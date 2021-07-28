Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
The Oxford Ward Relief Society held a “Saladbration” activity on Wednesday, July 21. This was held at the Clifton Pavilion and was well attended. The ladies brought salads to share with everyone, and enjoyed an evening of visiting and writing letters to missionaries from the ward. The weather was pleasant, not too hot.
Speaking of hot weather, I really feel sorry for all of you who have been suffering with the heat this past month. My weird body tends to be cold usually and so when I am feeling really hot, which I have been lately, I know that the rest of you are miserable. I guess another thing we can say about this miserable heat and terrible drought, it sure didn’t take long to get the hay crop up this last month. There wasn’t much to work with. Many of our residents are praying for fall to get here. We REALLY need some good moisture! And soon!
A note to you mothers of senior high school students from Clifton who recently graduated. Would you please call me at 208-747-3556 and fill me in on what your graduated senior has been doing this summer and what their plans are this coming fall. I would like to spotlight all of them in this column.
Clifton’s sincere prayers go out to Larry Ward and his sweet family. He received some rather unexpected health test results and I want him to know that the love and prayers of all of us go out to him and his family. We love all of them so much!
Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
Camping adventures are the top bill for youth this time of year. Eight young women in Franklin Second Ward traveled to Georgetown and the Porter’s cabin under the watchful eye of Camp Director Valynn Spackman. Leaving July 14, they spent until July 17, floating the river, making crafts, and sharing testimonies. Spackman’s daughter, Hallie, was unavailable for comments as she was catching up on her sleep late Saturday afternoon. Toby, Spackman’s husband took five deacons and two teachers hunting for geodes at Grouse Creek and Devil’s Playground. They will be investigating the sparkling insides of their finds at a later date.
Hull Valley was the campsite for Franklin Third Ward Young Women July 13 — 16. Angela Jones was assisted by youth leaders Holly Perkins, Kaimi Atchley, and Elina Priestley who centered their activity on service and support after the song, “I’ll Walk With You.” Their hike included carrying “fake-injured” girls down the hill, and they also cleaned up logs and the kitchen at the ranch. Lava Hot Springs’ zip line and ropes course concluded their adventure, noting the downpour they received in the back of an army truck as they raised their voices in camp songs!
Madison Cole has her sights set on a mission in March, after she works at Pepperidge Farm in the interim. The graduate daughter of Rob and Sharee Cole was proud of her academic achievements at Preston High School, as well as the fun times she shared with friends at the games. Her favorite class was personal finance with Mr. Franckowiak.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
A power outage that lasts for several hours surely does throw a monkey wrench into the daily plans. Mink Creek community, and likely others, was off the grid on July 22. Rocky Mountain Power attributed the cause to be that of wildlife. Totally acceptable when one lives with wildlife 24/7. One just restructures the day, or night, whatever is the case and is grateful for the guys on the crews who remedy the problem.
The Peter Haws family were up from Solvang, CA for some not-so-cool days in Idaho. Hopefully, these over-warm days did not ruin the reputation of summer days in Idaho with the guests that accompanied the family.
Laura Cheney and Cindy Hanson have had visitors on a pretty regular basis. Laura’s sister Wendy stops by and her sister-in-law, Kristy Cheney checked in one weekend. Cindy’s parents, Bob and Carla Hanson got acquainted with the Mink Creek life.
A source of some of the local smokey skies was a fire up Mill Canyon, in our Birch Creek area. There are lots of pine and maple up there and it is a dry year. The Franklin County Firefighters responded to the call and got it extinguished. This kind of year puts everyone on alert, or should.
The household of Bob and Claudia Erickson has been injected with activity for nearly a month running. Carla Nielsen of American Fork, Ut, was the first to arrive. While she was pulling some yard weeds she discovered the hiding place of some orphaned kittens whose mother had been a traffic fatality a few days prior. Mothering the three-week-old felines was the perfect project for the next visitors, Drew Erickson and his children Spencer and Paige from Tempe, AZ. Baby cats and summer tasks made up their agenda. They were joined by Drew’s wife Hilary and another son, Conner, for a day or two. This group has been making an effort to escape the hot days of Arizona, only to find the days in Idaho warmer than anticipated. As the Ericksons made ready to depart, Kristin and Jay Collins and daughter Claire of Lakeview, OR arrived. The chore list continued to be worked over, along with trips to favored places like the Preston Golf Course and Big J’s. Again with an overlapping departure/arrival date, Claudine and LaMar McKague and daughter Elsie came from Vancouver, WA. On a farm there is always work to be done, and fun was interspersed with work. Both the Collins and McKague families intend to spend their retirement years in Mink Creek and those plans are in the process of development.
Dayton
By THAYA GILMORE
Seven Priest age boys along with the Bishop in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints maneuvered their kayaks and canoes in a Great Canal Race activity July 13, in the west ditch located on the west side of the valley, reported Robert Hendrickson, Priest Quorum Advisor. “This is the first time that we have had a race in the ditch,” he said. They had watermelon afterward.
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
Lena Bradford has been training a Quarter Horse named Baby for a year, which is owned by Tina Beckstead. Baby was entered in the Mountain Valley Ranch Horse competition held at the Franklin County Fairgrounds on Saturday, July 17, in the cutting, trail, reigning and working cow horse competition. “The horse has to compete in all of the categories to show how good of a workhorse she is. She scored overall really well,” said Lena. The next competition is scheduled for Sep. 11.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
Weston City’s yearly celebration of Pioneer Day was held on July 24. Event Coordinator, Janie Vahsholtz, outlined that the celebration started out early with a 1 mile/5K race. New this year was a High Fitness Group, a workout with music that was held at the Weston City tennis courts. Instructors were Camille Keller, April Rawlings, Becca Jeppson, and Trisha Montes.
Breakfast was prepared by the West Side High School Band for a fundraiser for their coming year’s activities. Throughout the day there was a parade, games, vendors, water slide, and bounce house. Brennen Campbell flew the airplane for the candy drop with candy supplied by the city. Children chased sheep with money pinned on their back. A pig chase for the 12-17 group, and the 17 and up group where the winner kept his or her catch. The Patriot Gun Slingers demonstrated an Old West shoot-out in front Woodward’s Country Store.
A fund-raiser dinner for Larry Ward, who has cancer, was prepared by Tad’s Custom Cuts consisting of pulled pork, Dutch Oven potatoes, salad, cookies and water. In the evening the country western band Rough Stock performed, followed by fireworks to end the evening with a bang. “We’d like to thank our sponsors for this event to help make it all possible. They were Cache Valley Bank, It Takes a Village, ProShot Service, Queeny B., Rocky Mountain, Sunrise Engineering, Trails West, Western Welding & Fabrication, Weston City, and Woodward’s Country Store,” said Vahsholtz.
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
The Mapleton Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, had their annual Pioneer Day celebration on Saturday, July 24, at the church pavilion. The morning started off with a 1-mile fun run followed by a pancake, sausage, eggs and juice breakfast cooked by the Elder’s Quorum. The traditional hayride takes families up a trail, disembarks, plays games and offers treats that recall the pioneer days. Back at the church there is a softball game for all ages and a pickleball court in the parking lot. There were water activities and games for the children and youth and a dunking machine. The children joined in an animal chase chasing chickens and rabbits. In the evening, a fundraiser dinner sponsored by the Young Men and Young Women for their upcoming activities consisted of pulled pork sandwiches, Dutch Oven potatoes, salads and desserts, followed by a program in the pavilion.
Winder/Banida
By THAYA GILMORE
A flag raising started off the morning of the July 24 at the Banida Park. Activities included a talent show put on by the Young Men and Young Women of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. There was a bounce house and a dunk tank to help keep cool. Lunch was prepared and served by the ward’s Elders Quorum and the Relief Society organizations consisting of grilled hot dogs and hamburgers, potato and pasta salads, chips, watermelon, Rice Krispie treats, and water.