Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
Welcome to Chris and Valerie Nichols and their family who have moved into Marge Dudley’s home at 35 South Second East in Franklin. Together with their two boys, Dakota and Spence, and joined by baby sister Skye, they have recently moved from Ogden. Chris works at Hill Air Force Base and tackles that long drive daily.
July the Fourth was already a special day, but now it’s memorable to Wrae Miller and Keith Westover who officially “tied the knot” at her daughter’s home in Logan. Bishop Glen Kirkbride performed the ceremony at the home of Aaron and Jennifer Allen for his former ward member. Miller had been living with her daughter Rebecca Stagg and her family in Franklin, but now she has a new home in Provo and one in Fairview, Wyoming. “There is no room for my furniture,” she lamented but is happy to solve the dilemma. Driving the tractor was the first adventure she attempted, resolving to take on the riding lawnmower at a future date. Congratulations!
The night sky was filled with exploding rockets and light displays as we celebrated the recent holiday. Former Franklin residents Brady and Kelsie Bobka came “home” July 3, to delight friends and family at the Buttars’ home on Lakeside Drive. Returning to Franklin brings bittersweet memories of their son, Baine, who passed away while they were living here. They continued to carry the torch of his memory by sponsoring another fireworks show in Lewiston on July 6, as a fundraiser to help others with OTC deficiency – the issue Baine had. The Bobka’s and their three younger children now live on Giraffe Road in Cub River.
The Young Women in the Franklin Second ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are getting together once a month over the summer for fun and friendship. Frisbee golf and a dice game were recently enjoyed by six of the girls at a leader’s home in June. With 45-minute Sacrament meetings in session every three weeks, some semblance of routine has settled into the three Franklin wards.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
We have a new baby in town, always a reason for rejoicing. Roxi and Mack DeVries had a little boy, to be named Kayson James. He is a healthy chunk, weighing in at 10 lbs 2 oz. and 22 inches in height. Welcome to our crazy world, little one.
The Mink Creek annual July 4th celebrations did happen, with the limitations of COVID-19 in place. Around 230 people participated, spaced in family groups throughout the Mink Creek Ballpark.
Having shaded areas is a plus at this location. Naturally, some changes had to be made but on the whole it was a good day. The flag ceremony was under the direction of Warren Wilde. A brief program was offered and Sheri Scott and Brittnee Phillips performed a beautiful violin duet of appropriate songs. There were some old-fashioned games for the children and the favorite water slide down the slope was available to all ages. The food committee also had to consider the limitations and so the menu consisted of a hamburger on a bun with all the fixings, a bag of potato chips, a drink, watermelon and an ice cream bar. The ‘chefs’ were Patti and Forest Christensen, Phee and Robert Croslandand Jesse and Annavelyn Wilcox.
We were able to get an airplane candy drop, one of the highlights of July 4 for the kids.
A severe windstorm that swept up our valley had ripped off some limbs from the ballpark trees prior to this event. There was a crew of residents with chainsaws and muscle who gathered to clean things up and haul the wood away so that the park would be ready for company.
We are sad to report the deaths of two of our residents. Myrna Despain has been in a senior living facility in Lovell, WY, for several months. Her husband Bill had made a quick visit to Mink Creek the last weekend in June before her passing and he was welcomed here with open arms. The couple have been missed. Myrna and Bill both grew up in the Lovell area and moved to Mink Creek from Wyoming years ago.
After a long siege with illness, Betty Jo Jepsen, wife of Glen Jepsen, passed away on July 4. Her funeral was July 11 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Mink Creek, for family members only due to COVID 19 restrictions. Raised in Mink Creek, the Jepsens’ lives have been in many places throughout the world with his military and church service. Retirement brought them back home to Mink Creek.
Whitney
By THAYA GILMORE
The 4th of July holiday was enjoyed by John and Sue Burg and their children and grandchildren who live near them by having a barbeque of grilled hamburger and turkey burgers and all the trimmings for lunch in their backyard. Later that evening after their company left for home, the Burg’s enjoyed a bird’s eye view watching the fireworks of various communities from their back porch. It was a nice finale to the day’s celebration.
Dayton
By THAYA GILMORE
Rachel Terrazas, Activities Coordinator of the 2020 4th of July Celebration in Dayton, was pleased with the turnout and weather this year. This is her first year as the coordinator and she appreciates the help she received in planning and carrying out those plans. She expressed a huge thank you to multiple volunteers over the games: last year’s coordinator, Lynn Seamons and Rachel’s helper, Misty Henderson.
“I couldn’t have done it without their help,” said Rachel, “from setting up chairs and tables to taking them down, breakfast and lunch. Under the direction of Tyler Brown a breakfast of sausage, eggs, pancakes, and Gossner’s milk followed by a one hour patriotic program at 10 a.m. at the Dahle Arts Center. The Beutler family provided music selections paying tribute to the veterans and named Mike and Joyce Dansie as the grand marshals for the parade.
The Elder’s Quorum of the Dayton Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints prepared a lunch of pulled pork, Dutch oven potatoes, green salad, and Otter Pops.
Results of the fun run were as follows: 1 Mile boys — 1st place Elias Beutler, 2nd place Daylin Leffler, and 3rd place Braxton Grimm. 1-Mile girls — 1st place Amelie Moore, 2nd place Oakley Grimm, and 3rd place Gretyl Carlsen. 5K race winners Men’s — 1st place Edison Leffler, 2nd place Jacob Moffat, and 3rd place Dawson Leffler. 5K Women’s — 1st place McKinley Scott, 2nd place Ashlyn Willis, and 3rd place Angelie Scott.
“A lot of people said they were glad we didn’t have the few regulars like the bounce house, fishpond and dunking machine this year as the children were having a lot of fun doing the traditional games with parents and siblings,” said Rachel. There was also a petting zoo with two goats, bunnies, chickens and a quail. “It was a big hit,” said Rachel. There was also a turkey shoot with paintballs at targets, bingo, and a zip line. Pie eating contest winners were: 0-6 Ethan Terrazas, 7-11 Andrew Moffat, 12-16 Daniel Barrientez, 17 and up Ethan Porter. Andrew Telford 3, was the youngest participant. The day ended with the anticipated airplane candy drop at 3:20 p.m. “Many people told me they had a great day,” said Rachel.
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
Janna Wolfley and her children started out their 4th of July celebration at her father’s house in Mink Creek where Janna grew up. They had lunch in the Mink Creek Park then had a pizza dinner while they viewed the fireworks in Lewiston, Utah.
Britt Wolfley, 15, was excited to be chosen as one of the 20 stake youth camp leaders from the Riverdale 1st Ward for the stake girls camp on June 25. “It was a lot of fun. I learned in order to succeed you have to work together as a team.” Britt helped with the Chariot Race to the Rock station. She also liked the Through the Maze To The Rock event, where participants were blind-folded, held onto a string that veered off onto different paths and they had to try and find their way back onto the right path.
“I’m headstrong. It taught me to be humble and to listen to people that are trying to help me,” she said.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
A family camping trip several weeks prior to the 4th of July was enjoyed by the James and Xochi Frankman family, then they grilled hamburgers, and ate curly noodle salad, and watermelon, before setting off fireworks in their driveway on Independence Day. Their son, Isaac Frankman, has begun studying at home to serve in the Wichita Kansas Mission. The third child of the four Frankman children to fulfill a mission, Issac enters the mission field on July 21. Isaac is a graduate of West Side High School where he was involved in football and basketball. After his mission Isaac plans to attend BYU-I.
Janie Vahsholtzz, celebration chairman, said the annual Pioneer Day celebration will be held Sat., July 18, starting with a 1-mile 5K race at 7 a.m., flag ceremony at 7:45 a.m. Breakfast will be served from 8:30-9:30 a.m., a WSHS Band fundraiser at $5 a plate followed by a parade. There will be games and vendors at 11 a.m. and the favorite airplane candy drop scheduled for 1 p.m. There will also be a fire hose for folks to cook off and an animal chase. A smoked pig roast will be served at 7:30 p.m., at $10 a plate, the proceeds to towards upgrading the city park. The annual shootout will be at Woodward’s at 7 p.m. The Rough Stock Band will play at 8 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m.
Winder/Banida
By THAYA GILMORE
Sisters Aspen Lindhardt, 17, and Gemma Lindhardt, 16, were members of the Preston North Stake Youth Committee that plan the Preston North Stake Girl’s camp on June 26. Two. “I was super excited to be on the committee for girl’s camp as it was another opportunity for me to get the know more of the girls in the stake,” said Aspen.
Gemma said it sprinkled rain a little in the morning but then it was a pretty, sunny day the rest of the day. “I was pretty excited about being part of the committee and to help plan the one day camp,” said Gemma.
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
The Ron Mumford family held a “reunion staycation” in Clifton for three days and they had a blast. A hike to Buck’s Peak was part of the agenda one morning with all of the family, except babies and a volunteer babysitter, making the trek. Many photos were posted on Facebook and it seems that it was a success. “I want to do this again, SOON!” was a comment from one of the many cousins. A definite highlight was the matching dresses for the girls made by Grandma Carol.
The Elden and Heather Tolman family recently returned from a vacation to the Oregon coast for several days. This was a final family vacation before their son, Hyrum, begins his six weeks home MTC training on July 15, prior to departure for his mission to Pachuca, Mexico.
Wayne and I enjoyed a visit from Franklin County’s Finest the other night at about 11 p.m. Apparently a cell phone sent a 911 call from our address. Actually, it wasn’t us. We were enjoying a viewing of Jeopardy on our television. The call was from a T-Mobile phone no longer in use. We have never had T-Mobile. Anyway, after checking Wayne’s I.D. and asking if his wife was okay, they had a good visit. Wayne thanked him for his service and looking out for our community. They need all the thanks they can get right now. We should have served him some popcorn!
Thank you Dayton City for sponsoring a July 4th celebration and Cache Valley for delightful fireworks throughout the valley on July 3.