Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
Good luck trying to find a parking place at La Tienda lately! The self-proclaimed “Home of the Utah Lottery” has been crazy for the last two weeks according to checker Jamie B. who has first-hand knowledge. With the Power Ball at $550 million and the Mega Millions at $750 million (which just happens to be the fourth largest jackpot in the lottery’s history) people have been streaming into the store on a constant basis. Jamie shared that the store got their publicity because they have awarded two different $1 million winners from Utah in the past. She also shared one more secret – a recent customer signed an IOU personally to Jamie for $1 million if the customer wins. She said she will still frame that personal note if nothing else happens.
Talon and Rebekah Hobbs welcomed their second daughter into their home on Jan 6. Isla Tay was greeted by older sister Nayvee, and grandparents Jeff and Jill Hobbs from Franklin, and Noel and Susan Barney in Preston. Congratulations on the new addition!
New move-ins at 22 South First East are Austin and Jasmine Woark who officially arrived Jan. 13, from San Diego, California. The Woarks have lived in the Cache Valley area and have two boys, Jaxon who is eight, and Cameron who is three. Jasmine works for Intermountain Orthopedic, and Austin is working for Logan Coach.
Condolences are extended to Leon McGuire and family at the death of Linda, his wife and mother of his children, on Jan. 3.
Condolences are extended to the Denis and Raelene Jepson family at the passing of their father Lafe Junior Jepson on Jan. 9.
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
January is flying by, thank goodness. No snow lately, just lots of cold.
The Oxford Ward young men are visiting each home in the ward to check up on family preparedness. They are checking out our water storage, food storage, 72 hour kits, emergency evacuation plans, and smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in each home. We appreciate these youth helping our ward to get prepared.
Referring to my last week’s column about three Florida missionaries, including Matthew Ballif, who found themselves in a little bit of trouble by drawing the Plan of Salvation on a sidewalk in Tampa, it apparently was illegal. Deb Wood sent them a “Get Out of Jail Free” card from a Monopoly Game. We love the people in our area! They make life really interesting.
Oxford Ward’s first ward conference is coming up this Sunday.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Jan. 8 was the night of the annual Mink Creek Ski Night at Beaver Resort in Logan Canyon. This is a community tradition of many years. Residents who are now grandparents received their first skiing experience at this long lasting activity. It was well attended again. Potluck treats to share were in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines. Those in the lodge had nearly equal fun to those taking to the slopes.
There was an absolutely professional musical number in the Mink Creek LDS Ward with the ‘farewell’ meeting for Elder David Seamons, who begins his mission labors with at-home training in a few days. The Seamons String Quintette, accompanied by their mother, Jennifer, played a medley of two hymns, "Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing" and "If You Could Hie to Kolob" - Ben on viola, Sam on bass, Jonathan, Joseph and David on violins. It has been a long time since we have had these brothers together to play for us. They are the sons of Jeff and Jennifer Seamons. David has been called to the Argentina, Cordoba, Mission and awaits the possibility of a different location due to the COVID restrictions. Family members from both the Seamons and Jarvis sides of the family were able to attend.
The Young Men’s oldest group spent three days in West Yellowstone on a snowmobiling adventure. They stayed at the cabin of their advisor Bret Rasmussen. Other leaders were Bishop Paul McKay, Kerry Jepsen, Kurt Iverson and Lin McKay. The youth participating were Charles Iverson, Ty Jepsen, and Dallon Baird. There was lots to be learned, particularly that of avalanche dangers and the need for teamwork in many sledding situations.
Eldon and Danita Wilcox hosted a community Christmas breakfast at their new home on the morning of the holiday. It was a potluck affair and open to those who wanted to relax and share the joy of the day but perhaps had no family members living nearby.
Linrose
By THAYA GILMORE
Congratulations to the two youth baptized at the Preston South Stake Center, on Jan. 9: Masen Ricks, son of Ben and Riley Ricks, and Justis Smith, son of Skyler and Laci Smith.
Whitney
By THAYA GILMORE
John and Sue Berg and Terry and LeeAnn Orton are serving together in Central Florida working on housing for the cowboys and employees for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Farmland Reserve near Orlando, Florida, at the Deseret Cattle & Citrus Ranch as senior couple missionaries. John and Terry are remodeling houses by gutting them, replacing the plumbing and electrical, siding, and roofing. There are 75 houses on the ranch for the cowboys to stay in while taking care of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ ranch. At a nearby visitor center, which is currently closed, Sue and LeeAnn are busy making quilts, pillows, blankets, and dolls which they take to a homeless center. The couples are enjoying the 70 degree balmy weather and are not affected by Covid since they are 30 miles from civilization, said John. Bergs are expected to return in July. The Ortons are expected to return in March.
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
The girls of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Mapleton Ward met Jan. 12, in the gym where they had a “Get Healthy Game Nite.” They played Pickleball and Corn Hole, which is similar to horseshoes except with tossing bean bags. They had healthy refreshments consisting of a veggie tray, apple slices with caramel dip, yogurt and granola. They have a devotional prior to their activities while they are together instead of on Sunday.
Dayton
By THAYA GILMORE
Jill Taylor, Primary President of the Dayton Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints encourages teachers to write a letter, phone, or drop a gift to their new class students for this upcoming year. They had a ZOOM meeting on Dec. 13 for eight children who were going out of Primary into the Young Men/Young Women program. The meeting was conducted by Aaron Beutler, bishopric counselor and Bishop Lance Henderson spoke about the priesthood and going to the temple.
The Daytona Daughters of Utah Pioneers continue to keep in contact with their members each month by phone despite not being able to meet reports Karen Naylor.
Fairview
By THAYA GILMORE
The Sara Mar Daughters of the Utah Pioneers meetings are on hold but are keep in touch by e-mails and phone, reports Janice Nelson, captain.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
The young men and young women in the Weston 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had a pizza party and a gospel question and answer meeting on Jan. 12, with the bishop and his counselors. The youth asked questions about their missions, and their most spiritual experiences. They meet twice a month for activities. The 14-18 year old girl’s group, led by advisor Lynette Buttars, meets via ZOOM every other Sunday for lessons focusing on the 2021 youth theme ‘A Great Work.’
Condolences to the family of Nelda C. Bingham who passed away Jan. 3, 2021.