Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
Two children from Clifton were baptized members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday June 27. From the Clifton 2nd Ward was Carson Tony Martinez, son of Carlos and Leslie Martinez and from the new Oxford Ward was Mia Kate Mumford, daughter of Duke and Kate Mumford. Both of these children had many family members participating on their special days.
Clifton farmers are trying to get their first crop hay in between rain storms. After a very dry spring, the rains have decided to come which makes it rather difficult to get the raked hay dry enough to bale and haul.
Are you writing in your journals about this Covid-19 problem we are having? Some day your grandchildren/great-grandchildren will be interested to read how their grandparents survived the pandemic and what we did to keep ourselves occupied. Some of us just watched ‘Groundhog Day’ and wondered what day of the week it was!
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
Alyssa Crouch, West Side High School graduate said she had good teachers in high school, developed a lot of friends, learning that there is life after high school. “The pinnacle moment for me of putting it all together was to be able to have a graduation ceremony,” she said. She is working in the deli department at Stokes until she leaves on a mission to Leeds England for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sept. 30, 2020.
“It was exciting to learn where I am going. I have families on both sides of my family who were born there,” she said. “I’m hoping everything opens up so I can go there.” The daughter of Troy and Jennifer Crouch of the Weston 1st Ward Alyssa has one older brother and two younger sisters.
Dayton
By THAYA GILMORE
Dayton’s annual 4th of July Celebration will be on Saturday, July 4, starting at 6 a.m. with the bell ringing, and breakfast served at 7:30 a.m., a patriotic program at 10 a.m., a parade and lunch at 11:30 a.m., and games from 1- 3 p.m. A few regular games will be missing, like the bounce house, fishpond and dunking machine, but the kids’ favorite, the airplane candy drop, is still planned.
Girls camp was cancelled due to the virus so leaders challenged the girls to do something “campy” with their families like put up a tent in the back yard, make S’Mores or cook outside. Two of the girls made S’Mores in their backyard and one girl had a picnic with cousins at Willow Park in Logan, said Jackie Corbridge, Young Women’s President.
Dayton girls ages 11-18 and boys ages 7-12 and their parents, helped cemetery caretaker, Dave Bouck, clear dead flowers from the graves after Memorial Day. When they finished, Corbridge, sent them on a scavenger hunt in the cemetery. The Kimberly and Mark Basquez, family, their son Ziegen, age 7, and daughter, Avery, age 6, decided to participate. “It’s always fun to help with service projects in our community and for our children to learn that it’s good to help the community when things need to be done,” said Kimberly. They found items on the list such as a photo of a person on a headstone, military plaques, engraved pictures of a deer, elk, and fish, tractor, cross, etc., someone they know, and a relative. “Since I grew up in Dayton, our relative was my dad and the children’s grandfather, Chad Roberts. We also identified a handful of people we knew. It was fun to look at the tombstones and remember the people who are there,” said Kimberly.
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
Lincoln Bradford, son of Boyd and Lena Bradford, played football and was on the wrestling team at Preston High School. “I enjoyed high school but I’m glad to be done,” he admitted. “I learned from my football training how to work with a team and get along with others. In wrestling I learned to just keep going.” Those lessons learned are paying off with his summer job installing inground sprinkler systems with Keller Landscaping in Franklin County where he is working from 7:30 a.m. until the job is done, hopefully by evening. His future plans include serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and then attend college.
The girls in Riverdale met June 16, at the church and ate Creamies while filling out their papers to attend camp on June 25, said Lena Bradford, Young Women’s President.
Whitney
By THAYA GILMORE
Congratulations go to Connie and Colby Law on the birth of their twin daughters, Chloe Jo Law, weighing 5 pounds 12 ounces, 19 inches long, and Jessie Marie Law, 4 pounds, 8 ounces, 17-1/2 inches long, on May 8, 2020, in Preston. They join two sisters, Harley, 6, and Elizabeth, 2, and a brother, Trace, 4. Connie is a nurse at FCMC. Grandparents and parents of Connie are the late Neil Owen (deceased) and Iva Owen, formerly of Glendale and now of Providence, Utah. Colby’s parents are the late Allen Law and Susan Law of Cornish, Utah. The babies will be blessed in July.
Winder/Banida
By THAYA GILMORE
A childhood dream to make movies is coming true for Hunter King, a recent graduate of Preston High School. He is going to attend Full Sail University, a two-year college, located in Winter Park, outside of Orlando, Florida, leaving Aug. 18. Hunter said Full Sail University is a huge entertainment college offering classes in video design, music, and film production. “When I was a little kid, I loved the movies and thought it would be fun to make movies,” said Hunter. “I had to be interviewed, had to have goals, and to be super serious about what I want to do before they accepted me.” Hunter has been to Florida on family vacations to Disneyland, Universal Studios and the beaches. He chose Full Sail University because they have production studios and hands-on learning.
They also help students with job placement. He is focusing on film production, said Hunter. The son of Brenda King, Hunter lives in Banida, the middle child of 13 children. He is working this summer as a housekeeper at FCMC earning money to pay for his college.
Mink Creek
The Mink Creek Ward Relief Society had their first get-together since all social gatherings were dismissed in mid March. With restrictions still in place, practicing safe distancing the women met at the Mink Creek Ballpark on a warm evening. Each brought their own prepared tin foil dinnner, seasoned to their liking. These were placed in the large fire pit at the park. Spaced around the area there was time for visiting, catching up on each other’s lives and just friendship in general. About 20 ladies were able to attend, and all enjoyed — they called the event “COVID-19 Jail Break.”
Lizzy Greene (aka Elizabeth) has graduated from her years of college classes and is moving on. This moving is in a perfect direction as a teacher of Special Education at the Preston Junior High School. We are so pleased as she and her family take this step into this next chapter of their lives.
Driving through our community one needs to be aware that this is a rural area with wildlife: racoons, skunks, an occasional fox. The usual deer are still about, but now they are wearing their summer attire, with a change in color from that of winter and they have a tendency to blend in with their surroundings. Nature’s camouflage is marvelous. Pedro Gomez has reported seeing elk grazing in a farmer’s field when Pedro was on his way to work in early morning hours.
Bryce Egley is having a great time as he competes in various races with his cross-county mountain bike. He is a member of a team of bikers from Draper, Utah, who ride for Rouleur Development. His latest race was the Wasatch 50 held in Heber, Utah. The trailhead was in Coyote Canyon. Bryce extended his efforts and ended up with a second place finish, having ridden the 50 miles with a time of 4 hours and 35 minutes.
Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
Bruce and Lise Rowe, at 5013 Maple Creek Road, had not been bothered with the local big cats until the weekend of June 19-21. Their large animal preserve next to their home is surrounded by tall fencing, and inside the radius multiple turkey, geese, chickens, and goats have additional protection at night. But the Rowe’s lost their biggest, oldest turkey on Friday, their biggest, oldest goose on Saturday, and another large turkey on Sunday. The remains were left inside the pen. Monday, June 22, Rowe had his neighbors Greg and Luke Morrison help cover more of the area with fence wiring and he set out a large trap on Tuesday. The trap was destroyed and the predator escaped, but no more animals have been lost. Bruce said he is also missing a couple of male cats, but they could just be roaming this time of year. “I’ve had raccoons invade in the past, have lost a few chickens, and dogs got into my rabbit hutches last year,” he lamented. But the Rowe’s have experienced nothing like this recent attack on their property in the ten years they have lived up Maple Creek.
Sunday, June 14, families around the area celebrated their Fathers Day in traditional ways. Denton and Judith Harris met their 29 rambunctious offspring at the basketball hoops in the park for the yearly competition. Harris enjoyed a variety of treats (of which fruits are his favorite) and will look forward to the four massages he was gifted.
Robert and Louise Moser also welcomed family home for the holiday. Their three daughters, three spouses, and 11 grandchildren all gathered to honor Dad, and he, too, will enjoy spending the gift card they gave him.
Dixie and Bruce Boughman, who live at 679 S. Lake Side Drive, never lack for entertainment in their own back yard. On June 24, they reported a blue heron, five pelicans, two mallard duck families, and two families of geese teaching young ones to fly off the Boughman’s backyard “runway.” Surrounded on three sides of their property by a marshy pond owned by their HOA, the Boughmans have recorded around 70 different species of birds coming and going by their home. In February, seven bald eagles would sit on the frozen ice, look for lunch, then break the ice with their talons and come up with a fine fish! Many move on, but Dixie records it all and knows when to expect visitors in each season of the year. Obviously, COVID-19 has not dampened their business.
Take a drive south on Third East and First South to catch a glimpse of Nick and Marilyn Sanchez’s beautiful garden. Marilyn shared that they had a late start to planting this spring, but the strawberries are on! Nick learned about gardening from his grandmother, and his garden usually produces more than the Sanchez family can use, as grateful neighbors and even a nursing home in Logan can attest. All the canning expertise came down from Marilyn’s mother, and she busily preserves her fruits, vegetables, and various other foods. Her mother taught her that the satisfaction from her efforts comes from eyeing those full shelves of home-grown goodness months later.