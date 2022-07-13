Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
The annual July 4th celebration went off in great style. Not too hot, got tables, chairs, picnic blankets in a shady spot early on. The community had purchased a new, HUGE flag for the occasion. It was beautiful to behold—, strung between two light poles on the eastern side of the park. Any person driving through our village could not miss it, the sun shone its spotlight as it billowed in passing winds. The park was full of people. Phil and Jenny Christensen, selling the meal tickets counted about 330, and that didn’t include children age 5 and under. The morning started with a Candy Corral in the field of the ballpark, a replacement of our usual airplane candy drop, of course the most important thing in the eyes of the kids was the candy, not from whence it came. There were various games, kickball, bottle rockets, a bounce house. Singer John Dalley and his wife Penny provided music for much of the day, patriotic and otherwise. Five men presented short talks on a patriotic theme. They were Mike Jepsen, Drew Ford, Glen Jepsen, Jimmie Olson and Bishop Paul McKay.
Food prep and serving had many helpers. Owen Ovens were hired to do the potatoes, Clare Christensen’s kitchen crew were Sam Stanger, Jim Harrison, Pedro Gonzales, LD Larkin, Shade and Brittani Watts, and Jody Rasmussen. The main course was pork loin, roasted chicken and hot dogs for the kids. The Primary officers decorated the pavilion with table runners of red and blue on white covers, with quart jars of red roses, the white blooms of wild yarrow and quaking aspen leaves. The Relief Society was responsible for the rolls, the tossed salad, rounding up volunteer servers and potluck desserts. Leah Costley Gilbert made an enormous cake, decorated to be a license plate of Franklin County. All of this was very yum. The afternoon was relaxing for some, enjoying our local water slide hill for others. We so enjoy our ballpark the space and shade it provides for many of the village activities.
Mink Creek has started a once a month Evening of Family Fun. During warm months it will be at our beautiful Ballpark with games like Frisbee, football, races, etc. There will be board games, card games and the opportunity to sit around and swap stories. There will also be a fire, for anyone who might want to bring marshmallows and a stick. The first one was a success, with a variety of ages showing up. One group of adults played board games, several just enjoyed the time catching up on the neighborhood, sharing table space under the pavilion. The playground equipment attracted the kids and Jody Rasmussen, YW President, furnished a large exercise ball for playing Dodge ball. Any who wanted were treated to a wedge of watermelon for the evening treat.
Clifton/Dayton
By CAROLYN SMART
Our summer is now about half over. Where has it gone??? I don’t want to deal with Christmas shopping, or snow, already!
Marissa Clawson, daughter of Andy and Kristy from the Clifton 2nd Ward, was chosen to represent the Preston North Stake in the youth choir for the new Smithfield Temple ground breaking on Saturday June 18th. Wonderful experience for her.
Some of our Clifton residents have left town on trips lately. Susan and Randy Peterson visited Aruba, an idea from their daughter. Carol and Lyle Henderson went to Southern Utah to visit the Tuacahn amphitheater in Ivins Utah and also the Shakespeare theatre in Cedar City Utah.
Bishop Lincoln and Hollie Mumford and their family went to visit Wisconsin and also some church sites in the Midwest.
Congratulations to Spencer Ward and his bride Molly on their marriage July 9th in the Pocatello Idaho Temple. Spencer is the son of Larry and Jill Ward of the Oxford Ward.
Elder Max Mumford from the Oxford Ward spoke in sacrament meeting on Sunday July 10th prior to his beginning his home MTC on July 18th. Elder Mumford will serve his LDS mission in Eugene Oregon.
Dayton City put on a very patriotic celebration on Monday July 4th. There were many people in the town that day enjoying the festivities!
Riverdale
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Ardell Lyon, a long-time resident of Treasureton, celebrated her 95th birthday. She currently resides in the Heritage Senior Living center and has done for several years. She got a special rendition of the Birthday song sung by her LDS branch leaders and the Relief Society presidency.
On Independence Day the Riverdale residents recognized the holiday with an early morning breakfast at their community pavilion. The raising of our nation’s flag was scheduled for 7:15 am on the morning of July 4th. Heralding the newly risen sun is a nice addition on this particular holiday. Then came some time for visiting and food service and food consumption quickly following.
Allen and Lynn Laughter celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary this past weekend. Friends and family gathered to wish them another 50 good years.
Dane Keller, son of Dax and Tami Keller, recently left to serve a mission in the Texas Fort Worth mission. His is an English-speaking assignment.
Linrose
By THAYA GILMORE
“Scoops of Service” was the theme for the Linrose Ward for their Relief Society service project held on Thursday, July 7. They cleaned and reorganized the church building kitchen, cleaned the toys and added more toys to the Nursery room at the church building, and potted plants and took them to people in the ward. For refreshments they served scoops of four different flavors of ice cream in a cone, reported Susan Blair, 2nd Counselor in the Relief Society Presidency.
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
The Young Men and Young Women and their families journeyed to Wellsville, Utah, where they went down the waterslide at Bear Bottoms on Tuesday, June 28, a warm, summer evening for their activity. The 80 plus people feasted on a potluck dinner, with pizza, and shared snacks.
Congratulations to Molly Royal on her marriage to Spencer Ward. Molly is the daughter of Dannan and Melanie Royal. Spencer is the son of Larry and Jill Ward. They were sealed in the Pocatello Idaho Temple on Saturday July 9. A reception was held that same night at the Royal residence. They will make their home in Provo to attend BYU.
Cub River
By THAYA GILMORE
Lane Bingham, son of Jeremy and Krystal Bingham, won the first round at the Idaho State finals in Pocatello in the rodeo chute dogging event. He was one of four state delegates at the National Junior High Rodeo and went to Perry, Georgia, to compete at the National Junior High Rodeo finals.
Franklin
By THAYA GILMORE
Another night of “Service With The Mayor Night” was held on Tuesday, July 5. Mayor John Packer would like to thank the community members who showed up and helped with the Franklin City project to put in a Frisbee Golf course in the Franklin City Park. The community crew dug six holes, put in the cement, and also placed the poles in the cemented holes all in one night.
The Miss Idaho Days float with the Miss Idaho Days Royalty, Queen Bailey Cole, First Attendant, Madison Wood, and Second Attendant, Mickayla Robertson, riding on it also appeared in the Lewiston parade and the Dayton City parade two July 4th parades. “We always get compliments on how pretty our float is,” offered Mayor Packer. “Someone recently said that it was also a nice truck that pulled the floats.”
The old bell atop the Franklin City Jail house rung 11 times at 11 o’clock on Wednesday, July 6, to announce that it is Library Day Summer Reading program held at the Franklin City Pavilion. When the children hear the bell, they either walk or ride their bike to the park. At Karen Lowe’s station they filled tiny glass bottles in layers with colored sand. They then painted with acrylic paint wooden ornaments of their choice, a seahorse, a boat, a starfish that was provided for them by the Larsen-Sant Library. Patsy Shipley’s group played shark games. For treats they had cupcakes, candy and Otter Pops. The children then went to the Franklin City Jail, turned in their reading logs of books read that week, returned their six books from the week before and chose six more books that they put into a bag that is provided for them to take home.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
“Take Me Out To The Ball Game” hosted by the Preston South Stake Relief Society invited all Young Women and Relief Society sisters to gather on Friday, July 8, at the Weston Park for dinner and fun games. Hot dogs cooked in a smoker, salads, fruit, chips, drinks and cookies were served. Crazy Soft Ball, 9-Square in the Air, and volleyball were played by those who wanted to participate while others cheered them on during their game.