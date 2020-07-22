Linrose
BY THAYA GILMORE
Mattie Creager, daughter of Jon and Kathy Creager, returned from the Little Rock Arkansas Mission in March 2020, the month before the official notice to call the missionaries home. She gave her mission report in the Linrose Ward on Sun., July 19, since the first Sunday that she was home there were no church meetings and she didn’t get to give a mission report in church. She is currently working graveyard at Casper’s Ice Cream in Richmond, Utah. She plans to attend the College of Idaho in Caldwell, Idaho, in the fall majoring in psychology and where she has a scholarship to play on the basketball team.
Riverdale
BY THAYA GILMORE
Michael and Dixie Barton and their six children celebrated the 4th of July by having grilled ribs and potato salad and in the evening they had their own mini-fireworks show all in their backyard.
Thirty-eight youth and leaders in the Riverdale 1st Ward gathered for a fireside on private property at the Fellows Campground Tues., July 7. After cooking and eating grilled burgers and hotdogs, David and Goldie Bosen of the Winder Ward gave a talk on the topic of “Dealing with the tough questions in life.”
Joshua Wolfley was released from his mission and arrived home on Wed., July 8, after serving 21 months in Roseville, California, to help accommodate all the missionaries that were brought home from other countries and now being reassigned stateside. He’s planning on finding a job and attending Bridgerland’s welding program. He is the son of Janna Wolfley and William Wolfley (deceased).
Whitney/ Valley View
BY THAYA GILMORE
The Crowther family enjoyed the 4th of July by having a cookout of hamburgers and hotdogs and s’mores in their backyard. They had sparklers that they lit and watched the neighbors’ displays who all had a lot of fireworks.
Jared Rengifo served a mission in Peru for one year and returned home in April 2020 due to the virus. He was recently reassigned to the Boston Massachusetts Mission leaving on Mon., July 13. He is the son of Carlos and Carmellita Rengifo, of Preston, who attend the Valley View Branch in Whitney.
The Valley View Branch has a Facebook Page and they are able to keep in touch with the members through that medium. Valley View is part of the Whitney Ward.
Cub River
BY THAYA GILMORE
Sydney Hansen was baptized on Sat., June 27. Her parents are Skylar and Miranda Hansen.
Troy and Michele Thompson had a cookout in their backyard with grilled hamburgers, salads, chips, cake and ice cream. They went to their daughter’s house to light fireworks then returned home and sat on their patio in their backyard where they watched the many fireworks there were displayed throughout the valley.
Michele Foster, Primary President, started a Primary Facebook Page in April to keep in touch with parents of Primary-age children and the children where songs and testimonies are posted.
Weston
BY THAYA GILMORE
Deborah Hornberger was named third runner-up in the royalty for the Distinguished Young Women (DYW) program for Franklin County held at the Dahle Fine Arts Center on Sat., June 27. “I wasn’t set on winning so was surprised and so excited when they called my name,” she admitted. “Overall it was an incredible experience in all of my preparing and then competing for it. I learned a ton and got to know myself better in the process.” Her talent was playing Opus 64#1 on the piano by Frederic Chopin. “That piano classic is my favorite. In preparation for the talent part, I’ve been working on it for quite some time by practicing the piano every day,” she said. She also had to prepare a fitness routine which she said she was the least confident in. The contestants were given the same question the night before for the Self-expression part to form an opinion and be able to express it to view their on-stage speaking ability. The question was “In these confusing times, think for a moment how it makes you fabulous and how you can celebrate it.” Deborah won the Self-expression award. As part of her duties, she has already participated in the Dayton 4th of July Parade and the Weston’s 24th of July Parade. Other duties will include service projects. Her hostess was Katie Mumford. Deborah has worked at the Larsen-Sant Library in Preston for the past year. She is a senior at West Side High School and plans to attend BYU-I for a semester and then go on an LDS Mission. She is the daughter of Michael and Jenet Hornberger of Weston 2nd Ward
Winder/Banida
BY THAYA GILMORE
Ladd Christensen from Banida, son of Clendon and Joy Christensen, graduated from Preston High School where he was on the student council his sophomore and senior years.
“High school taught me good lessons in dealing with people. Serving in FFA Parliamentary procedures and food sciences FCCLA (Future Community Career Leaders of America) in my sophomore and junior years was a good place to learn people skills,” said Ladd. He felt that the graduation ceremony was “a bonus for me. It was good,” he said. Ladd is to working on the family farm where he helps grow alfalfa, hay, and wheat, haul hay, run the tractor and drive the semi. He enjoys reading classic fiction, especially Dickens and Twain, and he likes to go swimming. In the fall Ladd plans to go on a mission and later will attend Utah State University majoring in chemistry with an emphasis in biochemistry, saying that he has always been interested in pharmaceuticals. He is one of five boys with three older brothers and one younger brother.
Dayton
BY THAYA GILMORE
Congratulations to Joyce Johnson Palmer on her 90th birthday, July 21. She was the Dayton City Clerk for several years. She has six children and has been active in doing genealogy research.
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
Congratulations to Ty Ward, son of Richard and Angie Ward of the Clifton 2nd Ward, on receiving a call to the Ohio Cincinnati Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Ty will be leaving in October.
Richard and Mary Penrod have recently returned from a trip to Coeur D’Alene Idaho. This may or may not have been a “welcome to soon-to-be-empty-nest” time of life. Speaking from experience, I think empty nest-hood might not be all that it is heralded to be. Life around the Smart household can be quite boring! With the Covid-19 exploding all around us, we don’t dare leave home.
Liz Ballif, daughter of Dennis and Janeen of Clifton, is currently trying to recover from the virus. She hasn’t had to be hospitalized but has had all of the symptoms of the disease. Her main complaint is that she feels exhausted all of the time. Liz lives in the Midwest at the current time. She missed being able to return home for a family reunion because of the bug.
I just heard that the Rose Parade on New Year’s Day 2021 has been canceled.
Sharing our adventures in this column is connects residents of Clifton past and present. I can be reached at wsmart5218@gmail.com.
Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
Chris and Holly Anderson are the proud parents of Olyvia Skye, arriving a few days before her July due date on June 30. The six-pound eight-ounce beauty was welcomed by her seven-year-old sister, Brielle, who is thrilled with the new addition. The Andersons live in the southeast section of Franklin. Congratulations!
Also in that area, Craig Cunningham moved into “Socorro’s” home last fall and taught English and weights along with coaching football at Idaho Falls High School. His wife, Corina stayed behind in Koosharem, Utah, with their youngest son, Trey, while he finished his senior year at Richfield High School. Trey is now in Las Vegas with family friends working as a lifeguard at Wet ‘n’ Wild until school starts at Southern Utah University in the fall. The Cunninghams have two other sons – one who recently married and will be with his wife at Cedar City, and the other who will be in college with Trey. Corina mentioned that they have also had a couple of foster sons and a nephew who have lived in their home. Welcome to Franklin.
Julie and Herbert Sturm moved around the corner from Cedar Lane to 603 Lakeside Drive in February and are loving their new home. Julie needed to prepare to take care of her 91-year-old mother who currently lives in Soda Springs. This next winter she plans to share her mother with her younger sister on a monthly basis, and their single-level home will be ready.
The harvesting season has begun! Kathy Allen is pickling beets, Lael Parkinson is munching on spinach, and Sharon Chase has had asparagus, beet greens, and chard. The Drydens have had enough strawberries for the kids to snack on, but grandma Vickie shared an artichoke from her garden!
Last week this column also welcomed Chris and Valerie Nichols to Franklin. Their name was incorrectly spelled – it should be Nicholson.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Kerry and Lacey Christensen and their children have been touring Idaho and beyond. This family are good campers and could take in lots of beautiful scenery. They spent some time at Stanley Lake and even in some chilly moments donned water suits and gear for exploring. They connected with the Bear Valley Rafting Company on another day, and enjoyed all sorts of activities: the Route of Hiawatha, Fish Lake, Glacier National Park, Lake McDonald, and more. After soaking up the outdoor life they are back home and pleased with a great vacation.
The Bob and Claudia Erickson household has had ongoing family guests for a few weeks. So glad these grown children still consider Mink Creek as ‘home.’ Claudine and LaMar McKague of Vancouver, WA, gathered all of their family here from Utah and Idaho to do a family photoshoot. Then the family of Jay and Kristin Collins of Lakeview, OR, arrived. Lots of work and fun were accomplished, besides just enjoyment of being together. Carla and Mark Nielsen and sons came up from American Fork, UT, to finish off the July 4th holiday. The visits overlapped and, as it worked out, there was space for all as it was needed.
Sherrie, Shane and Austin Corbett did some camping out recently. This was a quick overnight session at White Pine Lake. Just a break from the usual routine gives a feeling of freedom much needed in these days of restriction.
Matt Egley is on the road again, in more ways than one. He gets behind the wheel of a big semi to haul hay for the Egley Farms. As a race car driver he has been itching to get on a race track during this shut down summer. The first race this year was at the Magic Valley Speedway near Twin Falls with the intermountain outlaw modified series. There were 11 cars in the field. “It was our first time running in Division 1 Nascar series and we ended up sixth out of ll, so not so bad,” he said. They had a few mechanical issues but fought through it.