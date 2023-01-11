Riverdale
As the calendar turns over to a new year it is time for the leaders of all organizations, particularly those involving youth, to meet and have planning sessions. There is much to look forward to in the coming twelve months.
The Riverdale 2nd Lunch Bunch planned to meet at Mis Amores on January 4th, discussing the survival techniques of the past holidays.
With the recent heavy, wet snow storms there is gratitude for those who keep our roads clear. We appreciate the state highway crew operating the snowplows that clear off Highway 34 as it reaches from Thatcher and sweeps down to the junction with Highway 36, and then up Riverdale Hill into Preston.
Whitney/Valley View
The Valley View Branch released and sustained a new Branch Presidency, Sunday, December 11. Sustained were Japen Hollist, Branch President, Fred Titensor, First Counselor, and Lance Zollinger, Second Counselor. Released were Dal Sellers, Branch President, Val Castillo, First Counselor, and Sergio Silva, Second Counselor.
Fairview
The Fairview 1st Ward gathered for their Christmas party on Friday, December 9. They were served pork, potatoes, salads, rolls, and brownies for dessert. The Primary children were in a Nativity scene and sang songs. Santa also came and gave the children a candy cane.
Over 200 ward members in the Fairview 2nd Ward had their Ward Christmas party on Tuesday, December 13. Served for dinner was Sweet Chicken, Dutch Oven Potatoes, salad, brownies, and cinnamon rolls catered by Ron Olsen. The dinner rolls were provided by the Senior Center in Preston. Santa visited the children in the Primary room before dinner giving them a candy bag. The Young Men and Young Women and Primary children read information about a Christmas Carol followed by the audience singing the Carol. A Christmas tree was set up in the foyer. The tables were decorated with ribbons, Nativity scenes and chocolate candy kisses. The gym was made to look a lot like Christmas.
Mapleton
The Mapleton Ward Christmas dinner held on Thursday, December 15, catered by Justin Dursteler. They were served ham, beef brisket, mashed potatoes, rolls, green salad, cookies and cake for dessert. “The Missing Jesus” story was read and a Christmas message was given by Bishop Doug Leftler. Tables were decorated with a small Christmas tree in mason jars.
Weston
The Weston 1st Ward had an Open House at the church building on Friday, December 16, for their Christmas party. They feasted on pulled pork, baked potatoes, jell-o and tossed green salads, rolls and cookies. There was a Nativity scene. The Young Men and Young Women bore their testimonies.
The Weston 2nd Ward held their Christmas party on Tuesday, December 13. Greta Woodward wrote a play about how the Grinch stole Christmas from the ward members. Brent Greer played the “Grinch,” Master of Ceremonies were Kurt Kotter and Bill Stewart. Catered from Lee’s Marketplace in Smithfield, they ate turkey, Dutch Oven potatoes, tossed green salad, and rolls. For dessert they had decorated sugar cookies. The Young Men and Young Women and Primary sang Christmas songs. The Ward Council played bells. “Here Comes Santa” was sung until Santa’s entrance who visited with the children and handed out candy canes to them. There were over 300 people in attendance.
Franklin
A family in the Franklin 2nd Ward portrayed the manager scene in a “Picture of Christmas” at their Ward Christmas party on Thursday, December 15. The Primary children sang Christmas songs and talked about the Christmas symbols, bells, bows, and stars. The Ward Choir Director led the audience in singing Christmas songs and invited anyone who wanted to sing from where they were sitting at their table singing with others, like caroling. They had fried chicken, baked potatoes, salad, cake, cookies, sweet breads, eating on tables decorated with ornaments. Photos of their family could be taken standing in a country setting in front of a replica of a barn.
The Franklin 3rd Ward, for their Young Women’s activity, they made snowflakes out of brown paper bags to use as decorations for the ward Christmas party held on Thursday, December 1. The Young Women and leaders decorated tables with snowflakes, pine boughs, and little battery-operated candles. For dinner they had chicken tenders, Sheepherders potatoes, tossed and jell-o salads, pie, brownies, and cookies. Bishop Wade Perkins family sang, the Primary sang, the Cortez family sang, and a man and his daughter played bells for the program.
Winder/Banida
“Remember Christ in Your Life” was the theme for the Winder Ward Christmas party on Thursday, December 15. The Young Men served the dinner of smoked ham, Dutch Oven Potatoes, green salad, rolls and a variety of sheet cakes. The Young Women decorated the cultural hall with Christmas décor. The long tables were covered with white tablecloths, cinnamon scented pinecones and battery-operated candles. Santa made a visit and handed out an orange and some candy. A video was shown about families. The Primary children sang songs along with playing the bells as they read the story of the Nativity and the different symbols related to it, then put those symbol ornaments on the tree, for instance the candy cane represented the shepherd’s cane and the star lighting the way for the wisemen.
Mink Creek
Mary Jean Rasmussen is beyond happy with the educational pursuits accomplished in her family as this year closes. A granddaughter Courtney Carr, daughter of Terrie and Hays Carr of Centerville, UT, graduated from Utah State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting. Elaine Rasmussen, Mary Jean’s daughter-in-law, wife of JR, completed her Master’s degree in Education. JR and Elaine live in Riverdale, UT.
The Mink Creek Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints began the new year with some ordinations of young men. Hazen Baird and Conner Iverson were ordained to the office of priests. Hazen is the son of LaRon and Liesa Baird. Conner is the son of Kurt and Margret Iverson. Orrin Baird, a younger son of the Bairds was ordained a teacher. Danny Keller, the son of Jared and Hollie Keller was ordained to the office of a deacon. Their individual quorums are small in number and these are most anticipated additions.
LaMar and Claudine McKague had family with them for the holidays. Elsie McKague is now living in Mink Creek while she has a semester break from BYU/I. Sage and Nathan Ricks came down from Rexburg, where they are BYU/I students, Ethan McKague is in his last semester at BYU/Provo.
It is a time to be aware of the resident wildlife. Some may spend the cold months sleeping, but a goodly amount are out and about. Winter is hard on their survival. Cougars, deer, raccoon, elk, moose and more live among us. Eagles, owls, hawks, on a perch or flying, keep a sharp eye for possible treats that might be a household pet.
Candy Longhurst enjoyed having kids and grandkids together for the festivities. Tiffany and Spencer Wheeler and son Hudson were down from Boise. Justin and Cynthia Longhurst and their two little girls, Jake and Hollie and their two children were up from Cache Valley. McKinley and Skyler Stevens flew out from North Carolina and Emily Longhurst and Tony Viviano of Franklin —all made for a full house of fun and noise for Grandma Candy.
