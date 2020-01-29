Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Hawaii is a favorite place for lots of people. Recently several Mink Creek residents have enjoyed some of that Pacific sunshine and the relaxed atmosphere that somehow goes with the islands.
Jonia Carlson has just returned from some grandmother time with her son's family. The family of Kerry and Melinda Jepsen have gathered together in that warmth, even the older children. Kim and Wally Christensen are the most recent couple doing a round-trip ticket that lasted for days.
Karen and Layne Erickson with their daughter Terrie McKay, drove to Idaho Falls to participate in a family gathering when their grandson Kreighton Kunz, was ordained to the office of a deacon in the Chruch of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Kreighton is the son of Julie and Todd Kunz. The family of Bryan and Shannon Erickson, of Wellsville, UT, joined them for the occasion.
Jacob Stansworth, a son of Kaci Avery, was ordained to the office of a teacher in the Mink Creek LDS Ward.
David Seamons, son of Jeff and Jennifer Seamons, is part of the varsity wrestling team for Preston High. He currently weighs in at 152 pounds. The wrestling season keeps him and the family on the go. Recently he has been in tournaments in Boise and Farmington, UT.
Mink Creek's young men enjoyed an official snowmobile ride. Their leaders were Brett Rasmussen, Lin McKay, Stuart Ostler, and Bishop Paul McKay. Our community is right in the middle of snowmobile country so it was no big challenge to locate a spot for a good ride. This one took place at Copenhagen Basin and they traveled to the warming hut, with lots of fresh snow to make things exciting. Having a pro snowmobile man, Brett Rasmussen, made it possible to provide not only the sleds for the trip but good avalanche safety training for the entire group.
For some of the group it was a first time experience. Some of the major learning situations were when riders became stuck in the snow and it took organized teamwork to get back on the ride. Those involved were Stetson Ostler, Ty Jepsen, Dallon Baird, David Seamons, and the Iverson brothers, Andrew and Charles.
The days are getting longer, it is amazing how quickly that starts to turn around. Pictures of spring flowers are filling people's heads and there is great anticipation for the arrival of the spring seed catalogs to appear in the mail.
Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
Danica Lavender, daughter of Dan and Stephanie Lavender, was the grand winner of the Preston Junior High Poetry Slam held Jan. 9, at the semester’s end. The seventh grader competed against groups and individuals as they recited their poems during an assembly at school. After memorizing and presenting “Jabberwocky” by Lewis Carroll, Lavender was awarded $150 from the English Department and later recalled, “As I listened to all the other winners and my name wasn’t called, I thought I had lost!” They just saved the best for last. Congratulations!
The Franklin Stake held its semi-annual Stake Conference over the weekend of Jan. 18-19, the first under the direction of Presidents Darren Dransfield, Lonnie Lucherini, and Trent Alder. Former President Layne Peterson and his wife, Ilene, are headed to the Vietnam Hanoi Mission on Mar. 30.
Monday, Jan. 20, the Empty Nesters from Franklin Second Ward began the New Year with their traditional potluck meal and social. Tauma Noel, the groups’ organizer, was excused, as were several others for illness or other conflicts. About a dozen enjoyed the good food and friendships, carrying on the two-year-old monthly event.
Thanks to the Lions Club for the Christmas decorations that greeted passers-by on the park outside of town over the holidays.
The Highway 91 Outdoor Market south of town is being cleaned up in preparation for a new season of sales and service. Hopefully the weather in 2020 will cooperate and encourage dealers to peddle their wares in Franklin.
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
Shorty and Sherlauna Beckstead recently returned from a wonderful trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they celebrated Sherlauna’s birthday. From their shared photos on Facebook it looks like they had a great time enjoying the warmth. I’m certain it was a shock to return to Idaho where they had to locate their boots and snow shovels.
Clifton community sends their sympathies to Brittney Anger on the passing of her older brother and also her father which happened only a week apart. Also grieving is Calleen Bataiff whose mother recently passed away.
On a lighter note, Clifton 2nd Ward is proud of our 11 new Eagle Scout’s. Congratulations to Matthew Ballif, Ryan Beckstead, Max Mumford, Max Leavitt, Drake Buttars, Fielding Mumford, Joey Hansen, Lincoln Henderson, Parker Henderson, Grant Clawson, and Tige Roberts. These young men were honored and presented their awards at a Court of Honor held on Sunday, Jan. 26.
Both Clifton wards held their ward Conferences on Sunday Jan. 26.
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
The Young Men Quorum of the Riverdale 1st Ward had a planning meeting for their activities for the next quarter on Tuesday, January 14, with their advisors Nathan Ward (priests); Boyd Bradford (teachers) and Cort Jones (deacons).
The Riverdale 2nd Ward combined Young Men and Young Women met at the church for hot chocolate and doughnuts before they went around the community caroling and handing out baskets with homemade sweet breads, apples, oranges, and candy put together by the Relief Society.
Linrose
By THAYA GILMORE
“You Can Do Hard Things" was the theme of an activity for he young men of the Linrose area on Tuesday, January 14, in the gym at the church building. There were a series of hard things to accomplish adding up points for the evening. 1. (Easy) throw three free-throw basketballs in the hoop, or (Hard) do 20 sit-ups and pushups and run the “ladder” on the basketball court. 2. (Easy) go outside and pick up two pieces of trash and throw them away, or (Hard) write a two to three sentence-long tribute to a mentor for something that meant a lot to them. 3. (Easy) tell of a scripture that helped them in 2020, or (Hard) memorize a scripture and recite it. At the end of the evening the points added up for their reward which was how many toppings out of eight choices they could put on their ice cream chocolate and vanilla sundaes. Advisors are Greg Bingham (priests), Solomon Nielsen (teachers), and Ryan Nelson (deacons).
They also had a service activity at the Preston Nursing Home where the Young Men shared their talents, singing, and playing the piano, with the residents on January 7.
A new bishopric was sustained in the Linrose Ward in November 2019. They are Bishop Lamont Doney, Aaron Lemon as 1st Counselor, Ben Turnbow as 2nd Counselor, John Creager as ward clerk and Rick Nielsen as executive secretary. Released were: Bishop Frank Turnbow, Greg Bingham as first counselor, Justin Roberts as second counselor, John Creager as ward clerk and Rick Nielsen as executive secretary.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
The Weston 2nd Ward Relief Society activity on Thursday, January 8, was a Ministering 2020 training. Relief Society President Angela Beckstead asked those who attended to “Love the sisters that you minister to. That’s what it’s all about.” The training included a video of excerpts from talks about ministering. The training was for first time ministering sisters as well as the young women who are ministering for the first time. Refreshments of cinnamon rolls and hot chocolate were served to the 40 women and girls who attended.
New class presidencies in the Weston 2nd Ward Young Women's organization are: (12-14 year old girls) president: Jaclyn Woodward, 1st counselor: Holly Kropt; 2nd counselor: Kaydence Bair, secretary: Josie Layland. (15-18 year old girls) president: Deborah Hornberger; 1st counselor: Bailey Aston; 2nd counselor: Adison Watterson; secretary: Diana Hornberger.
Whitney
By THAYA GILMORE
The 16-18 year old young women in the Whitney Ward/Valley View Branch did a service project for the elderly last week. The 14-16 year old girls played a Family History App game. The 12-14 year old girls spotlighted one of the girls in their class then went to jump at a bounce house in Logan.
Linda and Japen Hollist and family of the Whitney Ward drove to Nauvoo, Illinois, to accompany their newly-married daughter Talia Hollist Petrie and her husband Evan Petrie to the Nauvoo Temple on Dec. 28. A reception was held for them on their return on Saturday, January 4, at Cedar Hills, Utah.
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
Tyler Bowles, professor at USU, was the guest speaker at the combined Young Men and Young Women combined activity Tuesday, January 14 at the Mapleton Ward building. He encouraged the youth to work on and reach their goals, to get an education and what a college degree can bring to them. Apples with a variety of dips and cookies were served for refreshments.
The Young Women have been organized into two groups for the new year: older girls ages 15-18 and the young girls 11-14. Class presidencies were called to serve. Older class: President - Kailey Hull, 1st Counselor - Lisette Hartley, 2nd Counselor - Saige Hansen, Secretary - Izzy Ray. Younger class: President - Jada Owens, 1st Counselor - Ryley Knapp, 2nd Counselor - Maren Leffler, Secretary - Rainie Burbank.
The Young Men had a planning meeting on Sunday, Jan. 5 for the month. They planned for more high adventure activities throughout the year.
Dayton
By THAYA GILMORE
The 14-15 year old young women in the Dayton Ward invited Aneesa Beutler, wife of the First Counselor in the Bishopric, to talk to the girls about setting goals for a combined activity. As the girls get started in their new youth development program, Aneesa taught them the importance of setting attainable goals but also goals that make them stretch themselves. The girls then broke up into smaller groups and learned how to look up scriptures. They also told something unique about themselves. Jackie Corbridge, Yong Women President reports that it was a very good activity. “All the girls had a fun time."