Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
Marcia Sorenson just returned from a fabulous visit with her daughter, Molly, in Jackson, Tennessee. Taking her sister Jan Cranney with her, Sorenson departed Dec. 28, and returned Jan. 6, following 10 days of adventure. They spent a full day in Graceland, touring museums and scanning memorabilia from Elvis’ era, including the Meditation Gardens where Elvis, his brother, and parents are buried near an eternal flame. It was approaching the famous singer’s 85th birthday which included extra celebrations, and equipped with headsets, the guests are surrounded by his music, movies, cars, and costumes as they roam. Sorenson reported that Elvis’ lovely wife, Priscilla, frequently drops by for visits to the estate.
Their next adventure led them to Nashville, the Country Music Hall of Fame, and the Johnny Cash Museum, to name a few sites. Just strolling down main street introduced them to different live honkeytonk sounds reverberating from every storefront. Cranney commented, “It reminds me of Rodeo Week in Preston!” especially since cowboy boots and hats were available all along the route.
Sunday, Jan. 5, the Franklin First Ward YW had a celebration of achievement resembling former New Beginnings and Nights of Excellence combined. Sherri Dee Rallison was presented a medallion by her ‘former’ young woman, Lacey Hansen. Gina Denton received hers from her two daughters, Alexys and Bailee. The following young women were also honored for the same achievement: Sarah Crossgrove, Mazey Parker, Natalee Dean, Riley Morrison, Madison Wood, Ellie Nelson, and Myah Stagg. Fruit, mini cheese cakes, and brownie bites topped off the memorable evening.
Fast, friendly and furious male basketball competition is once again on the schedule! Beginning Jan. 8 and continuing each Wednesday through Feb. 26, the Franklin Stake Young Men and Men’s teams will play in the Stake Center and junior high buildings from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Details can be found online at the Franklin Stake Facebook page.
The Young Women’s teams will begin Jan. 29.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Some of the local young women enjoyed a night of ice skating. They went to the Eccles Ice Center in Logan and had a great time, even thought they were few in numbers. The chauffeurs were Terri McKay and Candy Longhurst with Jyllian Christensen, Emma Rasmussen and Emily Longhurst along for the activity.
Glen and Betty Jo Jepsen have had family visiting from afar. Jill and Mark Neitz and their children came down from their ranch in Stettler, Alberta, Canada, looking for some warmer temperatures as part of their time with grandparents. It all depends on a person’s perspctive, and it fit just right for the Neitz bunch. Kyle and Staci Jepsen and their little girl came up from Dallas, TX, and found cooler temps and snow to enjoy for a few days.
Another family seeking snow was that of Jody and Laural Janke. They spent several days with Bob and Claudia Erickson, enjoying the snow that they miss now while living in Richfield, Utah. Another treat was a night of bowling at the Pop ‘n Pins alley.
Kent Keller spent some time in the hospital and is now recuperating at the home of his son Byran Keller in Utah.
Both turkeys and deer are sharing whatever graze is being revealed between snow storms on the southern slopes of our snowy hillsides. Side by side they stand, pushing and pulling at the dried grasses that are the target of their hunger.
Morgan Donaldson, granddaughter of Greg and Pearl Olsen, is graduating from the Primary organization and moving on to Young Women. She earned her Faith in God Award and is looking forward to a new set of activities.
Bill and Myrna Despain, residents who have been living at the Heritage Homes, have moved back to their hometown in Wyoming. Both of them grew up in Lovell and have family still living there.
Dayton
By THAYA GILMORE
The “Sisters Connection” group organized by Bonnie Jones in Dayton will continue meeting twice a month on the 1st and 3rd Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. “This is a time set aside for women in the community to socialize with each other,” said Bonnie. During the winter the group meets at the church building and during the summer they meet at the park. The kids can play at the park or bring something they can play with at the church. A theme is introduced at each meeting such as last week’s thought “A New Year — A New You.” The group have made vision boards, bears out of dishcloths for the theme of ‘Bear One Another’s Burdens.’ Other times they share their favorite quotes or tell about their favorite books. “The idea is to have a place where you can go and bond with each other, build each other up, and just visit if you want to,” said Jones. At their last meeting on Thursday, January 2, after their discussion they did some quilting that they donate. All ages are welcome, from newlyweds to grandmas, to come together to support one another as sisters.
Banida/Winder
By THAYA GILMORE
Looking for a way to beat the winter blues? The Winder Ward humanitarian group meetings are scheduled for the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A light lunch is served. Children are welcome. The projects are tying quilts to be donated locally or to the Humanitarian Center in Salt Lake. An ongoing project is assembling “Days for Girls” hygiene kits sent directly to girls in Zimbabwe, also to help with assembling back-to-school kits, new-born kits or if you have a project to work on, bring it and just visit while you work on it. “This is a good way to serve. We are looking for helping hands,” said humanitarian leader, Tamara Austin. “If you have time and sewing skills, materials are furnished. Bring sewing machines or you can take material home to sew if you have the time or if you have a serger. This is our theme “As we emulate His perfect example, our hands can become His hands,” as stated by Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
The Weston 2nd Ward Young Women 12-14 year old girls had a family history activity held on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at the church. They brought a story of an ancestor and shared it with the group. The 15-18 year old girls met at Lynette Buttars’ house and she demonstrated how to make cinnamon rolls. The girls enjoyed eating them.
The Weston 2nd Ward sustained new leadership in its Relief Society: the president is Angela Beckstead, 1st counselor is Sheryl Goodey, 2nd counselor is Denise Johnson, and secretary is Megan Summers. The former presidency was Teri Fredricksen, Vera Campbell, Danelle Chugg, and Jenet Hornberger.
There were also changes in the ward’s Young Women’s Presidency. Released were: President Estelita Aston, Firstt Counselor Camille Keller, Second Counselor Lori Seamons, Secretary Jessica Cundick, Beehive Advisor Natasha Campbell, Mia Maid Advisor Sierra Rasmussen, Laurel Advisor Lucinda Bingham. Sustained were President Vera Campbell, First Counselor Lorena England, Second Counselor Camille Larsen, and specialists Corina Olson and Lynette Buttars.
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
Lunch Bunch at Papa Jay’s was held on Monday Jan. 6. Those ladies enjoying lunch and visiting were Jean Malouf, Sally Jones, Susan Atkin, Dolletta Roberts, and Nola Garner.
Monday Jan. 13 was a very wintry morning in Clifton, but the Daughters of Utah Pioneers ladies in Clifton were able to persevere and have their monthly meetings anyway. The Cedar Tree camp meeting was held at the home of Afton Ralphs. Thanks to help from local farmers, Afton’s driveway was scraped and her sidewalk and steps cleared so the meeting could be held. The meeting was held with Captain Sue Beckstead conducting. A history of the Bear River Monument was given by Afton Ralphs and the lesson on the “Lure of the Great Salt Lake” was given by lesson leader Susan Atkin. Those attending that meeting were Sue Beckstead, Jean Malouf, Afton Ralphs, Sally Jones, Debra Miles, Susan Atkin, Dolletta Roberts and Jamie Sharp, who also turned in her DUP application.
The Harold B. Lee DUP Camp also held their monthly meeting at the home of Peggy Christensen in Banida. This meeting was conducted by Captain Nola Garner. A pioneer history was given by Lisa Sears on her great-great grandmother, Mary Ann Park Brockbank. The lesson on the “Lure of the Great Salt Lake” was given by lesson leader Lisa Sears. Lisa gave us a quiz on the Great Salt Lake, which many of we native Salt Lakers managed to fail. It was interesting to note that many of us who had visited the Great Salt Lake in our youth, and actually swam in it, only did that once in our lifetimes. The lake was so salty that if you didn’t rinse off right when you got out of the lake your skin itched like crazy and if you happened to have a scratch on your legs, that it burned like — — — -.
Those attending that day were Nola Garner, Lynda Smith, Edna Fuller, Carolyn Smart, Carol Beutler, Peggy Christensen, Pam Thornock, and Lisa Sears and her daughter Marli. Yummy hot chocolate and fresh cookies were served as refreshments.
Clifton’s prayers continue with Ed and Jack Kimpel as they continue their cancer treatments. Kimpel Strong!!! We love their family!