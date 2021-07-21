Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
Britney Bowen drove through Main Street in Franklin late Friday evening, July 9, and was greeted by a welcoming car lineup of First Ward members. It continued to her grandparent’s, Ron and Thelma Womack’s home. The daughter of Sue Smith and Brian Bowen just completed her mission to Ohio and is excited to get a job and check into Utah State University studying personal finance in the fall. Her advice to everyone is to “have a soft heart and be willing to learn.”
Saesha Daley and her family, Shae and Deegan Gummersault have moved to Paris, Idaho. Their home at 234 East Main Street is now the home of Jordan and Elizabeth Huber and their children, Ellis and Sutton. Most recently from Phoenix, Arizona, Jordan is a dermatologist for Intermountain Health in the Budge Clinic in Logan. Elizabeth, a dental hygienist turned stay-at-home-mom, is originally from Preston, the daughter of Robert and Karen Child. The Hubers are expecting number three mid-August, with a surprise gender they have yet to reveal!
Quilters’ Guild member Delina Durtschi reported that at their July 7 meeting, two members shared their projects with the group, and then busy machines worked until lunch. Normally the activities extend later into the afternoon, but summer schedules scattered the 13 in attendance out the door shortly after the meal.
July 3 was a special day for James Spencer, eight-year-old son of Dallas and Andrea Spencer, who was baptized. He requested that his cousin, Elder Knapp, serving in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, be one of the speakers. Thanks to ZOOM, it was accomplished. His older brother, Josh, also spoke, and their dad, Dallas performed the ordinances. Afterward, grandparents and cousins all the way from Brigham City to Preston gathered at the park and enjoyed James’ favorite food, crepes with strawberries. His understated report summed up the day, “It was good!”
Next Wed., July 28, from 11 a.m. to noon, will be the concluding library day in Franklin. An average of 20 children each week have enjoyed stories, games, and activities since June 2, including treats, prizes, and free books for reading logs and attendance. Any books or bags checked out over the summer must be returned to the jail that day, or the city offices thereafter.
Correction: Julie Sturm’s name was misspelled in the July 14 column.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
The young men of the community had the opportunity for a great High Adventure this summer. The group went to southern Utah, Zion’s National Park, and camped out for four days. They enjoyed repelling, the slot canyons, water-play in the hot temperatures, being surrounded by natural beauty, and being together. Those who attended were Hazen Baird, Jacob Stanworth, Jonny Seamons, Conner Iverson and Ty Jepsen with leaders Jesse Wilcox, Lin McKay, and Bishop Paul McKay. One description was that they had gone a thousand miles, to hike 25 miles and get 18 hours of sleep in the total of four days — adding that it was pure fun.
Preston 1st Ward held their Girls’ Summer Camp this year at the Westerberg home farm on Station Creek, currently owned by Terry and Wendy Westerberg. It is a beautiful spot. Terry’s brother, Richard, is the Bishop of the Preston 1st ward.
Danalee and Gene Abernethy swung by for another visit with her parents, Bob and Claudia Erickson. This time they brought with them their son Daniel Abernethy and his fiance, Jane, who were in Utah for a brief stay from Weymouth, MA. This was Jane’s first visit to Mink Creek and she found it to her liking.
Under the direction of leaders Jody Rasmussen, Amy Baldwin, Lacey Christensen and Renae Egley, the Mink Creek Girls’ Camp did some traveling about this year. The young ladies having all this fun were Emma and Kate Rasmussen, Jyllian and Greenlee Christensen, and Samantha Petersen. They started with a hike up Squirrel Hollow which branches off Strawberry Canyon, then drove to Beaver Mountain Ski Resort where they set up their camp headquarters. After that bit of housekeeping they played games until ‘lights out.’ The next day was a trip to Bridgerland Adventure Park with a rope course, waterslide, and other offerings. They topped things off with milkshakes before heading back to the camp. That evening they hiked up Little Beaver ski run for some perfect moments of stargazing into a clear night sky. After breaking camp the next morning they took the east route home, going for a dip in Bear Lake at the water trampoline. Kerry Christensen and Trevor Rasmussen were their priesthood representatives.
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
The young women and young men in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and their families met at the Bear Bottoms Water Slide in Wellsville one-half mile south of the Wellsville Burger King on Highway 89/91 on the east side where they enjoyed the water slides. The two slides, one made smaller for kids, are made out of roofing plastic with a trickle of water on them that goes down the side of a hill above a sod farm, reported Marie Knapp, Young Women’s President. They also had a potluck dinner and treats to eat while there.
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
The 14-15 year-old boys made their knives, and are now working on making a leather sheath for them. They are learning how to work with leather taught by Steve Livingston, said Boyd Bradford, Teacher’s Quorum Advisor.
An adult book club organized to encourage reading thought-provoking books met on June 30. They discussed “Live Not By Lies” by Rod Dreher. “We choose non-fiction education as well as fiction books,” said Jamie Durfee. For July they are reading “The Awakening of Miss Prim” by Natalia Sanmartin Fenollera. The story is about a young woman who works as a librarian in a remote French village leaving everything behind to take the job. She finds many challenges that affects her outlook on life and love. The club meets in the community room at Bear River Hot Springs. For more information about the book club and when they will meet, contact 208-851-0886 (Jamie Durfee) or 208-240-4563.
Cub River
By THAYA GILMORE
The young men combined for a service project to help residents in a new subdivision to help move dirt on their property. The 14-15 year-old boys had an overnight camping trip at Topaz Mountain where they searched for that precious gem. They have also been to Glendale Reservoir boating. The youth enjoyed swimming and being pulled by the boat or wake boarding, reported Wes Fellows, their advisor.
Linrose
By THAYA GILMORE
The 16-18 year-old boys (Priests Quorum) had their High Adventure this month in Alpine, Wyoming. Some of their activities included going to Jackson Hole, a rope course, enjoying the Alpine slide, kayaking on the Palisade Reservoir, hiking and fishing, reported Greg Bingham, their advisor. Gary Bayles was another leader.
The Teachers Advisor, Solomon Nielsen, and specialist, Jonathan Fellows, Deacons Advisor, Dallas Turnbow, and Ryan Nelson, and the boys in the Teachers and Deacons Quorums along with their leaders and dads went to Stanley, Idaho, where they camped in tents at a campground for their High Adventure. They went to Redfish Lake and went across the lake on a chartered shuttle boat. They hiked to Lily Pad Lake, saw a waterfall where the boys and leaders went underneath it. “That was really fun,” said Ryan Nelson. They jumped off a big rock at the edge of the lake, swam and fished, ate a cooler full of sandwiches and stopped at the Redfish Lodge for ice cream. Back at the campground they cooked hamburgers and played games.
The next day they toured an old dredge that was used during the gold rush days outside of Stanley and visited a ghost town with the old businesses and shops there. “It was interesting to see the history of that town, too,” said Nelson. Again, they took coolers with ham and cheeses or peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, ate chips, and had water and Capri Sun for drinks. For other activities they visited the Stanley salmon fish hatchery, fished in the Salmon River, and floated down the river on rafts.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
The Teacher’s age boys (ages 14-15) in the Weston 2nd Ward went fishing at the Weston Reservoir last week.
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
Two words spoken around Clifton lately are “TOO HOT!” Yes, we have also had our first rattlesnake sighting on our farm now, which gives me additional insight to stay in the house! Can someone explain to me, in terms that make sense, why we have snakes in the first place? Just carry a shovel around with you at all times for the rest of the season.
Besides heat and snakes, another word which has resurfaced is COVID. I was hoping it was gone. The Geddes family in Clifton tested positive and Tristan, the mom, has actually been in the hospital with pneumonia from the virus. Get well soon, Tristan!
Millie Mumford, Cadence Ralphs, and Jasmine Hansen, and one of their adult leaders Jackie Tripp, spoke in Oxford Ward Sacrament meeting about Girl’s Camp. This year it was held at the cabin of Theron and Chris Jensen in Oxford.
Oxford Ward Relief Society will have an additional activity tonight, July 21, at 7 p.m. at the pavilion. It will be a “Saladbration,” so please bring a salad to share.