave a message and prayer. The Pledge of Allegiance and a message was given by Beverly Daley. The history was given by Julie Waldron on Charles Merrill, who died in Nebraska on the prairie. The lesson “They Came On Their Own” was given by Jennifer Roberts. The Camp received a card of thanks from the International DUP for their monetary contribution in remembrance of one of the Lone Rock Daughters of Utah Pioneers Camp founding members, Rowleen Thomas, who passed away in 2021.
Fairview
By THAYA GILMORE
Mary Jo Roberts, Secretary of the Sara Mar Daughters of Utah Pioneers, reported that they met at the Fairview Church on Thurs., Jan. 13. Marsha Inglet gave the lesson on the trials before and after the rescue of the Martin and Willie Handcart Companies. A history was given by Patty Moses about Marshall Franklin Allen and she described several ways as to how you can find your ancestors. The Artifact shared by Joyce Smoot was of a large pan and ceramic bowl made in 1877. The 8 members present enjoyed homemade bread and apricot jam made by Katie Golightly.
Winder/Banida
By THAYA GILMORE
Congratulations to Oakley Ransom and Carson Schuman on their marriage in the Logan Temple on Sat., Jan. 8. A reception was held in Preston on the same evening. Oakley’s parents are Richard and Colette Ransom of Banida. Carson’s parents are Layne and Cami Schuman of Malta, Idaho. An open house was held in their honor on Sat., Jan. 15, in Malta. The couple reside in Logan where they are both students at Utah State University.
Whitney/Valley View
By THAYA GILMORE
Robert and Patsy Shipley, teachers for the English Connect Program, met with Spanish-speaking individuals for their first class on Wed., Jan. 19, and a second class on Sun., Jan. 23, at the Whitney church teaching English to Spanish people. They were assisted by full-time Spanish-speaking missionaries, Elder Miller and Elder Bellingham. Anyone who wants to learn English is invited to attend the classes.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
It is basketball season among the youth of the Preston North Stake wards of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day-Saints. The Mink Creek boys are playing with the youth of Riverdale 1st and Riverdale 2nd wards, combining so that we all have sufficient number to make a team and enjoy the fun. Brandon Stephenson of the Riverdale 1st ward is coaching this bunch.
We have another sporting event in Mink Creek. Each Wednesday evening the community residents are invited to gather at the LDS Rec Hall for games of pickleball. The invite is for all, beginners and experts, with the first part of the time spent on getting acquainted with the game before the heavy competition and skills begin. The duo behind this fun night are Brittnee Phillips and her mother Jonia Jackson. They claim that a little exercise is good for the soul and are committed to proving that claim. Spectators are invited as well, cheering while visiting.
The family of Laural and Jody Janke, now living in Rexburg, ID, came down for a few days of sledding on the Mink Creek slopes and remembering their years of living here. Jody is still employed by Rocky Mountain Power and was transferred to Rexburg a few months ago. The famiy is pleased to be back in Idaho.
January arrived and with it the anticipation of the annual Mink Creek Ward ski night at Beaver Resort up Logan Canyon. It has been a highlight of our winter activities over many years. The event took place on January 7, a Friday night that began officially at 5 p.m. All ages are welcome and some who are now grandparents had their first skiing experience as a child at the Ward Ski Night. This year it was reported that Royce Christensen was the oldest skier on the hill and Timber Christensen was the youngest, at seven years. These two do not belong to the same immediate family although their roots are connected genealogically.
VeyAnn Colvin is staying in Mink Creek with her grandparents, JoAnn and Drew Ford, while she is in between semesters at BYU/I in Rexburg, ID. Her home is in Iowa. The Fords have just welcomed a new great-grandson. He was born to Jay and Elle Sievers, of Rockland, ID.
Clifton/Dayton
By CAROLYN SMART
The three Clifton wards held their Ward Conferences on Sunday January 16th. We were well-taught by our stake leaders. It was beautiful weather that day, and the ice on the parking lots and sidewalks at the church from the week before had miraculously disappeared.
The week before, the Clifton Lunch Bunch had gathered at Papa Jay’s for visiting and lunch. Those attending that day were Nola Garner, Sally Jones, Brenda Porter, Debra Miles, and Dolletta Roberts. Lunch Bunch is currently held on the first Monday of each month at 12:00 at Papa Jay’s. Everyone is invited to join the ladies.
Writing a weekly column can be an interesting (?) experience. I do appreciate the rare times when my phone rings with information about somebody doing something around here. My daughter tells me that no one is going anywhere and no one can afford to go shopping anymore. Also, Covid seems to be making its presence known once again in the area. Stay well, everyone!!
Our “Smart” family got together on Sunday the 23rd for our winter party. We celebrated my mother, Betty Kelly’s 100th birthday. She has been gone for over 50 years.
Just a reminder that I would love to hear from those of you who live in Oxford, Clifton, and Dayton. I am beginning to think that all of you live lives as boring as I do!! 208-747-3556 or 208-909-9341.