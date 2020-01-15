Clifton
BY CAROLYN SMART
Welcome to our community, Michael and Shantae Hartvigsen and daughter Jennylyn. This family has moved to Oxford and we are pleased to have them as neighbors.
Best wishes to Cierra Headworth from the Clifton 1st Ward as she departs for the Philadelphia Pennsylvania Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Best wishes also to Hesston Geddes from the Clifton 2nd Ward as he departs Jan. 15, to the Brazil Santos Mission.
Congratulations to the 16 new Eagle Scouts from the Clifton 1st Ward who received their awards at a recent Court of Honor. Amazing! The Clifton 2nd Ward will also be honoring about 11 new Eagle Scouts at a Court of Honor on January 26.
With the new way that the Young Men in the Aaronic Priesthood are now advancing in their various quorums in the LDS Church, each ward will now have several new Deacons, Teachers, and Priests to ordain and set apart in January of the New Year. The following are the newest Deacons in the Clifton 2nd Ward: Pryce Anger, Collin Hatch, Tanner Henderson, Gage Kidman, Brytan Marble, Michael Smart, Dillon Sant, Michael Roberts, Carter Peterson, and Garrett Moyle.
The newest Teachers in the Clifton 2nd Ward Aaronic Priesthood are: Jarrett Anger, Logan Leavitt, Parker Moser, Gavin Peterson, Abram Mumford, and McKay Peterson.
The newest Priests in the Clifton 2nd Ward Aaronic Priesthood are: Drake Buttars, Joey Hansen, Parker Henderson, Tige Roberts, and Fielding Mumford.
January 2020 is now half over ... only nine and a half weeks remaining until Spring!!! We can do this!
Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
Two glorious weeks of freedom from school – what a great winter gift for the holidays! So what did the kids in Franklin spend their time doing to fill the last fleeting days of 2019? Sutten Hokanson, 11, crammed a lot of activities into his break – from deer hunting with his dad, Sean, and brother, Houston, to sledding, to building a robot, to snowboarding at Cherry Peak with Sean Crossgrove, to driving snow machines, to celebrating with family at Grandma’s house in Lewisville.
Kinnley Robertson, 9, enjoyed the time with cousins clearing the ice on the pond, and being pulled behind the snow mobile on a sled. The daughter of Leo Everett and Alicia Robertson totally missed the New Year hour as she was watching Disney’s Togo and forgot to watch the clock!
Senior Collin Wing and his sister Jaylene spent most of the holiday working to make up for their trip to Texas over Thanksgiving. The whole Wess Dean family left on Dec. 17 and flew to Hawaii for 10 days. Children Tristie, Colby, Natalee, and Shannali worked all summer and saved their money to pay for their flights. Crowded airports, rain, and even a flood warning on Christmas Eve hampered some of their plans, but highlights included snorkeling and hiking the Napali coast on Kauai, leaving all the snow in Idaho.
December 27 found the youth from the Franklin Stake united with the two Preston Stakes for the annual New Years’ Eve Dance in the Preston North Stake Center. The evening went from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. with dancing, minute-to-win-it games, and hot french fries from Big J’s. According to Callie Kunz, Young Women Stake President, “There was a good turn-out and the kids had a great time.”
Monday, Jan. 6, was the first meeting for the Ellen Wright Camp of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. Sharon Chase shared her father’s old dictionary, 1945 edition, along with an old fashioned camera and a unique eye-wash glass. The ladies heard personal narration from the journal of Jean Rio Griffeth Baker Pearce, a pioneer ancestor of Linda Lund, who actually brought a piano across the plains and the ocean from England to Utah.
New official certificates of membership were presented to Karen Lowe, Marion Shumway, and Sharon Chase; additionally, Marcia Sorenson, Sharon Taylor, Debra Chatterton, and Sharon Durrant will also receive certificates. The recent passing of Elaine Dunkley, a life-long DUP camp member, was sadly shared. Zelma Woodward presented the lesson on the geological features of the Great Salt Lake, and Barbara Wright related the story of Lucy Ann Decker, the first polygamist wife of Brigham Young.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Cindy Hanson and Laura Cheney are back at home. They traveled to Israel in December with Laura’s family. It was a good time to soak up the sites of early Christianity, prior to the holiday rush.
We have been missing Richie Hurst. He purchased a home in Fairview, a little closer to Logan, his general place of employment. Makes perfect sense.
Jesse and Annavelyn Wilcox and Danita and Eldon Wilcox spent some of the holidays with MaKenzie and Tyson Gunter at their home in Pocatello. The main attraction was the two children of the Gunter family, with pure entertainment and activities.
Our community enjoyed its annual Ski Night at the Beaver Ski Resort up Logan Canyon just a few days after the new year arrived. It was a great way to start off the year with friends and family. At this event you don’t have to be an experienced skier to have a great time. Past residents, raised in this place have fond memories of this activity being the moment they first put on a pair of skis and began loving ‘Skiing the Beav.’ Snowboarders and even table-sitters have fun. There are potluck treats at the lodge and lots of visiting for those just observing.
Elizabeth Wallentine Greene has received the official document proclaiming her being awarded her Bachelor of Arts degree, emphasis on Special Education. She has been studying for this quite awhile, along with being the wife of Joshua Greene and mother of three small children. Now she can add teaching to the many roles she plays. Congratulations, Lizzy!
Snowy mountainsides, a beautiful moon, the coyote choir practices on a regular basis. Owls carry on midnight conversations. It is also a time that puts cougars on the prowl. Turkeys are congregating where they can find leftover grain or the few residents that put out snacks for their consumption.
Dayton
By THAYA GILMORE
The Dayton Ward hosted a “Linger Longer” social after church on Sunday, Dec. 29. Finger foods and snacks like cheese balls, crackers, veggies, cookies, popcorn balls, etc., were enjoyed by those who joined together after the Sunday block. Dawn Taylor who was released as the Cub Scout Cubmaster said, “It was very fun to visit with others attending. The best part of this activity to me was turning on the FamilyTree App and, even though I did not grow up in Idaho, discovering many distant cousins in the ward including our two full-time elders serving in the area. It was so cool and fun. I made up this quote referring to the app “Though distant they may be, they are still family.”
A quilting humanitarian project organized by Bobby Jones will be meeting twice a month for a “Sisters Connection.”
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
Weston 2nd Ward had their Ward Christmas party on Friday, Dec. 10. Santa visited the children and handed out a treat before the dinner started. Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, rolls, cake and brownies were served. There was a program with ward members singing duets and the congregation singing Christmas carols.
Chris Hodges, son of Karry and Debbie Hodges married McKenzie Griffiths, daughter of Andrew and Gina Griffiths on Saturday, Jan. 4, in Dayton.
Kelsey Chugg, daughter of Hal and Danelle Chugg of Weston, married Christian Elkins in the Logan Temple on Friday, Dec. 20. A reception was held in Lewiston.
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
The Mapleton Relief Society invited Cindy Mathews from the Language Center for Cache Valley in Logan, to come on Nov. 12, to explain how the Center helps immigrants learn English, by teaching them how to write and read and to use the computer. Cindy said there was a great need for volunteers.
On Thursday, January 9, the Relief Society had an activity, under the direction of Sharon Kirk from Petersboro, who brought materials and supplies for the women to make hygiene kits for girls in Africa for the program called “Days for Girls.” The women brought their sewing machines.
Clance Belnap, son of Blake and Amy Belnap returned home from the Washington Vancouver Mission, on Dec. 24. He spoke in church on Dec. 29.
Sarah Dransfield, daughter of Darin and Audrey Dransfield, also spoke in church on Sunday, Dec. 29 prior to her leaving to go on her mission to Winnipeg, Canada. She entered the Mission Training Center on January 7.
Doug Porter was released as Young Men’s President and sustained as Priest Quorum Advisor with Zan Bowles and Stuart Burbank as Activity Specialists; Teachers Quorum Advisor is Dustin Hartley with Mark Visser Activity Specialist; Deacon’s Quorum Advisor is Scott Lund with Spencer Erickson Activity Specialist. Bishop Doug Leffler is the Priest Quorum President with assistants Tanner Thayne and Dawson Leffler.
Cub River
By THAYA GILMORE
The Canyon Book Club will resume their meetings on Wednesday, January 22, at 7 p.m. at the home of Jenny Ray. The book to be read and discussed is “The Flip Side of Feminism” by Suzanne Venker and Phyllis Schlafly.
Banida/Winder
By THAYA GILMORE
The next meeting date for the humanitarian projects for the Winder Ward is on Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those people interested in the ward’s humanitarian project assembling “Days for Girls” hygiene kits for girls in Africa are invited to come to the Winder Ward building to help assemble the kits plus doing projects from quilts, back to school kits, or new-born kits.