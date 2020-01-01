Dayton
By THAYA GILMORE
The Dayton Ward held their last Cub Scout Pack Meeting on Dec. 19. They had a Cub Scout Jeopardy Game on the large TV. Scouts from each level were placed on each team for representation from each pack. The game was exciting as Scouts tried to recall possible questions for the answers revealed. Categories include History, Uniform, Ranks, Pack Meetings and Oath/Law. After the activity, the last Arrow of Light was awarded to Braxton Grimm. He received: Arrow of Light Rank Patch, Arrow of Light Parent Pin, Building a Better World, Cast Iron Chef Adventure, Duty to God in Action Adventure, and Scouting Adventure. Flashlights with wood medallions “Light up the World,” “You are part of History,” and “Remember2019” were attached to the flashlight were given out to each scout, reported Cubmaster Dawn Taylor.
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
The Young Women in the Mapleton Ward went to Salt Lake City, Utah, to help serve food at the Gail Miller Resource Center on Dec. 6. That night they visited the Joseph Smith Memorial Building and went to Temple Square to see the Christmas lights.
The Mapleton Ward held their ward Christmas dinner hosted by the Primary organization. They served ham, potatoes, rolls, salads, brownies and cookies. For the program the Primary children sang and Santa made an appearance much to the delight of the children.
Whitney
By THAYA GILMORE
The Valley View Branch of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hosted an annual Christmas dinner held in Whitney with the Whitney Ward. They had fried chicken, turkey, tamales, rice, potatoes, salads, cookies, cake, and panetone (a holiday fruit sweet bread). A talent show followed the dinner consisting of Laura Silva, a Primary age girl, playing the violin along with Jim Allen on his clarinet playing traditional Christmas songs, Abby Erickson and daughter played a piano duet, Stacy Barton played a solo on the bassoon, and two sons of Carlos and Carmelia Rengifo each played Christmas sons on the piano. Santa came and brought the children a bag of candy and Clementine oranges. There was a drawing for prizes from Camp Chef, such as burners and grills. The evening ended with a dance to Latin music played by a DJ in the branch. “The dinner was well-attended with over 140 people there,” reports Shannon Crowther Relief Society President.
Linda and Japen Hollist and family of the Whitney Ward drove to Nauvoo, Illinois, to accompany their newly-married daughter, Talia Hollist Petrie, and her husband, Evan Petrie, to the Nauvoo Temple after Christmas on Dec. 28. A reception will be held at Cedar Hills in January.
Banida/Winder
By THAYA GILMORE
Jonna Clement, Relief Society President reminds all who are interested in their humanitarian project assembling “Days for Girls” hygiene kits for girls in Africa are invited to come at the Winder Ward building to help assemble the kits beginning in January, on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., plus doing projects from quilts, back to school kits, or new born kits.
Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
The beginning of a new year can herald in new opportunities, challenges, and changes. One of the new changes affects the young men in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the relationships with the scouting program. In preparation for that, many of the young men in Franklin have been pushing to complete their Eagle requirements under the old program. In Franklin First Ward, Thomas Crossgrove, son of Steve and Julie Crossgrove, is done. Houston Hokanson, son of Sean and Tyree Hokanson completed everything just under the 2019 deadline, along with another Crossgrove son, Matthew, who is also close.
Franklin Second Ward can brag about Yantzen Hobbs, son of Sharon and Ken Hobbs, Caite Priestley, son of Dave and Amy Priestley, and Javen Chatterton, son of Kyle and Emily Chatterton, who all received their Eagles this past fall. Scoutmaster Bill Provence added, “A handful of the boys will join the Preston troop and have their awards by summer.”
Cameron Hobbs, son of Jen and Troy Hobbs, Zach Fuller, son of Lyle and Valicia Fuller, and Emery Thorson, son of Eric and Camie Thorson, have finished their Eagle requirements. Congratulations to all of these young men and commendations for their efforts in acquiring this final scouting accomplishment!
Correction: The Franklin article on Dec. 25 reported that Corey Wood suffered a broken hip in an ATV accident. It was actually Corey’s husband Kyle Wood who had the accident.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
The Syringa Camp of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers took a little different approach for their monthly meeting for December. Eight members assembled in Richmond, UT, at LD’s Restaurant for the lunch of their choice, enjoyed a historical lesson and shared friendship time.
We have the big cats, cougars, visiting our yards and fields, here and there throughout the community. Those large paw prints left in the snow raise our awareness of how the creatures accept our presence. It is one thing to own a house cat or two to help keep down the vole population, it is quite another when these big felines come in close. The first is a comfort, the second more of a threat.
The coming marriage of Celina Crosland and Jesse Grosebeck, a son of David and Jennifer Groesbeck of Worland, WY, was celebrated in a reception at the Mink Creek LDS recreation hall on Dec 20. The following day her siblings and her parents, Robert and Phee Crosland, traveled to Rexburg, ID, where the couple were married in the Rexburg Temple of he Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. That evening their family gathered at the home of another Crosland daughter, Malia and Jason Kunde in Rigby, ID, for a Christmas party.
Wynn and Cecelie Costley hosted a Christmas morning breakfast, aimed at community residents who would not have family close by on this winter day. It was a potluck affair, resulting in the offering of: a potato breakfast casserole, bacon, banana bread, a french toast casserole, a pull-apart loaf, coffeecake, grapes, ham, and peach cobbler, with beverages of choice, milk, orange juice, and cocoa.
Regardless of the chilly temperatures there are homes under construction here in Mink Creek. Hansen Hall appears finished on the exterior and the Hansen family has added an outbuilding. It is not quite a barn, neither is it just a shed, a ‘storage’ unit will suffice for description. Things are looking good. The progress of the Dean and Michelle Wilde home on the brow of cemetery hill is steady. The loop of Valley View drive has several houses in various levels of completion. Just across the lower boundary of Mink Creek another home is going up in the Narrows Estates of Riverdale.